Prep football roundup
Weston-McEwen 19, Irrigon 14
ATHENA — In a matter of just a few minutes spanning the second and third quarters, Weston-McEwen mustered enough points to erase a two-touchdown deficit and earn a key Special District 4 win.
And it was a special teams play in the third quarter that turned the tide.
Mazon Langford blocked a punt, scooped it up and took it 46 yards for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown as the TigerScots outlasted Irrigon, 19-14, Friday, Oct. 14.
Irrigon scored in each of the first two quarters, and was ahead 14-0 late in the second before Caleb Sprenger caught a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-score game at the half.
Weston-McEwen took the second-half kickoff, marched down the field and scored on an Easton Berry 1-yard run to make it 14-13. On the ensuing possession, Langford made his game-defining play.
“It was huge,” head coach Kenzie Hansell said of the blocked punt, especially on a night when the offense managed just 231 yards. Berry accounted for about half of that with 80 yards passing and 44 yards rushing.
Hansell also praised the efforts of Irrigon in a game he said had major playoff implications.
“They executed well,” he said. “They made big plays when they needed to. They’re very well coached. They’re disciplined.”
Brayden Locey passed for a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns for Irrigon. Brayden Atkins had 150 yards receiving and a score, and Brock Locey had 80 yards and a score.
Irrigon coach Andrew Castillo also praised the play of the opposition, but shouldered the blame for the loss.
“Amazing effort by our guys. I am so proud,” he said. “I could have called a better game, and I take all the blame, but we had the ball with a chance to win late. Give Weston a lot of credit. They had a strong game plan to stop our ground attack.”
Weston-McEwen (4-2 overall, 2-2 SD4) hosts Riverside Oct. 21, while Irrigon (2-5, 2-3) is off until Oct. 28 when it visits Stanfield.
Kamiakin 46, Hermiston 0
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Devin Crow had three of Kamiakin’s six touchdowns on the ground as the Braves rolled over Hermiston, 46-0, Friday in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
The Braves scored all their points in the first half — 23 in each quarter — which set a running clock in play the entire second half. Makram Altahir, Carter Poland and Jack Smasne also scored for Kamiakin.
Isaac Corey had 68 yards passing for Hermiston, but the Bulldogs were unable to generate any offense on the ground, as the Braves held them to minus-52 yards rushing, and just 16 yards of total offense.
Hermiston (2-5 overall, 2-4 MCC) hosts Pasco in its home finale on Oct. 21.
Lyle 46, Pilot Rock 14
LYLE, Wash. — Brave Pereira rushed for a touchdown pass and caught another, but Pilot Rock fell short in its attempt to gain a first win, losing at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 46-14.
“We just need to tackle a little better,” head coach Shane Munkers said. “We were down four starters to injury. That really affected us.”
Pereira rushed for a 16-yard touchdown and added an 85-yard TD reception from Brock Stelk, who passed for 193 yards after filling in for an injured Carter Vanhouten-Chase.
“That was definitely a bright spot,” Munkers said of Stelk’s play. “He threw the ball really well for us tonight in the second half.”
Pilot Rock (0-7 overall, 0-4 Special District 2-West) hosts Sherman/Condon Oct. 20.
Stanfied 35, Grant Union 30
STANFIELD — Gator Goodrich rushed for two touchdowns, caught a third score and had an interception on defense, Jesus Arellano added two rushing scores, and Stanfield secured its first Special District 4 win, outlasting Grant Union, 35-30.
“It was a hard-fought game,” head coach James Stradley said. “We came out early and were able to put some points on the board. We knew tonight we didn’t want to let our foot off the gas.
It was really good to have the bye week (prior to this game) to kind of look inward a little bit. Really happy with the way our defense played, especially coverage.”
Goodrich and Arellano shouldered the load on offense, with Goodrich tallying 162 yards on 10 carries and Arellano adding 93 yards on 18 carries.
His cousin, Jesse Arellano, snagged two interceptions on defense. Daniel Mendez also had a pick and Rudy Rivera had a pair of sacks.
Stanfield (2-4 overall, 1-3 SD4) visits Umatilla Oct. 20.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin 4, Nyssa 1
NYSSA — Almikar Garcia scored a pair of goals to help lead McLoughlin to a 4-1 road win over Nyssa in Special District 6 play.
“We did pretty good today,” Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. “We had a little bit of a issue with the field. It was a little bit rough, but other than that we played very good today.”
Giovanni Perez and Angel Castillo also scored in the win for the Pioneers. Mac-Hi scored two first-half goals to take a lead at the half, then extended the lead after the break.
“We played well, we had little sparks here and there,” Garcia said.
Christian Hernandez, Mac-Hi’s backup goalkeeper, recorded five saves.
“He did great,” Garcia said of Hernandez.
The Pioneers (10-2 overall, 6-1 SD6) visit Four Rivers Saturday.
Four Rivers 6, Umatilla 0
ONTARIO — Umatilla stayed closer to Four Rivers than when the teams met in September, with the Falcons collecting a 6-0 home victory on Friday.
In the previous matchup, Four Rivers secured an 8-0 win in Umatilla.
“We have a pretty young team with not much experience, but they improved today in defense,” head coach Pedro Ortiz said.
Pedro Morfin had four saves for the Vikings (1-10 overall, 0-7 Special District 6) who play at Nyssa Saturday.
Prep girls soccer
Four Rivers 4, Umatilla 0
ONTARIO — Oscar Contreras was pleased with the effort and play of his Umatilla Vikings, though they fell short at Four Rivers in a Special District 4 contest, 4-0.
“I honestly think my team played pretty well,” Contreras said. “They scored three goals the same way. They had one really good athlete that was really fast on the back. She was quick to get to the ball and that’s how (they scored).”
The Falcons scored three times in the first half, but an adjustment from Umatilla limited Four Rivers to just one goal after the break.
“We had opportunities, more than we did at the beginning of the year,” Contreras said. “Every game has been an improvement.”
He also commended the play of Four Rivers.
“Four Rivers is a really good team this year. They have athletes who can move the ball and make plays on top,” he said.
He also touted the efforts of Juliana Perez and Evelyne Avita on the defense side, and goalkeeper Braelyn Cragun.
Umatilla (2-10 overall, 2-8 SD5) visits Nyssa Saturday.
McLoughlin 4, Nyssa 0
NYSSA — Four different players scored for the McLoughlin Pioneers as they earned a Special District 5 win in Nyssa.
Rylee Herndon, Yadira Diaz and and Kaedynce Herndon all scored in the first half for the Pioneers.
“It was a good win for us,” said head coach Martin Martinez. “Today we did everything well. We moved the ball well, we could finish today.”
Diaz, who typically plays a defensive role, was moved to a midfield position and scored off a Caitlin Barnhart corner kick to push the lead to 3-0 at the half.
“She can play mid and defense,” Martinez said. “She is quick. She was a key player today.”
Barnhart added a goal in the second half, and Ruby Jaimes recorded a shutout in net, the sixth time this fall the Pioneers have blanked their opponents.
Mac-Hi (10-2-2 overall, 9-1-1 SD5) visits Four Rivers Saturday, and can secure a district title with a win.
Prep volleyball
Prairie City 3, Pilot Rock 0
PRAIRIE CITY — Pilot Rock dropped a straight-set match to Prairie City, staying with the Panthers early before falling 25-19, 25-15 25-13.
“We had some nice, long, competitive rallies in the beginning, but Prairie City has tough serving and runs a solid offense,” Rockets head coach Jen Porter said.
Aiva Ellis had five kills and nine digs for the Rockets. Ali Smith added 14 digs, and Jaxynn Thurmond had nine digs and two aces.
Pilot Rock finishes the regular season at 6-14, and went 4-6 in the Old Oregon League. The Rockets wait to see who they will face in the OOL district tournament, which begins with 4 vs. 3 matchups Tuesday.
Vale 3, McLoughlin 0; Nyssa 3, McLoughlin 0
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Pioneers had a rough day against Vale and Nyssa. The Vikings dropped Mac-Hi in a three-set match early Friday afternoon, 25-11, 25-7, 25-4, and later in the evening Nyssa followed with a three-set win, 25-11, 25-9, 25-10.
The Pioneers (1-18 overall, 1-8 Eastern Oregon League) finish the regular season Saturday when they host Burns.
Burns 3, Riverside 0; Burns 3, Umatilla 0
RIVERSIDE, UMATILLA — Burns, the No. 6 team in the OSAA rankings, picked up two road sweeps Friday over Eastern Oregon League opponents Riverside (25-5, 25-5, 25-14) and Umatilla (25-9, 25-10, 25-11).
Riverside (4-13 overall, 4-4 EOL) and Umatilla (1-16, 1-7) both finish the regular season at home Saturday with contests against Vale and Nyssa.
College volleyball
Treasure Valley 3, Blue Mountain 1
ONTARIO — Blue Mountain dropped a road match to Treasure Valley Community College in four sets, losing to the Chukars 25-16, 29-27, 23-25, 25-9.
Emma Barclay and Alliyah Stevens were the key players on offense, finishing with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Kenzie Williams tallied 32 assists and added eight digs, and Hallie Bagley had 15 digs. Madelline McClain added three blocks.
The Wolves (6-14 overall 3-8 NWAC) host Walla Walla Oct. 18.
