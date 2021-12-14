ATHENA — Irrigon outscored Weston-McEwen 7-0 in overtime to escape with a 29-22 nonleague victory on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
In the final minute of regulation, the TigerScots trailed 22-21, but a free throw tied the score, and some heady defense kept the Knights scoreless the rest of the way.
“I think the girls came out really strong in the second half,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “No. 4 (Melissa Leon) was definitely a threat we had to address. We came out and took the lead for a while.”
Irrigon led 14-7 at the half as Leon scored nine of her 10 points.
“We struggled to move the ball,” Wolf said. “We have been trying to take care of the ball and make good passes. Our passes weren’t as crisp as they should be. I was pleased with their effort and attitude to the end.”
Jolyne Harrison also had 10 points for the Knights, while Brynn Brownie and Genna Robinson had seven points each for the TigerScots.
LEWISTON (ID) 62, PENDLETON 17 — Katy Wessels scored all 15 of her points in the first half to help the Bengals to a nonleague win over the visiting Bucks.
Lewiston took a 37-9 lead at the half and never looked back.
Chloe Taber led the Bucks (1-5) with eight points, while Hailey Schmidt had six points, and Brielle Youncs six rebounds.
STANFIELD 38, UMATILLA 36 — The Tigers put together an 8-5 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a win over the visiting Vikings.
Stanfield led 9-4 after the first quarter, and 17-15 at the half. Umatilla, behind eight points from Taylor Durfey, stormed back to take a 31-10 lead with one quarter to play.
Jacque Kerns scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (5-2), while Kylee Jackson had seven.
Durfey led the Vikings with 12 points, while Maya Rodriguez had 10.
RIVERSIDE 43, PILOT ROCK 21 — The Pirates took control early, then cruised to a nonleague win over the Rockets.
“We led 8-2 after the first, and 24-10 at half,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “Then we held them to two in the third. It was a good game for us. We had 14 steals. We played pretty defensively, but we didn’t play well offensively. We shot 26.9 percent. We did a good job of stealing the ball and shooting layins.”
Jasmin Lopez led the Pirates (4-3) with 13 points, while Layla Castillo had 11.
Boys basketball
LEWISTON 55, PENDLETON 48 — The Bucks went on a 33-25 run in the second half, but couldn’t dig themselves out of a 15-point halftime deficit, as the host Bengals held on for the nonleague win.
“They are a big and physical team,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “I’m really proud of our guys, they matched their physicality. They are going to be a state team in Idaho, for sure.”
Greyson Sams led the second-half attack for Pendleton with 11 of his 18 points coming in the fourth quarter. He also had five rebounds.
“He finished strong,” Dong said of Sams. “We had a really good balanced attack tonight. The offense is a lot better if there are contributions from others.”
Jacob Devereaux and Andy Oja each had 11 points for the Bucks, while Gauge Rueber had five rebounds.
“Our guys are battling,” Dong said. “We took a lot of steps forward tonight.”
Braydon Forsman led the Bengals with 11 points — all in the first three quarters — while Chanse Eke added 10 points.
COVID CANCELS GAMES — The Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock at Riverside, and Umatilla at Stanfield games were all canceled because teams were in COVID quarantine.
The Irrigon, Riverside and Umatilla teams were exposed to a player from McLoughlin at the Columbia River Clash last weekend who tested positive.
Riverside coach Clair Costello said his players will be tested Wednesday.
