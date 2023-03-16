IRRIGON — Irrigon seemed to have the game in the bag after five innings and a 5-0 lead, but Umatilla stormed back to make a game of things before falling 7-6 to the Knights on Thursday, March 16, at Henrichs Field.
The Knights got on the board first, scoring one run in the bottom of the third inning. Austin Wells reached base on an error, advanced to second on a single by Zane Acock, then stole third base.
Wells scored on a groundout to shortstop by Braden Atkins. Acock would be left stranded on third at the end of the inning as Colton Thompson struck out.
The Knights scored four more runs in the fifth, keyed by a two-run double by Spencer Stewart and an RBI single by Xander Olman.
Irrigon starter Boyd Davis threw a no-hitter through five innings, and finished the game with nine strikeouts, but once he came off the mound, the Vikings pounced.
Umatilla scored one run in the sixth to trail 7-1 heading into the seventh inning.
The Vikings then took advantage of six walks, two hit batters and a passed ball by Irrigon relievers Stewart and Thompson to pull within 7-6. They sent 11 men to the plate and had the bases loaded when Alex Valdez grounded out to second base to end the game.
Stewart and Davis each hit doubles and drove in two runs for the Knights.
Emilio Jaimez had the Vikings’ lone hit — a single in the sixth inning.
HERMISTON 9, GRANDVIEW 7 — The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the seventh, then held off the Greyhounds for a nonleague road win.
Hermiston (1-0) led 7-6 after six innings, and the Bulldogs hung two runs on the board in the top of the seventh off a Tyler West double.
West finished the game with three RBIs, while JR Starr also hit a double.
The Bulldogs had just two hits on the day, but took advantage of 15 walks and three hit batters.
Four Hermiston pitchers combined on an eight hitter with eight strikeouts.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 16, RIVERSIDE 3 (5) — The Rockets improved to 2-0 on the season with a home win over the Pirates.
The Rockets will host Clatskanie on Saturday, with games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Softball
UMATILLA 19, IRRIGON 0 (3) — The Vikings took advantage of 14 walks to sail to a nonleague road win over the Knights.
“We played better than we did on Tuesday, but we still have a lot of work to do to be as good as we were last year,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said.
Vikings starter Piper Dilley threw two innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts, while Braelyn Cragun went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Zamara Vera Solis came off the bench in the third inning and belted a three-run triple for her first career varsity hit.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 10, RIVERSIDE 0 (5) — Kyella Picard went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Rockets to a nonleague home win over the Pirates.
Aiva Ellis went 2-for-2 with a double, and Paige Moffit was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Ellis threw the first two innings, facing seven batters and striking out six. Coley Gibbs threw the last three innings, scattering two hits and striking out six.
The Rockets (2-0) will host Clatskanie for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Lacrosse
WENATCHEE 14, HERMISTON 6 — Paul Shulz scored two goals, but the Bulldogs fell short against the Panthers at Kennison Field.
“When you have a young team, you have some learning curves,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “We have some things to work on. We struggled to get ground balls, and we struggled to pass.”
Kahn Schlegal, Nick Purswell, Blake Palzinski and Kaiden Dammyer all scored one goal for the Bulldogs.
Girls tennis
STANFIELD 4, MCLOUGHLIN 2 — The Tigers swept the singles matches, while the Pioneers picked up wins in the two doubles matches.
Stanfield’s Jaki Bartoshek topped Guadalupe Hernandez 8-3 in No. 1 singles, while teammates Maggie Sharp, Zuri Reeser and Saira Arellano won their matches 8-0.
In doubles, Mac-Hi’s Kaylee Bower and Avery Lewis won the No. 1 match 8-0, while Jocelyn Arroyo and Coral Quist-Knopf won 8-0.
“I was very pleased on how both the boys and girls played hard and kept trying throughout the matches,” Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. “We have a lot of room for improvement for the rest of the season. Our girls doubles played great today. The Stanfield boys team is a strong team with some good returners from last year districts.
Boys tennis
STANFIELD 4, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — Pablo Arellano shut out Connor Batchelor 8-0 in No. 1 singles to lead the Tigers.
Efrain Hernandez and Misael Sanchez also won singles matches, while Jesus Arellano and Alexis Carillo won the lone doubles match 8-2 over Diego Ledezma and Bryan Garcia.
PENDLETON 3, WESTON MCEWEN 0 — The Bucks swept the TigerScots in the two singles matches and the one doubles match in Athena.
In singles, Pendleton’s Matthew Stansbury beat Mazon Langford 6-0, 6-4, while Miller Johnson topped Seth Muilenburg 6-4, 6-1.
In doubles, Ben Barhyte and Lucas Acevedo topped W-M’s Jose Barahona and Logan Nissel 8-2.
Track and field
Hermiston opened the season with a multitude of wins and personal bests at the Kennewick Kick Off.
Junior Bradley Hottman led the Hermiston boys with wins and personal bests in the discus (139-0) and shot put (43-0), while Landon Shilhanek ran a PR of 11.49 to win the 100 meters.
Sophomore Gio Gonzague finished second in the 100 (11.57) and 200 (24.49), while teammate Jaime Ramirez Ortega won the 200 (24.46).
Nathan Waelty (53.41) and Justus Counsell (56.18) went 1-2 in the 400, while Jaysen Rodriguez (2:04.93) and Miguel Duron (2:05.95) went 1-2 in the 800. Hermiston actually had the top four spots in the 800, with Pedro Pacheco Alvarez finishing third, and John Mills fourth.
Rodriguez also won the 1,600 in a time of 4:35.34, while Mills was second (4:35.73) and Duron third (4:40.09).
The Bulldogs’ team of Counsell, Waelty, Ramirez Ortega and Gonzague won the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.68 — nearly four second better than the second-place team from Walla Walla.
The Hermiston 4x400 relay team of Counsell, Rodriguez, Ramirez Ortega and Shilhanek took first with a time of 3:43.14 — 13 seconds ahead of the second-place team.
On the girls side, Madeline Jared won the triple jump (31-2 1/2) and long jump (15-2 1/4) for the Bulldogs, while Avonlea Edwards won the discus (96-5) and shot put (34-5 1/2) events.
On the track, Alondra Risueno won the 200 (27.15) and the 100 (13.15), and also ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team (4:22.87) along with Dalia Cervantes, Karina Ortiz and Jackie Garcia.
Garcia also won the 800 in a time of 2:31.44, while Ortiz was second in the 400 (1:06.11) and fifth in the 100 (13.99).
In the hurdles, Abigayl Dainty was second in the 100s (17.80) and 300s (51.38), and Lucy Teegarden cleared 4-10 to finish second in the high jump.
