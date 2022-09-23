HERMISTON — Brayden Locey threw a game-sealing touchdown to Paul Sanchez in the fourth quarter, and Irrigon got its first win of the season, taking a thrilling 32-28 affair over Grant Union on Friday, Sept. 23.
“This is a huge win — our first win in league, a first win of the year … this was exactly what we needed,” Irrigon coach Andrew Castillo said. “Hopefully this propels us. It’s the most complete game we’ve played all year from start to finish. Kids were a lot more focused, a lot less mental mistakes this week.”
The late score, an 11-yard TD pass, gave the Knights a 32-22 lead, and was one of just a handful of completions on a night that saw the Knights dominate on the ground. Both Lee Harrison and Antonio Lemus rushed for more than 100 yards — Harrison going for 186 yards and Lemus adding 102.
“Offensive line needs the majority of the credit,” Castillo said.
Harrison scored two touchdowns, and both Lemus and Alan Murguia scored.
The TD was vital as Grant Union scored later in the fourth, but couldn’t recover an onside kick.
“Give John Day a ton of credit. They had a great quarterback and ran hard,” Castillo said.
Irrigon (1-3 overall, 1-1 Blue Mountain Conference) looks to keep the momentum going Sept. 30 when it visits Riverside.
Cross-country
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols edged out Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre at the finish line to win the boys race at the Big Cat Invite in Stanfield.
Nichols’ time of 16:39.3 was one second ahead of McIntyre, and was key in helping Heppner to a third-place finish. Host Stanfield/Echo took second, with Wallowa Valley claiming the top spot in the race.
The Outlaws finished with 39 points, placing three runners in the top 10 and five in the top 15. Stanfield/Echo had 50 and Heppner 59. Fourth place went to La Grande with 68 points.
Stanfield/Echo had two top-five finishes, with Habtamu Hurty taking fourth in 17:40.9 and Jagjot Singh following in fifth in 17:54.7. Also in the top 20 for Echo/Stanfield was Jack Sperr in 19:59.2 and Isaiah Lemmon in 20:04.5, as the two finished 16th and 17th, respectively.
Nichols was joined by Grady Greenwood in the top 10, as he placed sixth in 17:57.6. Carson Greenwood added a top-20 finish, coming 19th in 20:06.8.
Umatilla had just one runner in the top 20, with Tanner Prindle taking 12th in 19:35. Ethan Beaty was Riverside’s top finisher, coming in 33rd in 21:36.4.
On the girls side, it was another Nichols — Lily — leading out for the Mustangs, taking fifth overall in the middle of a group of La Grande and Wallowa Valley runners.
Lily Nichols timed in at 21:39 to help Heppner to a third-place finish behind La Grande (19 points) and Wallowa Valley (45 points). Weston-McEwen was fourth as a team with 106 points.
The top 10 featured Nichols, five La Grande runners, three Wallowa Valley runners, and Heppner’s Riley Archer, who followed her teammate in 10th in 23:18.5. One more Mustang cracked the top 20, with Irelynn Kollman taking 17th in 24:19.2.
Stanfield/Echo had just one runner, Sukhprit Kaur, who placed 13th in 24:00.8. Weston-McEwen’s leading runner was EvaLena Lieuallen, who was 21st in 24:54.2. Umatilla’s Dacceli Gonzalez was 27th in 26:33.1, and Riverside's Caelyn Pullen placed 30th in 26:53.4.
Volleyball
SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 0 — The Cardinals lost for the third time in five matches, dropping a close three-set match to the visiting Rattlers in Big Sky Conference play, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.
The Cardinals (10-4 overall, 3-2 BSL) visit Condon Sept. 27.
Prep girls soccer
FOUR RIVERS 8, UMATILLA 0 — Umatilla coach Oscar Contreras said he saw some of the best soccer of the season from his young squad, but a “solid” Four Rivers team eventually took control and the injury bug bit the Vikings in a home loss.
“Our team did really good on being the first to the ball and being aggressive to the ball,” Contreras said, adding the team played with more confidence than in recent games. “That is something we struggled (with) the last two games. They definitely applied it (today).”
Four Rivers took a 4-0 lead by halftime, then added four more goals in the second half.
“We played a really good first half, gave them a challenge,” Contreras said.
Injuries hampered Umatilla in the loss, as the coach noted at least three starters left the game due to injury, which forced adjustments in the second half.
“I think we did the best we could to finish out the game. We take it as a learning opportunity and move forward,” Contreras said.
He also commended the play of Valeria De La Cruz in goal.
“My goalkeeper had a variety of saves. It was probably her second time playing (goalkeeper) ever,” he said. “She blocked a lot of saves that were challenging shots.”
The Vikings (0-4 overall, 0-2 Special District 5) host Nyssa on Saturday.
MCLOUGHLIN 4, NYSSA 0 — Four Pioneers scored in the first half before coach Martin Martinez started to rotate players in, and Mac-Hi eased to a home victory over the Bulldogs in Special District 5 action.
“A little slow start but as soon as we got the first goal, I think the girls relaxed a little bit and played our soccer,” Martinez said. “(They) moved the ball well.”
Rylee Herndon, Madi Perkins, Caitlin Barnhart and Kaedynce Herndon all scored in the opening half for the Pioneers. Mac-Hi kept the pressure up in the second half, generating 13 shots after the break even with several subs in the game.
“We were knocking on the door but the ball would not go in in the second half,” Martinez said.
The wins keep Mac-Hi (4-0-1 overall, 3-0-0 SD5) undefeated in district play. The Pioneers host Four Rivers Sept. 24.
RIVERSIDE 9, ECHO-STANFIELD 1 — Four different Pirates scored two goals each, and Riverside pulled away in the second half to earn a 9-1 home win over the Cougars.
Miriam Landeros, Julie Magana, Kambree Gomez and Aleydis Torres each found the back of the net twice, and Monse Pacheco also scored for Riverside, which secured its third win in a row.
“The girls played well,” Pirates coach Yvonne Torres said. “They did a lot of passing, a lot of shifting of the ball, a lot of communication. They overall played really well.”
Those were all areas Torres said the team has been growing in.
“The basic skills have improved in all of the girls,” she said.
Emily Hancock scored on a penalty kick for Echo/Stanfield, which was forced to play a portion of the first half and the entire second half with just 10 players due to injury and illness, coach Eddy Ramos said.
“The girls that were out there, they played their butts off,” he said. “It could have been easy for them to give up.”
Ramos didn’t take anything away from Riverside’s effort, though.
“I could see them maybe taking the No. 1 spot in our league,” he said.
The Pirates (3-3-2 overall, 3-1-1 Special District 5) host Umatilla on Sept. 27, while Echo/Stanfield (2-4, 2-2) visits Nyssa on Sept. 30.
Prep boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 5, NYSSA 1 — The Pioneers stayed undefeated in district action as they coasted to a home victory over the Bulldogs.
The Pioneers (5-1 overall, 2-0 Special District 6) host Four Rivers on Sept. 24.
FOUR RIVERS 8, UMATILLA 0 — The Vikings dropped a home match to the Falcons.
The Vikings (0-3 overall, 0-1 Special District 6) host Nyssa on Sept. 24.
