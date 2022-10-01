IRRIGON — The Irrigon Knights upset the apple cart in the Blue Mountain Conference on Saturday, Oct. 1 with home wins over Weston-McEwen and Stanfield.
“They were pretty happy today when we left the gym,” Irrigon coach Vanessa Gutierrez said of her team. “This week was a little tough for us coming off a loss to Heppner. We had a couple of good practices and they got it together for today.”
The Knights took a 14-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-23 match from the TigerScots to open the day.
Irrigon (2-2 BMC) finished the day with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the Tigers.
“The first thing I told the AD (Mike Royer) was that the standings were going to look good now,” Gutierrez said. “Stanfield was the No. 1 team and we beat them.”
After the loss to Heppner, the Knights shuffled their lineup, which Gutierrez said helped against W-M and Stanfield.
“That was a key to being more competitive in those two games,” she said.
Against W-M, Irrigon served at 88 percent as a team. Melissa Leon had seven aces, while Esmeralda De Loera had six and Kaydence Emery five.
Leah Mueller had 12 aces against the Tigers, and the Knights served at 85 percent.
In the other match on the day, Stanfield handed W-M its second loss on the day, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21.
On the day, the TigerScots (1-3 BMC) got 18 kills, nine blocks and eight digs from Genna Robinson, 16 assists, 13 digs and eight aces from Addie Perkins, 12 aces from Delaynee Angell, 16 assists from Kylie Thornton, and 30 digs and four aces from Lily Lindsey.
For the Tigers, Zuri Reeser had 21 kills, 26 digs, 27 assists and eight aces on the day. Mykael Graham added 34 assists, while Mazie Reeser had 20 kills and 22 digs, Kylee Jackson 35 digs, and Destiny O’Neill 25 digs.
HEPPNER SPLITS BMC MATCHES — The Mustangs pushed Grant Union to the limit before falling 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 in Blue Mountain Conference action at Enterprise High School.
Dara Teeman led Heppner with 11 assists and 12 digs, while Hallee Hisler had five kills, Ava Gerry three kills and six digs, Morgan Cutsforth 16 digs, Hailey Wenberg 22 digs, and Katie Spivey nine digs and five aces.
In their second match of the day, the Mustangs (2-2 BMC) beat the host Outlaws 25-15, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21.
Hisler had 11 kills and four blocks, while Teeman had 20 assists and three aces, Gerry six kills and six aces, and Cutsforth eight kills, four digs and four aces.
“We played well today,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We competed great with Grant Union. We had some errors on our side that they were able to capitalize on. Enterprise played tough at the net. We had to make some hitting adjustments to hit around their block. All in all, it was a great day of play.”
PENDLETON VICTORIOUS — The Bucks won the silver bracket at the Monarch Challenge at Mark Morris High School in Longview, Washington.
Pendleton beat Battle Ground 25-16, 21-25, 15-10, then topped Port Angeles 27-25, 25-19. The Bucks finished the day with a 27-25, 23-25, 15-11 victory over Heritage.
On the day, Josie Jenness had 72 assists, 14 digs and eight aces, while Avery Krigbaum had 19 kills and 10 blocks, Keirsen Spencer 19 kills and four blocks, Nicole Somnis 11 kills, Josie Nelson 12 kills and eight digs, Nessa Neveau 11 digs and six aces, and Samantha Wilks 10 digs and five aces.
DAMASCUS TOURNAMENT — Echo went 1-2 against some stiff competition at the Eagle Invitational.
The Cougars opened with a 26-28, 28-26, 15-11 loss to Crane, then followed with a 25-17, 29-19 loss to North Clackamas Christian.
In their final match of the day, Echo beat Powder Valley 25-9, 25-23.
“I am proud of how the girls played mentally today,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “We played some tough teams and everyone stepped up.”
On the day, Nevaeh Thew had 25 kills, 20 assists, seven aces and three blocks, while Lily Wallis had 14 kills, 25 assists, 22 digs and four aces.
Haley Holman led the Cougars with 32 digs, while JoLee Palmateer had 20 digs, and Morgan Hendrix 19 digs, five kills and four aces.
IONE/ARLINGTON SWEEPS BSL MATCHES — The Cardinals picked up two big Big Sky League wins at Dufur High School to improve to 7-2 in the league standings.
The Cardinals opened the day with a 25-5, 25-13, 25-13 victory over the host Rangers, then topped Lyle/Wishram 25-16, 25-17, 25-13.
“I think we are all finally getting healthy and back to playing some great volleyball,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said.
Calli Troutman had eight kills, and was 25 of 26 from the service line with 11 aces against Dufur. Analisa Valdez was 12 of 12 from the service line with four aces and four kills.
Against Lyle/Wishram, Madison Orem was 23 of 23 from the service line with 20 assists, while Jolene Serrano and Troutman each had six kills.
PILOT ROCK SPLITS OOL MATCHES — The Rockets broke a five match losing streak with a 26-24, 25-23, 25-13 Old Oregon League road victory over Elgin.
“We played very well as a team,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “Everyone contributed to the win. My two middles, Lynn Williams and Paedyn Bennett, had a great match.”
Bennett finished with eight kills, while Williams had seven. Aiva Ellis had 12 digs, while Teagen Thornton finished with 10 digs and eight assists.
The Rockets opened the day with a 19-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 loss to Union.
Ellis led the way with 27 digs, six kills and two aces, while Bennett had eight kills, Ali Smith and Lillie Holman 10 digs each, Thornton had 10 assists, and Kailee Clark nine assists.
“We started off strong and won the first set, and then struggled with our serve receive the rest of the match,” Porter said.
NIXYAAWII SPLITS OOL MATCHES — The Golden Eagles began the day with a 27-29, 25-19, 26-24, 25-16 victory over the Elgin Huskies, then finished with a 3-0 loss to Union.
No other details were available.
COLLEGE PLACE 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — Mya Adams had eight kills as the Hawks improved to 9-0 on the year with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-6 nonleague road win over the Pioneers.
Lainie Ellis had three kills and three aces for Mac-Hi, while Jocelyne Arroyo had four digs.
Boys prep soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 8, UMATILLA 0 — Angel Castillo scored five goals and had an assist as the Pioneers picked up an Eastern Oregon League road win against the Vikings.
“We played well,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “Umatilla is a young team and a small group. They try hard and work hard. We gave a few guys a chance to play since they get little playing time, or sometimes none.”
Almikar Garcia scored two goals and had three assists, and Romario Garcia had an assist. Gio Sandoval scored on a penalty kick.
Girls prep soccer
FOUR RIVERS 7, ECHO/STANFIELD 2 — Ally Brown and Emily Hancock scored goals for the Cougars, but they fell short against the host Falcons in Eastern Oregon League play in Ontario.
MCLOUGHLIN 4, UMATILLA 0 — The Pioneers improved to 5-1 in Eastern Oregon League play with a road win over the Vikings.
Madi Perkins and Rylee Herndon each had two goals for Mac-Hi.
“We played well today, and everyone got to play,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said.
Cross-county
Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre took on the big schools Saturday, winning the Pasco Big Cross by more than a minute, clocking a 16:24.59.
Pasco’s Jose Banuelos was second in 17:24.77, leading the host Bulldogs to the team title.
Tristan Wiseman was second for the TigerScots, coming in 29th (21:06.99). Derek Antonson was the top McLoughlin runner, finishing 31st (21:11.60), followed by teammates Raj Singh (34th, 22:16.29) and Marcos Hernandez (35th, 23:08.03).
BAKER INVITATIONAL — Heppner’s Trevor Nichols ran to a third-place finish Friday afternoon at the Baker City Golf Course.
The senior turned in a time of 17:21.90, while teammate Grady Greenwood was fourth in 17:31.10.
Hermiston’s Miguel Duron ran a time of 17:42.30 to place sixth, while Stanfield’s Hobs Hurry was ninth in a time of 18:16.10.
Union’s Taylor Fox won the race with a time of 17 minutes, with teammate Eli Williams a step behind in second (17:01.30). The Bobcats won the team title with 50 points, while Heppner was second (99), Stanfield/Echo eighth (195) and Pendleton 11th (250).
Also figuring into the scoring for Heppner were Jacob Finch (17th, 18:44.60), Carson Greenwood (35th, 20:03.80) and Kristian Takagi (45th, 20:41.40).
Jagjot Singh had a top 20 finish for Stanfield, coming in 18th (18:49.80).
Pendleton was led by freshman Jack Reynolds, who was 21st in a time of 18:58.60. The Buck across the finish line was Maliki Adams, who was 53rd (21:02.70).
In the girls races, La Grande took the top three spots, with Heppner freshman Lily Nichols fourth in a time of 20:38.40.
La Grande, led by winner Emily Tubbs (20:07.30), won the team title with 27 points, while Pendleton was eighth (205).
Heppner’s Riley Archer was 15th (22:38.50), while Stanfield’s Cheyenne Skillman was 23rd (22:58.40), and Hermiston’s Hailey Melville 48th (24:47.80).
Pendleton’s top runner was Melissa Tune, who was 37th in a time of 23:58. Aubrey Harrison was 45th (24:38.20), and Madelyn Lieuallen 49th (24:57.30).
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, COLUMBIA BASIN 1 — Kameron Murdock and Adair Rodriguez scored first-half goals to lead the Timberwolves to an upset of the Hawks in Pendleton.
“They were so excited,” BMCC coach Oscar Alegria said. “They were hyped after the game. We were on a two-game losing streak with them, but we have been good at home. They knew what it meant.”
BMCC (4-1-1 East) jumped over CBC (4-2-0) and into first place in the East Region with the win.
“We are happy to be in the driver’s seat,” Alegria said. “We want to be champions.”
Raymundo Curiel scored in the second half for the Hawks, but that would be it as Anthony Lemus finished with five saves.
“In the second half, they came with everything they had,” Alegria said of CBC. “They have a lot of talent and are really difficult to beat.
I told the boys, sometimes defense has to be your thing. It was clutch for us in the second half.”
BMCC plays Wednesday at Treasure Valley.
College women’s soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN 7, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Hawks remain undefeated in NWAC East play with a road win over the Timberwolves (2-6-0 East).
CBC (7-0-0 East) got goals from seven players, and three saves from keeper Raquel Palmeira.
BMCC goalkeeper Seanee Still finished with six saves.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, WENATCHEE VALLEY 1 — The Timberwolves picked up a 25-18, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14 NWAC East road win over the Knights.
