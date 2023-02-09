MILTON-FREEWATER — Emilio Jaimez scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to lead Umatilla to a 56-46 Eastern Oregon League victory over McLoughlin on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Jaimez hit five 3-pointers among his 18 points, and added seven rebounds as the Vikings ended a three-game slide.
“It was fun to watch him get going out there,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said. “Every game he gets a little stronger and has good games. As a senior, it’s nice to see him back out there after being hurt in football, and play like he did tonight.”
The Vikings (9-15 overall, 3-6 EOL) led 17-14 after the first quarter, then used a 20-8 run in the second for a comfortable 37-22 lead at the half.
The Pioneers cut into the Vikings’ lead in the third, but not enough to make a difference.
Bow said it was nice to be back on the winning side of games.
“We have been very, very close in a lot of our games,” he said. “It was nice to be able to hold onto this one for a win.”
Micheal Montez added 16 points and nine assists for Umatilla, while RJ Estrada had 11 points, and Kaden Salamanca nine points and six rebounds.
Raj Singh led the Pioneers (6-16, 3-7) with 17 points, while Alejandro Sandoval added eight.
LA GRANDE 57, PENDLETON 54 — The Tigers were able to stay one step ahead of the Bucks the entire night for a Greater Oregon League home win.
Both teams are 3-3 in league play, and split their league games.
“That was the craziest game ever,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “It was back and forth the whole game. They got it out to nine in the fourth, then we got it down to two. We just ran out of time. It was a good rivalry game, we just came up a little short.”
La Grande jumped out to a 13-7 lead after the first quarter, but Pendleton pulled within 29-26 the half. The Tigers had a 44-42 lead after three quarters, and were able to fend off the Bucks down the stretch.
Gauge Rueber led Pendleton (10-12) with 15 points, while Ben Jennings added 14 and Carter Cary 13.
“Max (Chapman), Ben and Carter played well,” Murphy said. “Carter hit some big 3s in the first half, and Ben was able to get to the hole a lot.”
Sam Tsiatsos led the Tigers (10-10) with 20 points, while Logan Williams added 11.
Girls basketball
LA GRANDE 45, PENDLETON 41 — A poor shooting night at the free-throw line proved costly for the Bucks in a Greater Oregon League road loss to the Tigers.
Pendleton Was 11 for 30 on the night, and 4 for 13 in the fourth quarter, allowing the Tigers to escape with the win.
“It was a great game tonight,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “The girls played with a lot of energy and we had a really good chance to pull it out, but we missed too many free throws down the stretch, and they made just enough. We cut it to two or three points with less than 2 minutes to go, so it was there for us.”
The Tigers got out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter, and led 26-18at the half. La Grande had a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Bucks were able to close the gap.
Hailey Schmidt led the Bucks (6-14 overall, 2-4 GOL) with 14 points, while Avery Krigbaum added 12, with six coming in the fourth quarter.
“Avery played one of her best all-around games of the season, and Melanie (Boatman) and Ali (Spratling) were really tough defensively,” Foster said. “Hailey made some big shots, including converting a 4-point play in the fourth quarter.”
Makenna Shorts led the Tigers (13-5, 4-2) with 19 points, while Carlee Strand had nine.
MCLOUGHLIN 47, UMATILLA 14 — Madi Perkins had a game-high 16 points to lead the Pioneers to an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Vikings.
Mac-Hi took control from the start, leading 9-2 after the first quarter and 22-5 at the half.
Rylee Herndon and Ivonne Lopez each had 10 points for the Pioneers (5-17 overall, 3-7 EOL).
Lily Zuniga and Braelyn Cragun each had four points for the Vikings (1-22, 0-9).
