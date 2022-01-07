HERMISTON — Hermiston let a seven-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter, and Kennewick handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season 70-69 on Friday, Jan. 7, in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“Kennewick played great,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “They hit a few shots and we had way too many turnovers toward the end. I think probably some of our inexperience showed up.”
The Bulldogs fell to 8-1 on the season and 4-1 in MCC play.
“It’s a reality check,” Ego said. “Our third quarter was our nemesis. We had 41 at halftime and scored 28 in the second half. We had two shots to win it at the end, but they didn't go down. Sometimes, it’s just like that.”
Hermiston led 27-19 after the first quarter, and 41-32 at the half.
In the third, the Lions pulled with 55-47, then went on a 23-15 run in the third to pull out the win.
Katelyn Heideman led Hermiston with 27 points — and didn’t score in the fourth quarter. Izzy Simmons added 21 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter, and 10 rebounds. Morgan Brown chipped in six points and 13 rebounds.
Haylee Johnson and Dylyn Dress each had 19 points for Kennewick (5-3, 3-2 MCC), while Dress also had 10 rebounds.
Hermiston will host Ellensburg at 1 p.m. Saturday.
VALE 45, IRRIGON 26 — Nia Seastone had a game-high 16 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights opened Eastern Oregon League play with a home loss to the Vikings.
Vale jumped out to a 29-9 lead at the half and Irrigon was not able to rally in the second half.
Kailey McGourty led the Vikings with 14 points.
UNION 42, HEPPNER 17 — Callie Glenn scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to lead the Bobcats to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Mustangs.
Union jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter, and led 21-6 at the half.
Hailey Wenberg led the Mustangs with six points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 40, CONDON 36 — The Cardinals improved to 3-0 in Big Sky League play with a big road win over the Blue Devils.
“It was a huge win over us at their house,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said. “The girls knew this was an important one. That was the best defensive team we have faced all year. They do a good job of locking things down. It’s hard to get the ball to your post and it’s hard to penetrate.”
The Cardinals (7-3) trailed 28-21 at the half, but held Condon scoreless in the third to get back in the game.
“We led by 10 with a minute to play,” Heideman said. “Abby (Colby) hit two 3s for them. She shoots the ball really well.”
Grace Claughton led the Cardinals with 10 points, while Najiah Knight and Hailey Heideman each had nine.
“We out rebounded them, which is a big reason why we won,” Heideman said. “Grace did a good job on the boards.”
Megan Aamodt led Condon (4-3 overall, 1-1 BSL) with 14 points.
ECHO 55, SHERMAN COUNTY 27 — Neveah Thew had 12 points, and the Cougars opened Big Sky League play with a victory over the visiting Huskies.
Sherman led 9-6 after the first quarter, but Echo went on a 16-2 run in the second to take a 22-11 lead at the half.
The Cougars put the game away with a 21-6 scoring spree in the fourth quarter.
Sydney Bracher added 11 points for the Cougars, while Ally Brown had 10.
Natalie Martin led the Huskies (3-4, 1-2 BSL) with eight points.
NYSSA 36, RIVERSIDE 17 — The Bulldogs got 15 points from 6-foot-5 junior Gracie Johnson as Nyssa (11-1, 1-0) handed the host Pirates a loss in the Eastern Oregon League opener for both teams.
“The height did us in,” said Riverside coach Clair Costello, whose tallest player is 5-7. “I thought Julie Magana and Justien Tido did a great job inside.”
Layla Castillo led the Pirates (7-5, 0-1) with nine points.
Boys basketball
KENNEWICK 84, HERMISTON 53 — The Lions used a big first half to hand the host Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Kennewick outscored Hermiston 16-9 in the first quarter, then went on a 30-13 run in the second for a commanding 46-22 lead at the half.
“They had some athletes who challenged our shots,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “When you play bad offense, it’s hard to get going. Initially we were OK, but the second quarter was atrocious.”
Isaac Corey led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Grant Olsen had 12 points, and Mario Pacheco 10.
Tyler Mattioli-Butcher led the Lions with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Ayden Knapik added 11 points and 13 rebounds.
IONE/ARLINGTON 43, CONDON 30 — Carson Eynetich scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Cardinals to a Big Sky League road win over the Blue Devils.
“We took the lead from the start, but they cut it to 23-22 at the half” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We came out in the third quarter, held them scoreless and were able to take control of the game from there and finish it out.”
The Cardinals (10-0, 3-0 BSL) outscored the Blue Devils 8-0 in the third, with Eynetich scoring all eight points.
“It was our best defensive showing of the year,” Stefani said. “It was a pretty physical game.”
Gary Walls added 10 points and 11 rebounds for I/A, while Oliver Giefing had five steals and Tanner Rollins 10 rebounds.
“Tanner played well defensively,” Stefani said. “He shut them down on the weak side.”
The Cardinals will host Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler on Saturday.
HEPPNER 66, UNION 51 — The Mustangs took a big lead in the first quarter, and never let up in handing the visiting Bobcats a Blue Mountain Conference loss.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 21-12 lead after the first quarter, and led 40-25 at the half.
Heppner (9-2, 1-0 BMC) got a game-high 17 points from Kason Cimmiyotti, while Brock Hisler added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Landon Mitchell had 11 points. Tucker Ashbeck added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Union’s Tee Ledbetter had a game-high 19 points , while Evan Cloutier had 11.
RIVERSIDE 38, NYSSA 35 — The Pirates opened Eastern Oregon League play with a home win over the Bulldogs.
Riley Lantis scored the last four points for Riverside to give the Pirates the lead.
Pedro Chavez led the Pirates (6-4, 1-0 EOL) with nine points.
“It was back and forth the whole night,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said.
ECHO 102, SHERMAN COUNTY 50 — Dax Davis scored a game-high 26 points, and the Cougars eclipsed the century mark in a Big Sky League home win over the Huskies.
Echo cruised to a 33-16 lead after the first quarter, and led 59-29 at the half.
The Cougars (6-4, 2-1 BSL) continue to roll up the points in the second half, outscoring the Huskies 43-21.
Davis scored all by two of his points in the first three quarters. Dom Curiel added 14 points for the Cougars, while Mac Nasario chipped in 14.
Eduardo Rubio led the Huskies with 20 points.
STANFIELD 88, PILOT ROCK 85 (2OT) — The Tigers (6-6, 1-0) opened Blue Mountain Conference play with a road win over the Rockets (3-9, 0-1). No other details were available.
