PENDLETON — Stanfield got beat inside by Knappa’s big men, and the Tigers turned the ball over too many times in a 53-50 double overtime loss to the Loggers on Friday, Dec. 30, at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.

“Knappa has some good big guys inside and we struggled at times stopping them from getting second chances inside,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “We never really had a hand in their face, or contested it. It’s hard to accept the defeat knowing how easy we gave up points. We had 30-plus turnovers today. I don’t know how we were able to keep in the game and send it to double overtime.”

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

