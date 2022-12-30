PENDLETON — Stanfield got beat inside by Knappa’s big men, and the Tigers turned the ball over too many times in a 53-50 double overtime loss to the Loggers on Friday, Dec. 30, at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“Knappa has some good big guys inside and we struggled at times stopping them from getting second chances inside,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “We never really had a hand in their face, or contested it. It’s hard to accept the defeat knowing how easy we gave up points. We had 30-plus turnovers today. I don’t know how we were able to keep in the game and send it to double overtime.”
Tied at 45-45 at the end of regulation, each team scored three points in the first overtime. In the second overtime, the Loggers outscored the Tigers 5-2 — getting four points from Nick Rusinovich — to pull out the win.
Michael Odell led the Tigers (10-3) with 16 points, while Connor Logan added eight.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Smith said. “We only hit three 3-pointers. Mike had plenty of open looks, he could have had 25-30 points. When our shots aren’t falling, we have to find other ways to score.”
Tucker Kinder led the Loggers (3-5) with 13 points, while Jacob Ogier added 12 and Treven Moreland 11.
HEPPNER 50, VERNONIA 41 — Landon Mitchell had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Mustangs to a win over the Loggers in their final game of the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Heppner (10-2) won all three of its games at the tournament.
The Mustangs led 19-16 at the half, and a 17-12 run in the fourth quarter helped seal the win.
Tucker Ashbeck added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Heppner, while David Cribbs had nine points, and Trevor Nichols eight points and three rebounds.
David McCallum had a game-high 18 points and six rebounds for the Loggers (5-4), while Lyness Ota added eight points.
NIXYAAWII 64, ENTERPRISE 30 — The Golden Eagles won their eighth game in a row with a win over the Outlaws at the Baker Holiday Crossover.
Nixyaawii led 34-15 at the half, then went on a 30-15 run in the second half to cruise to victory.
Every player scored for Nixyaawii (9-1), led by Baron Moses with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Dylan Abrahamson added 10 points, seven assists and seven steals, while Simon Picard had nine points, five assists and seven steals. Aaron Barkley added five steals, and Marcellus Scott had five rebounds.
Enterprise (2-11), which has lost six in a row, got six points each from Cory Waker and Roan Flynn.
WESTON-MCEWEN 65, TOLEDO 20 — Bryson Choin poured in 22 points to lead the TigerScots to a win over the Boomers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
W-M took a 35-10 lead at the half and never looked back.
The TigerScots (7-4) also got 12 points from Cameron Reich, eight from Dylan Monaco, and six each from Caleb Sprenger and Anthony Nix.
The Boomers were led by Garrett Hinds, who had six points.
BLANCHET CATHOLIC 68, UMATILLA 53 — The Vikings gave the No. 5 Cavaliers all they could handle before falling in the consolation championship game at the Crusader Classes at Salem Academy High School.
Blanchet Catholic led 28-27 at the half, then used a 24-14 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Emilio Jaimez led the Vikings (5-7) with 17 points and three rebounds, while Micheal Montez added 15 points and five assists, and Kaden Salamanca 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Daniel Maza led the Cavaliers (6-4) with a game-high 31 points.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 66, KNAPPA 19 — Maggie Sharp scored 14 points to lead the Tigers to a win over the Loggers and extend their win streak to seven games.
Stanfield won all three of its games at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center, and boasts an 11-1 record heading into Blue Mountain Conference play next week.
The Tigers got off to a 19-8 start in the first quarter, then held the Loggers to just two points in the second for a 37-10 lead at the half.
Adrienne Mallory added 11 points for Stanfield, while Zuri Reeser had 10 and Kahleigha Haney eight.
Arianna Miller led the Loggers (2-8) with 12 points, half of which came from the free-throw line.
WESTON-MCEWEN 52, TOLEDO 42 — All but three players scored as the TigerScots posted a win over the Boomers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
W-M led 15-11 after the first quarter and 24-20 at the half. A 12-7 run in the fourth quarter helped seal the win.
Genna Robinson led the way for W-M (6-5) with 12 points, while Jayden Sparks added 11 and Lily Langford nine.
The Boomers hurt themselves at the free-throw line, making just 21 of 48 attempts.
Avery Taylor led Toledo with 20 points, while Kylie Warfield added 10.
HEPPNER 28, VERNONIA 23 — The Mustangs took an early lead and were able to hold on for a win over the Loggers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Heppner, which has won three games in a row, led 11-10 at the half, and used a 17-13 run in the second half to secure the win.
Brooklynn Wilson led the Mustangs (5-7) with nine points and four steals, while Hadlee Nation added five points.
Kaydence Roberson had 10 points for the Loggers (2-7), who have lost five in a row.
NIXYAAWII 58, PRAIRIE CITY 32 — Sophie Bronson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points as the Golden Eagles handed the Panthers their first loss of the season at the Baker Holiday Crossover.
Nixyaawii (8-1) outscored the Panthers 29-11 in the first half and cruised to victory from there.
Ella Stewart added 11 points for the Golden Eagles, while Sistine Moses had eight.
BettyAnn Wilson led Prairie City (11-1) with 14 points.
GOLD BEACH 37, UMATILLA 30 — The Panthers jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter, then held on for a victory over the Vikings at the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy High School.
Evelyne Avita led Umatilla (0-11) with 14 points, while Braelyn Cragun added 10.
Gold Beach (1-9), which picked up its first win, got 16 points from Gabby Clifford.
COLUMBIA (WHITE SALMON) 45, RIVERSIDE 30 — Aleydis Torres had 10 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Pirates fell to the host Bruins in nonleague play.
Tied at 18-18 at the half, the Bruins went on a 27-12 run in the second to secure the win.
Clarissa Sanchez added eight points for the Pirates (4-9), while Julie Magana had seven rebounds, and Justien Tido six rebounds
Ella Reed led the Bruins with 16 points.
NIXYAAWII 53, JORDAN VALLEY 47 — The Golden Eagles handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season Thursday night at the Baker Holiday Crossover.
Nixyaawii (7-1) led 10-9 after the first quarter, and 25-20 at the half. The Golden Eagles were able to stay one step ahead of the Mustangs in the second half.
Sophie Bronson led Nixyaawii with 18 points, while Kyella Picard added 14.
Jordan Valley (9-1) got 13 points from Jalee Maestrejuan, and nine from Kaitlyn Stoddart.
