MILTON-FREEWATER — Carlee Strand went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead La Grande to a 21-1 nonleague victory over McLoughlin in three innings on Thursday, April 6, at Gib Olinger Field.
The Tigers put 11 runs on the board in the first inning as Strand hit a two-run double for a 2-0 lead, and Genessa Porras added a two-run triple to make it 4-0. Strand would come around again in the inning, this time belting a two-run homer to left field to make it 11-0.
The Pioneers got one run back in the bottom half of the inning as Aisling Giguiere sent Maritza Ruvalcaba across the plate with a fly out to right field.
La Grande added 10 more runs in the second, leading off the parade of runs with a bases-loaded walk. Strand and Paige Allen hit RBI singles, and Carlee Jensen hit a two-run double in the mix.
Caity Barnhart hit a double for the Pioneers, who managed just four hits.
MADRAS 13, UMATILLA 3 (6) — The White Buffaloes scored nine runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and hand the visiting Vikings nonleague loss.
“We were up 3-1 and feeling pretty good,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “We had one bad inning. We couldn’t find an out. We made a couple of errors and had a dropped third strike.”
Maddisyn Rico went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Vikings, while Libby Hartley went 1-for-1, drew two walks, stole three bases and scored a run.
The Vikings open Eastern Oregon League play Tuesday, April 11, at McLoughlin.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 4, KENNEWICK 2 — The Bulldogs got out to a 3-0 lead at the half and held on for a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Lions at Kennison Field.
Hermiston’s first goal came as Carlos Cadenas put the ball across the front of the goal and it went in off the goalkeeper.
“We had four or five really good looks before that,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “We definitely needed that one to go in. We had a strong build up to that goal.”
Angel Cadenas made it 2-0 with a nice assist from Renee Medrano, and Jairo Ramirez gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
“It was a counter attack goal,” Harshberger said of the third one. “They had gotten an opportunity, then we brought the ball down. He got a good look from 20 yards out.”
Kennewick came out after halftime and scored twice — on a penalty kick and a free kick — before the Bulldogs closed it out with a goal by Faber Ortiz in the final minute.
“They boys were playing the system, then we came out flat in the second half,” Harshberger said. “It was a bit of a battle for 10 or 15 minutes. Then the rain came and we had to adjust our game."
Hermiston (2-6 MCC) will host Chiawana at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Prep baseball
MADRAS 12, UMATILLA 2 (6) — Three White Buffaloes pitchers combined on a four-hitter and struck out 12 in beating the visiting Vikings in a nonleague game.
Madras, which took advantage of six Viking errors, jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, and led 9-1 after four innings. Umatilla would add a run in the fifth, but that would be all.
RJ Estrada, Justus Zamudio, Emilio Jaimez and Carter Monahan all hit singles for the Vikings, while Zamudio drove in a run.
Connor Flu went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Madras.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 12-0, PENDLETON FRESHMEN 9-10 — The Rockets broke open a close game with three runs in the sixth inning to beat the Bucks in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader at Bob White Field.
Holding onto a 9-8 lead, the Rockets (4-4) opened the top of the sixth with two outs before getting an RBI single by Tracen Hamby for a 10-8 lead.
Deacon Gourlie followed with an RBI single to right field, and Chase Corwin drove in another run with a double to left field for a 12-8 lead.
The Bucks would get one run back in the bottom of the inning as Bobby Bostwick scored on an error.
Brock Stelk went 3-for-5 with three runs scored for the Rockets, while Corwin and Hunter Fitzpatrick hit doubles.
Hayden Bonifer went 3-for-6 with an RBI for the Bucks, while Garret Reinhart, Austen Shuman and Colin Harrington all hit doubles.
In the second game, Pendleton’s Tugg McQuinn and Owen McLouth combined on a one-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk.
Bostwick hit a triple and drove in three runs, while Vance Nelson had a double and drove in three runs.
Stelk had the Rockets’ lone hit — a single in the fourth inning.
Girls Tennis
PENDLETON 6, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — The Bucks swept the doubles and won two of three singles matches to beat the visiting Pioneers.
Pendleton’s Abby Foust topped Avery Lewis 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, while Tori Estrada beat Bryanna Ochoa 6-1 at No. 3.
Mac-Hi’s Kaylee Bauer picked up a 6-2, 2-6, 8-0 win at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg won at No. 1 with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Jocelyne Arroyo and Corel Quist.
Ellie Monkman and Adrianne Demianew won the No. 2 match, while Sara Airoldi and Lilly Noble won the No. 3 match.
Boys tennis
PENDLETON 2, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — The Bucks won both singles matches, and the visiting Pioneers snagged a win in doubles.
Bryan Martinez and Connor Batchelor of Mac-Hi won the doubles match with a 6-2, 6-7 (8-6), 10-5 victory over Ben Barhyte and Eli Lowe.
At No. 1 singles, Matthew Stansbury topped Bryan Garcia 6-0, 6-2, while at No. 2, Miller Johnson defeated Diego Ledezma 60-, 6-2.
Track and field
Bryce Rollins won the shot put (38-2), discus (115-0) and was sixth in the javelin (106-2) to lead Ione at the Buckaroo Round Up in St. Paul.
German exchange student Mika Limberg is making the most of his stay in Ione. He played football, basketball and now is running for the Cardinals. He placed second in the 400 (55.36) and the 800 (2:15.35), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team of Cliffton Dames, Rollins and Henry Giefing that placed fifth with a time of 49.44.
Giefing also was fifth in the 100 (12.34) and fifth in the 200 (25.56).
Freshman Carter Eynetich was eighth in the javelin (97-7) and the shot put (26-3).
