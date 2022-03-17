HERMISTON — La Grande scored twice in the ninth inning to rally for a 7-5 win over Hermiston on Thursday, March 17 in the second game of their nonleague doubleheader.
Hermiston jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and led 5-1 after four innings. La Grande got two runs back in the fifth to pull within 5-3 heading into the sixth inning. The Tigers added runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a 5-5 game.
“In the seventh inning, we had two on, Tanner (McCoy) hit the ball and their center fielder made a great catch,” Hermiston coach Dave Padilla said. “It was a great hit. Their guy (Cesar Rodriguez) just caught it. That kid came out of nowhere and made a fantastic catch.”
McCoy had three hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while JR Starr hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
The Bulldogs’ pitching staff combined for 17 strikeouts, with Starr fanning eight and Chase Elliott seven.
In the first game, Devin Bell and Noah McIlmoil drove in two runs for the Tigers, who got out to an early lead and never looked back in a 12-2, 5-inning win.
Elliott drove in both runs for the Bulldogs, while Starr hit a double.
Jace Schow earned the win for La Grande, allowing no runs on no hits and striking out four.
“Honestly, today went kind of the way we thought it might,” Padilla said. “There were a lot of plus things. Chase, JR and Aiden (West) are good pitchers. If our other pitchers can keep the ball in play, we have a chance to win. We have to keep the games close and pull it out in the end.”
GRANT UNION 15, UMATILLA 1 — The Prospectors took an early lead and never looked back in handing the visiting Vikings a nonleague loss.
Grant Union pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of five errors by the Vikings.
Parker Neault had three hits — including a double — and five RBIs for the Prospectors. He also pitched all five innings, striking out 12 and walking four.
Umatilla was limited to two hits, singles by Javier Jaime Jr. and Kaden Salamanca.
BAKER 7-19, HEPPNER 2-8 — The Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the top of the eighth inning to rally for a victory over the Mustangs in the second game, and complete the sweep in Heppner.
The Mustangs led 7-4 after two innings, and 8-7 after six. The Bulldogs scored one run in the top of the seventh — on an error — to knot the score at 8-8.
In the top of the eighth, the Bulldogs hit three consecutive doubles, and took advantage of two batters hit by a pitch, three walks and three errors.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Mustangs sent just three men to the plate.
Cameron Proudfoot had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Heppner, while Toby Nation had three hits.
Jaxson Logsdon had four hits and four RBIs for Baker.
In the opener, Heppner got on the board in the bottom of the first, and the Bulldogs tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the third. Baker took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth, and added two more in the sixth.
Carson Eynetich, Caden George, Toby Nation and Mason Orem all had hits for the Mustangs, while Tucker Ashbeck drove in a run.
Logsdon and Logan Capon each had two hits for Baker, while Connor Chastain drove in two runs and pitched 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
Golf
Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannal shot an 80 to earn medalist honors at the Pendleton Invite at the Golf Course at Birch Creek.
Jocilyn Morrison shot a 96 for the Bulldogs for second place, while Tresa Handforth shot a 125.
Pendleton’s Anika Urbina shot a 97 to place third, Katelyn Vassar of The Dalles was fourth with a 100, and Nixyaawii’s Emma Williams was fifth with a 112.
The Golden Eagles won the team title with a 452, while Pendleton was second with a 486.
The Pendleton girls and boys return to action March 28, hosting the Nels Nelson Invitational at Wildhorse Golf Course.
Track and field
Stanfield’s Hobs Hurty placed third in the 800 meters and the 1,500 at the Ontario Ice Breaker at Earl Blackaby Track.
Hurty turned in a time of 2:16.98 in the 800, and crossed the finish line in 4:43.54 in the 1,500.
Shaq Badillo of McLoughlin won the shot put with a throw of 41-10, while Stanfield’s Anthony Keeney was second at 40-5. Keeney won the discus with a mark of 111-2, with Brian Day of Weston-McEwen second (106-0), and Carter Burnette of Stanfield third (103).
Caleb Springer of W-M won the javelin with a toss of 133 feet, with Riverside’s Juan Medina second (121-1).
In the sprints, Cameron Reich of W-M was second in the 100 in a time of 12.19 seconds.
In the girls meet, Riverside’s Julie Magana won the 300 hurdles (52.57), and was second in the 100 (13.96) and 400 (1:07.49).
W-M’s Lily Lindsey (28.94) and Brynn Brownie (29.13) were second and third in the 200. Brownie also was third in the 400 (1:08.97).
Mac-Hi’s Madi Perkins won the javelin with a mark of 102-5, while Stanfield’s Jacque Kerns was second in the high jump at 4-8. Stanfield’s Emily Hancock (14-8.5) and Kerns (14-7.75) were second and third in the long jump, and W-M’s Charli King was third in the triple jump (29-0).
