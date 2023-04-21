PENDLETON — Pendleton’s Payton Lambert was too much for La Grande to handle.
Lambert went 5-for-8 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs, and pitched a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in the second game, as the Bucks swept La Grande 9-4 and 4-0 on Friday, April 21, in Greater Oregon League play at Bob White Field.
“He pitched a tremendous game,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “He was throwing hard and all of his pitches were working. He put us on his back, for sure, against a good La Grande squad. He held them in check. He was good. He touched 88 on the hill today.”
The Bucks improved to 13-6 overall with the sweep, and 6-0 in the GOL standings.
In the second game, the Tigers only got two runners past second base, and one of the hits he gave up was a double to Jace Schow.
The Bucks scored one run off an RBI single by Dylan Gomez in the first inning, and a double by Lambert sent Jack Davis across the plate in the second.
Pendleton added two more runs in the sixth for good measure. The came off an RBIs single by Lambert, while the second came from an RBI single by Keefer Breshears.
In the opener, the Bucks took a 5-0 lead after the third inning and never looked back.
Lambert hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth, which also included an RBI single by Gomez, and a sacrifice bunt by Jace Otteson.
“We had a good team execution with a sac bunt and a sac fly,” Haguewood said. “We played good team baseball.”
Jack Lieuallen and Evan Lehnert combined forces on the mound for the win.
“Evan picked Jack up,” Haguewood said. “Evan came in with the bases loaded in the fourth and got us out of a jam. Jack didn’t have his best stuff, but he kept us in it. La Grande had some troubles with miscues here and there, but we put pressure on them with some hits. They are well coached and they have some good players.”
IRRIGON 10-19, DUFUR 0-2 — Boyd Davis pitched a gem of a game, allowing two hits and striking out 13, as the Knights beat the host Rangers in the first game of a Special District 7 doubleheader.
Irrigon (9-7 overall, 5-4 SD7) led 1-0 after three three innings and 2-0 after five. The Knights scored three runs in the sixth inning, and five more in the seventh to secure the win.
In the second game, the Knights wasted no time in taking control, scoring 12 runs in the second inning for a 12-2 lead.
Colton Thompson went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Knights, while Brayden Locey went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Davis was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
SOUTHRIDGE 21-11, HERMISTON 1-1 — The Suns scored 32 runs and pounded out 25 hits in sweeping the visiting Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
In the opener, Southridge’s Jabari Simon pitched a no-hitter and struck out nine. AJ Hendrickson went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs.
In the second game, Max Martin hit a home run for the Suns, while Hendrickson hit two doubles, and Darren Hawkins drove in three runs.
The Bulldogs had five hits, led by Jeffery Romig with a triple.
Softball
PENDLETON 4-11, LA GRANDE 7-4 — Avery Quaempts went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run to help the Bucks to a win over the visiting Tigers in the second game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader to salvage the split.
Sammantha Wilks also hit a home run for Pendleton (14-4 overall, 5-1 GOL), which jumped out to an early lead and was never challenged.
Madeline Schumacher and Olivia Elrod also hit doubles for the Bucks, while Reese Furstenberg pitched a complete game.
Austyn Meuser hit a solo home run for the Tigers (13-3, 5-1), and pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
In the opener, La Grande’s Carlee Strand pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts to pick up the win.
Wilks and Kendall Murphy hit home runs for the Bucks, while Murphy took the loss.
ECHO/STANFIELD 18-5, HEPPNER/IONE 8-4 — The Cougars improved to 6-3 in Special District 6 play with a sweep of the visiting Mustangs.
After a big win in the opener, Echo/Stanfield (6-7 overall) needed nine innings to take care of Heppner in the second game.
Nevaeh Thew led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and stole second. Kylee Jackson drew a walk, then Zoe Ramos hit a two-out single up the middle and Thew came around to score the winning run.
Mazie Reeser pitched all nine innings for the Cougars, allowing nine hits while striking out one and walking three. The defense was solid behind her with just one error.
For the game, Thew went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Jackson was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Jamie Weems was 3-for-4, and Hannah Weyand went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.
For Heppner, Hadlee Nation went 2-for-5 with a triple; Ava Gerry hit a double, Madison Orem had two RBIs, and Hailey Wenberg went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
In the first game, Reeser went 4-for-4 with a double, six RBIs and two runs scored as the Cougars scored early and often.
Ramos pitched all six innings, and helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored.
Thew added to the barrage of hits, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Jackson added a double and three RBIs, while Mykael Graham went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Kenya Dovalina hit a double.
The Mustangs (7-7, 4-5) were led by Morgan Cutsforth with two hits and two RBIs. Wenberg added a double and two RBIs.
WESTON-MCEWEN 17-18, ADRIAN 0-0 — Hailey Stallings threw a perfect game with three strikeouts in the second game of a Special District 6 doubleheader as the TigerScots completed the sweep of the visiting Antelopes.
W-M (11-2 overall, 8-1 SD6) scored all the runs they would need in the first inning, as they took a 13-0 lead.
The TigerScots had just six hits in the game, but took advantage of 10 walks.
Brielle Ward went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for W-M, while Lily Langford hit a double and drove in four runs.
In the first game, Ward threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, while Ava Sams and Janie Helfrecht each hit a double.
The TigerScots once again took advantage of 10 walks.
“This was a fun day at the park with everyone getting into the action,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “We stayed focused and played with a lot of energy. The pitchers did well and the defense was solid. We appreciate the fact that the Adrian team and coaches came so far to play us.”
VALE 10-13, RIVERSIDE 0-0 — The host Vikings took an early lead and the Pirates couldn’t catch up as Vale cruised to a win in the first game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader.
Vale pitcher Payton Perry allowed one hit and struck out 10.
Nataly Martir had the lone hit for Riverside, a double in the first inning.
In the second game, The Vikings went out front 5-0 in the first inning, and 9-0 after two.
Shelby Elliott had two hits for the Pirates (3-8 overall, 1-2 EOL), while Natalie Lomeli had one.
Brogan Payne went 3-for-3 for Vale, with a double, a triple and a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
HANFORD 13-14, HERMISTON 9-0 — The Bulldogs rallied from a 12-run deficit in the fifth inning, but still fell short against the visiting Falcons in the first game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
Hermiston fell behind 11-1 after three innings, and trailed 13-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, where the Bulldogs scored five runs. They would add three more in the sixth, but would fall short in the end.
Sydney Stocker, Hailey South and Macy Tovar all hit home runs for the Bulldogs, with Stocker hitting a three-run shot in the sixth inning.
In the second game, Hanford’s Cara Sweet threw a five-hitter and struck out seven to complete the sweep. Sweet also hit a two-run home run in the first inning.
Stocker and Karsyn Botefuhr each hit doubles for the Bulldogs, but couldn’t generate any offense.
Boys golf
Zach McLeod shot a 78 to finish second overall and lead Pendleton to the team title at the Union Invite at Buffalo Peak.
The Bucks scored a 344, while Stanfield/Echo was second with a 409, and Ontario third at 427.
Ontario’s Tyce Helmick took medalist honors with a 73, which included a 36 on the front nine. Riverside’s Wyatt Browne finished third with an 82.
Also scoring for Pendleton were Mason Morioka (83), Casey VanDorn (88) and Carson Oyama (95).
Broc Erickson led Nixyaawii with a 91, while Stanfield/Echo’s Casey Carver shot a 101, Heppner’s John Lindsay had a 107, and Umatilla’s Miles Franks shot a 108.
Girls golf
Anika Urbina shot a 101 at the Union Invite at Buffalo Peak, leading Pendleton to third place in the team standings.
Dufur’s Tora Timinsky won medalist honors with a 75, with teammate Tygh Timinsky second with an 85. The Rangers also won the team title with a 382.
La Grande, led by Emma Beil’s 97, finished second (395), while the Bucks had a 433.
Also scoring for the Bucks were Sophie Nelson (110), Abby Thorne (111) and Kari Sirovatka (111).
McKenzie Rose led Stanfield/Echo with a 118, while Alyssa Bow shot a 118 to lead Umatilla.
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 4, IONE 0 — Mazon Langford led a TigerScots sweep of the host Cardinals with 8-6 victory over Kalvin Rietmann at No. 1 singles.
Trysten Burns added an 8-5 victory over Ione’s Martin Medina at No. 2 singles, while Jose Barahona finished off the singles matches with an 8-3 win over Michael McElligott.
In doubles, W-M’s Seth Muilenburg and Dylan Newbold topped Kyle McGill and Liam Heideman 8-4.
