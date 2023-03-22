Golf 3-22.jpg

Hermiston coach Steve Utter, left, talks with freshman golfer Colby Lerten during his round Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Zintel Creek Golf Course in Kennewick. Lerten shot a 79 to lead the Bulldogs.

 Jeanne Jewett/Contributed Photo

KENNEWICK — In the first Mid-Columbia Conference pod of the season, Hermiston freshman Colby Lerten shot a 79 to lead the Bulldogs on Wednesday, March 22, at Zintel Creek Golf Course.

“We started off a little nervous, but settled down and played some good golf in spots,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “It was a good day overall and we look forward to the next tournament.”

