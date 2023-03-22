Hermiston coach Steve Utter, left, talks with freshman golfer Colby Lerten during his round Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Zintel Creek Golf Course in Kennewick. Lerten shot a 79 to lead the Bulldogs.
KENNEWICK — In the first Mid-Columbia Conference pod of the season, Hermiston freshman Colby Lerten shot a 79 to lead the Bulldogs on Wednesday, March 22, at Zintel Creek Golf Course.
“We started off a little nervous, but settled down and played some good golf in spots,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “It was a good day overall and we look forward to the next tournament.”
Senior Cody Adams was second for the Bulldogs with an 82, while Brycen Jones shot a personal best 90. Jaydn Davis followed with a 106, and Ryan Rettkowski shot a 109.
PENDLETON INVITE — Pendleton finished third in the eight-team event with a 459 at Birch Creek on Tuesday, March 21.
Baker won the team title with a 333, while La Grande was second with a 377. Stanfield finished fourth (466), and Riverside was fifth (473).
Isaiah Jones of La Grande took medalist honors with a 75, followed by Tyce Helmick of Ontario (80), and La Grande golfers Jaxson Logsdon and Elias Long, who each shot an 81.
Casey VanDorn led Pendleton with a 109, followed by Mason Morioka (113), Carson Oyama (118) and Dakota Malin (119).
Zach McLeod, the Bucks' top golfer, had to withdraw after five holes because of a strained shoulder.
Sophomore Nadalie Cannell shot a 76 to lead Hermiston at the first Mid-Columbia Conference pod at Zintel Creek Golf Course.
“She had a good day” Hermiston coach Janci Spoo said. “She started with a chip-in birdie from 40 yards.”
Mariela Eliason shot a 95 for her first round in the 90s.
“Her putting was really good today,” Spoo said. “She has come a long way in the last year.”
Kyra Tolan followed with a 109, while Kayra Aguilar had a 140, and Taylor Hancock a 150.
Annie Fowler
