PENDLETON — Pendleton met its match Friday, Sept. 16 as Lewiston, Idaho, handed the Bucks a 49-14 loss.
“They are a very good football team,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “They would be a top 10 6A team in Oregon. We knew it would be a test. They were a physical football team.”
Pendleton's Payton Lambert ran for 38 yards, which included a 27-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Jack Davis completed 14 of 21 passes for 131 yards and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ben Jennings.
“We scored 14, but we fumbled inside the 5,” Davis said. “We need to clean that up. I think our kids competed. They never quit and battled to the bitter end. For the most part, it was positive. We came out healthy, which was our No. 1 goal.”
The Bucks were able to stifle the Bengals’ run game, but Lewiston’s passing game was on point.
“Our defense did a good job, but we couldn’t get to their quarterback,” Davis said. “They had a really good offensive line.”
Though the score wasn’t to their liking, the Bucks will take what they have learned and prepare for their game at Ridgeview on Sept. 23.
“When things get tough, character gets revealed,” Davis said. “We saw some things we need to fix. It’s all fixable.”
On the night, Gavin Clark ran for 55 yards, Anton Williams caught two passes for 40 yards, and Thaiden Cannin caught four passes for 22 yards.
Defensively, Andrew Denianew had nine tackles — two for loss — Nathan Neveau had seven tackles, and Trey Boston and Luke Bensching each had a fumble recovery.
HERMISTON 37, WALLA WALLA 19 — Abel Alatorre kicked three field goals and Isaac Corey ran for two touchdowns as the Bulldogs ran over the Blue Devils in Mid-Columbia Conference play at Kennison Field.
“We still have some things to iron out, but we found a way to win,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “Credit to Walla Walla, they played hard and gave us a run for our money for a little while. We pulled away late and let our younger guys play.”
Alatorre kicked field goals of 20, 45 and 33 yards, and made good on all four PATs.
“He’s got a great leg and we wanted to test it out,” Faaeteete said. “We got in range and he knocked it through.”
Corey ran for touchdowns of 7 and 1 yards, and completed 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Landon Shilhanek to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Ben Larson ran for 46 yards and a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Jaxson Gribskov finished with 47 yards rushing, while Shilhanek caught eight passes for 106 yards.
LYLE/WISHRAM 46, IONE/ARLINGTON 22 — The Cougars scored on their first possession of the game and never let up in beating the host Cardinals in the Special District 2-West opener for both teams.
“They are a good football team,” I/A coach Tanner Rietmann said. “Better than we expected. They came out and punched us right in the mouth.”
Sean Parkki had 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals, while Mika Limberg had four carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Carson Eynetich completed 9 of 12 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown pass to Azriel Borghese. Bryce Rollins caught six passes for 84 yards.
Borghese and Marty Medina each had an interception.
The Cardinals will host Perrydale in a nonleague game Sept. 23.
UMATILLA 44, GRANT UNION 0 — The Vikings opened Blue Mountain Conference play with a road win over the Prospectors.
Kaden Salamanca threw three touchdown passes — all to Emilio Jaimez — and ran for one touchdown.
Ayden Bounxaysana also ran for a touchdown for Umatilla, which led 21-0 at the half.
ECHO 44, HUNTINGTON 6 — Tanner Arbogast ran for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars derailed the Locomotives in Special District 1 action in Farewell Bend.
The game lasted just two quarters as Huntington had a limited number of players.
Dom Curiel, Mac Nasario and Sam Wyse all ran for touchdowns for Echo, which has won two in a row.
Defensively, Keegan Chitty had an interception.
UNION 48, PILOT ROCK 8 — The Bobcats turned a 34-0 lead at the half into a convincing nonleague road win Thursday over the Rockets.
“We played a lot better, we just gave up some big plays and had penalties that hurt us,” PR coach Shane Munkers said. “We are doing some things better, for sure. We are getting close to where we want to be.”
Easton Powers scored PR’s touchdown on a 36-yard run in the second half. He also ran in the 2-point conversion.
Brock Steak completed 5 of 12 passes for 88 yards.
The Rockets will play the rest of the year without wide receiver/defensive back Austin Ford, who tore his ACL in practice last week.
The Rockets will play at Enterprise on Sept. 23.
Prep volleyball
ST. PAUL 3, STANFIELD — The Buckaroos improved to 11-0 on the season with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 nonleague road win over the Tigers.
“St. Paul is a strong program, and it was good for us to be able to compete at a higher level today,” Stanfield coach Blain Ganvoa said. “My goal for us today was to improve and learn something about ourselves. We may have lost in three, but the effort and grit the ladies played with today is a positive step in the right direction.”
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers (4-2) with 10 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, while Mykael Graham handed out 12 assists, Mazie Reeser had nine digs and four kills, Kylee Jackson had 10 digs and four blocks, and Destiny O’Neill had seven digs and four blocks.
