PENDLETON — Addison McKarcher scored 16 points, and Lewiston took advantage of several Pendleton turnovers to pick up a 58-23 win over the Bucks on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Warberg Court.
“We were missing a couple of starters due to illness and injury, but they’re a very good team and they played well,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We turned the ball over way too many times. We have to learn that we can’t give good teams extra opportunities.”
The Bengals jumped out to a 16-9 lead after the first quarter behind eight points from McKarcher, and Zoie Kessinger added five in the second quarter as the lead increased to 39-15 at the half.
“Our girls fought hard from street to finish, but we have to play cleaner to compete with teams like Lewiston,” Foster said. “These games are tough right now, but they will teach us what we need to do to compete and win games down the road.”
Miranda Medrano led the Bucks (2-4) with eight points, while Hailey Schmidt added seven — all in the first quarter.
PROSSER 69, HERMISTON 63 — Sophomore Laylee Dixon hit four 3-points and finished with 28 points as the Mustangs eked out a road win over the Bulldogs.
Prosser led 32-28 at the half, and was able to keep its slim lead throughout the second half.
Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Alexah Moreno added 11 and Ellie Heideman nine.
STANFIELD 69, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 39 — Zuri Reeser poured in a game-high 25 points, and the Tigers ran their record to 6-1 with a home win over the Redsides.
Stanfield held a 16-14 lead after the first quarter, then shut out SWC 17-0 in the second for a commanding 33-14 lead at the half.
Destiny O’Neill added 13 points for the Tigers.
Kylie Iverson led SWC with 12 points, while Julie Hull added 11.
GRISWOLD 38, TOUCHET (WA) 26 — Ellery Flerchinger scored 15 points to help the Grizzies to a nonleague road win over the Redhawks.
Griswold led 19-17 at the half, but went on a 12-3 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Maya Texidor added seven points for the Grizzlies (3-2).
ECHO 46, HEPPNER 15 — Ally Brown had 11 points and five rebounds to help the Cougars to a road win over the Mustangs.
Echo had a slim 13-8 lead after the first quarter, and led 25-11 at the half. A 20-1 run by the Cougars in the third secured the win.
Nevaeh Thew and Cameron Estes each added seven points for the Cougars (4-0).
Brooklyn Wilson and Ava Gerry scored four points apiece for the Mustangs (2-4).
IRRIGON 42, RIVERSIDE 38 (OT) — Melissa Leon made all four of her free throws in overtime to help the Knights escape with a road win over the Pirates.
“Missed free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime killed us,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said.
The Pirates went 2-for-9 from the free-throw in the fourth quarter and overtime to seal their fate.
Leon led the Knights (5-1) with 11 points, while Jolyne Harrison, Lizett Sanchez and Nia Seastone all had eight points.
Aleydis Torres led the Pirates (2-5) with nine points and five steals, while Crystal Sanchez added eight points, and Justien Tido six points and 11 rebounds.
Boys basketball
LEWISTON (ID) 72, PENDLETON 31 — The Bengals outscored the Bucks 46-8 in the first half, and improved their record to 4-1 with the nonleague road win.
“Tough game for us tonight,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “We didn’t handle their pressure and their size was a huge advantage for them. They were the better team and it showed.”
The Bengals boast seven players who are 6-foot-3 or taller.
Gauge Rueber led the Bucks with nine points, while Carter Cary and Kasen Heinrich each added six.
Jordan Bramlet and Drew Hottinger each had 10 points to lead Lewiston.
PROSSER 76, HERMISTON 60 — The Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs 43-26 in the second and third quarters to pick up a nonleague road win.
Kevin Flores scored 11 of his 17 points over the two quarters, while JJ Reyes scored 10 of his 12 points in the run.
Grant Olsen led Hermiston with 21 points, while Austin Bledsoe added 13, and Drake Devin 11.
Kobe McClure led Prosser with 19 points, with Kory McClure adding 16.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 86, STANFIELD 70 — Jason Hull poured in 33 points as the Redsides won the battle of the unbeaten on the road against the Tigers.
“We struggled to execute our game plan the entire night,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “I felt like we gave them easy buckets while we had to work really hard for what we scored. The Hull kid has an amazing shot.”
Pablo Arellano led the Tigers (6-1) with 21 points, while Gator Goodrich added 15, and Michael Odell and Landon Bailey each had 10.
“It’s a good thing to experience these lows now, so that later we will know how to handle these situations and emotions,” Smith said. “I feel we gave our usual intensity, but just need to stick to the game plan.”
HEPPNER 69, ECHO 59 — The Mustangs used an 18-8 run in the second quarter to open up a close game and post a home win over the Cougars.
Trevor Nichols had a big game for Heppner (5-1) with 23 points and four steals. Tucker Ashbeck added 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Cameron Proudfoot had 11 points, and Landon Mitchell six points and five assists.
Mac Nasario led Echo (1-3) with 14 points, while Dom Curiel added 11.
TOUCHET (WA) 50, GRISWOLD 18 — The Redhawks jumped out to a 29-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in handing the visiting Grizzlies a nonleague loss.
Hayden Kincaid and Grayson Zessin scored nine points each for Touchet.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.