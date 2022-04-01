MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin’s Shaq Badillo won the shot put and Madi Perkins won the javelin at the 85th edition of the Carnival of Speed on Friday, April 1 at Shockman Field.
Badillo won the shot put with a heave of 44 feet, while Perkins threw a personal best 109-4 1/2 to top the javelin field.
The meet results were incomplete, and team scores were not available.
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols ran a personal best 4:18.65 to place fourth in the 1,500 meters, while Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre was sixth with a time of 4:21.68, and Pendleton’s James Thatcher was eighth (4:27.50).
Stanfield’s Anthony Keen finished second in the shot put with a personal best throw of 43-6, while Luis Campos of Umatilla was eighth (37-4).
W-M’s Brian Day threw the discus 115-8 1/2 to place second, while Heppner’s Conor Brosnan was third (111-2), and Campos fifth (106-6).
In the javelin, W-M’s Caleb Springer was second with a toss of 145-7.
Mac-Hi’s Luis Wolf was second in the high jump at 5-10, and third in the javelin (143-2). Teammate Leo Rodriguez placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 39-4 1/2.
In the girls division, Pendleton’s Melissa Tune ran to a third-place finish in the 1,500 (5:44.28), while Heppner’s Irelynn Kollman was fifth (5:49.12).
Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey threw a personal best 36-7 3/4 for second place in the shot put, while Emily Lambert of Pilot Rock was fourth (33-8 3/4. Lambert was also second in the discus (101-9), while Durfey was fourth in the javelin (96-9).
Baseball
WILSONVILLE 12, PENDLETON 9 — Cole Hubka hit a three-run homer in the top of the third inning to give the Wildcats an 8-7 lead en route to a nonleague road win over the Bucks.
Wilsonville (5-1) would add three more runs in the top of the fourth, and one in the sixth, to secure the win.
The teams were tied at 4-4 at the end of the first inning.
Payton Lambert and Easton Corey each drove in two runs for the Bucks (4-3), who also got two hits each from Colin Primus and Andrew Demianew.
Pendleton will play Tuesday at Bend.
RICHLAND 9-13, HERMISTON 0-0 — Chris Daniels belted a home run and a double in the first game for the Bombers, who swept the visiting Bombers in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Daniels hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Bombers a 2-0 lead. Richland would add five runs in the second to pull away.
Hunter Dyer had both hits for the Bulldogs in the first game.
In the nightcap, the Bombers led 12-0 after three innings and never looked back.
Daniels had three hits and drove in two runs, while Charlie Johns had two hits and three RBIs.
Dyer and Tanner McCoy each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Golf
BULLDOG INVITATIONAL — Cody Adams shot a season best 88 to help Hermiston to a fourth-place finish at Big River Golf Course.
Kamiakin’s Wyatt Hansen shot an 75 for medalist honors, and the Braves also took home the team trophy after shooting a 236 (top 3 scores).
Chiawana finished second in the team race with a 241, followed by University (281), Hermiston (283), Pendleton (307) and College Place (379).
Rounding out the scoring for Hermiston were Christian Oliver (95) and Cameron Jones (107).
For Pendleton, Casey Vandorn led the way with a 100, followed by Mason Marioka (103) and Dawson Tremper (104).
Broc Erickson led Nixyaawii with a 90, while Easton Bailey shot a 124.
Softball
PENDLETON 9, LA SALLE 0 — Sauren Garton threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 11, and helped herself at the plate with a two-run home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Bucks (6-0) to a non-league road win over the Falcons.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, where the Bucks hung seven runs on the board. Garton hit her home run in the fourth.
Jaden Samp went 3-for-4 with a double, and Sam Wilks went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Pendleton will host Walla Walla at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 4.
KAMIAKIN 15-14, HERMISTON 3-4 — Ainsley Philippi and Hailey South each hit solo home runs, but the Braves were stingy with the hits in completing a sweep of the Bulldogs on the road in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Lucy Clary, Anna-Marie Shaffer and Halle Dilger hit homer runs for the Braves, who outhit the Bulldogs 15-7.
Maggie O’Leary picked up the win, striking out eight over five innings.
In the opener, the Braves scored nine runs in the first inning to take a commanding 9-0 lead.
Jocie Elwood hit a solo home run for the Bulldogs, while Sydney Stocker had the other hit for Hermiston.
Dilger had four hits for Kamiakin — two singles, a double and a home run in the fourth inning.
WESTON-MCEWEN 17-18, HEPPNER 2-3 — Madison Shell and Genna Robinson each hit home runs in the second game to lead the TigerScots to a Blue Mountain Conference home sweep over the Mustangs.
Shell led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, while Robinson, the No. 9 hitter, belted a three-run homer to give W-M a 7-3 lead at the end of the first.
Hailey Stallings pitched a complete game for the TigerScots (5-2), allowing three runs on one hit over four innings.
In the opener, W-M jumped out to an 8-1 lead after the first inning and invoked the mercy rule after three innings.
Shell hit a three-run homer in the third inning, and a double in the second. The TigerScots scored five runs on Heppner errors.
Stallings again got the win, allowing two runs on five hits.
“Today we had some adjustments to our lineup due to personnel not being available,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “The girls stayed focused and played better defense than earlier this week. Our bats were solid and gave Hailey a lot of run support. It was a pair of good team wins.”
GRANT UNION 12-15, ECHO/STANFIELD 2-5 — The Prospectors handed the Cougars their first losses of the season during their Blue Mountain Conference opener in John Day.
“They are a solid No. 1 team,” Echo/Stanfield coach Saul Castro said of Grant Union. “They are pretty good. They know how to get girls on base and get them around. They know how to string their hits together. We can’t afford to make any costly mistakes.”
In the opener, the Cougars (6-2) were limited to five hits. Rheanna Rivera went 2-for-3, Zoe Ramos hit a solo home run in the second inning, and Faith McCarty drove in the other run.
“In the third inning, they were up 3-2, then things started falling apart on us,” Castro said.
In the second game, Drew Williams went 3-for-4 for GU, with a double, a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and four RBIs.
For the Cougars, Ramos went 2-for-4, and Katelyn Griffin went 3-for-3 as the team belted out 10 hits.
“There were a couple of times we left the bases loaded,” Castro said. “We couldn’t string together the hits when we needed them.”
Boys soccer
CHIAWANA 5, HERMISTON 0 — Anatoliy Kravchuk scored the first goal of the game, and Harrison Henry scored the final goal off a head pass from Adrian Arangure as the Riverhawks picked up a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
Chiawana, which led 1-0 at the half, got second-half goals from Fernando Lopez Vega, Jonathan Luna and David Quezada.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 18, HANFORD 0 — Carson Bradshaw and Vinny Trevino each scored five goals as the Bulldogs beat the Falcons on the road in Richland.
Andrew Guerrero added three goals while Frankie Trevino and Nick Purswell each had two, and Jack Thomas one.
“The defense played outstanding,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.