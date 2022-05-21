EUGENE — Reilly and Kelsey Lovercheck scored the lion’s share of the Pendleton girls team points at the 5A State Track and Field Championships that ended Saturday, May 21 at Hayward field.
Their efforts helped the Bucks to a fifth-place finish in the team standings with 39 points, one back of fourth-place Corvallis. Crescent Valley won the team title with 67 points, one point better than North Salem.
“That was the fun part,” Pendleton coach Larry Brizendine said of the girls team. “They competed out of their minds. We didn’t expect that.”
Reilly Lovercheck started her state meet with a fourth-place finish in the long jump Friday. Saturday, she placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 36-2 1/4.
“She was second until the girl from The Dalles (Zoe Dunn) knocked her to third with her last jump,” Brizendine said.
On the track, she raced to a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 45.84. She also placed fifth in the 100 hurdles in a time of 15.88.
Kelsey Lovercheck kept pace with her twin sister, finishing second in the pole vault with a personal best height of 10-6. She cleared 10-6 on her second attempt, but missed all three attempts at 11-0 as Rhys Allen of Willamette won with a PR height of 11-3.
Lovercheck ranks second on the school’s pole vault leaderboard. The school record is 10-9.
Kelsey Lovercheck also sprinted to a third-place finish in the 200 with a time of 26.10, just under her personal best of 26.05, which she ran Friday in the prelims.
“It’s just their second year of track,” Brizendine said of the Loverchecks. “They played tennis the first two years. We wish we could have had them all four years.”
Muriel Hoisington added to the team points with an eighth-place finish in the 400 with a time of 1:02.30.
In the boys meet, Nolan Mead soared to new heights in the high jump, clearing a personal best 6-3 to finish second for the Bucks. He cleared 6-3 on his final attempt, then missed all four attempts at 6-4. Redmond’s Nathan Wachs cleared 6-4 on his final attempt to win the title.
“I could see him from where I was, but I couldn’t see what the height was,” Brizendine said. “When he went over the bar, he jumped up and went running. I knew it must be good. It was 6-3. That’s a great height for him.”
The Pendleton boys were hit with a little bad luck during the last day of competition.
Javelin thrower Sam Jennings, who has been battling an abdominal strain, attempted just two throws, the furthest being 151-11. He did not make the finals and finished 10th.
In the 110 hurdles, Andy Oja looked to be the favorite after Friday’s prelims, but he clipped the third to last hurdle and went down. He got up and finished seventh in a time of 17.70.
Oja redeemed himself in the 300 hurdles, placing second with a time of 39.41. Teammate Thaiden Cannin was seventh with a 42.22.
“The 300 hurdles was a great race, “Brizendine said. “The kid (Nathan Fields) that beat him was legit.”
In the 800, James Thacker ran a personal best 1:59.29 to finish sixth. His best time before Saturday was 1:59.50.
The Pendleton boys finished eighth in the team standings with 33 points. Silverton won the team title with 79 points, followed by Crater (69) and Wilsonville (65).
“We thought the boys might do better, but some unfortunate things happened,” Brizendine said. “Our best guy was down from the beginning, that didn’t help. The kids said they were sorry we didn’t go out on top. It’s not like they didn’t give it everything they had. We had an amazing season, it just didn’t turn out like we wanted. I’m still pretty proud of all of them.”
In the 4A championships, McLoughlin’s Luis Wolf cleared 6-0 to place third in the high jump, while Michael Doherty finished third in the long jump with a PR leap of 42-7 3/4.
For the girls, Mac-Hi’s Kadey Brown finished third in the discus with a PR toss of 107-6.
The Mac-Hi boys finished 13th in the team standings with 23 points. Marshfield won the team title with 57 points.
In the girls team race, the Pioneer were 16th with 11 points. Philomath ran away with the team title with 87 points.
District 8 Championships
Hermiston’s Ryker McDonald punched his ticket to the 3A state track meet in two events at Central Valley High School in Spokane.
McDonald, who was second in the 100 prelims on Friday, came out Saturday with a personal best 11.08 to win the event. He ranks second on the school leaderboard.
He also placed second in the shot put with a personal best 51-1 1/4.
Teammate Caden Hottman won the shot put with a heave of 56-4, which equals his personal best. He also won the discus on Friday.
Hermiston finished sixth in the team standings with 57 points. Walla Walla won the team title with 128.
In the girls meet, Hermiston’s Jackie Garcia finished third in the 800 in a time of 2:20.33 to advance to state. She will be joined by Cydney Sanchez, who ran a PR 5:16.71 in the 1,600 to finish second.
Bailey Young, who earned trips to state in the shot put and javelin on Friday, added the discus to her list of things to do, placing third with a mark of 111-6.
The Bulldogs finished third in the team standing with 75 points. Mead ran away with the team title with 157 points.
Tennis
5A state
Pendleton’s Olivia Corbett lost in the third-place match Saturday at the Portland Tennis Center, falling 6-0, 6-1 to Ashland freshman Veronica Miller.
Corbett lost to Sophie Katz of Crescent Valley 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. Katz went on to finish second, losing in the finals to La Salle Prep freshman Kennedy Harris 7-5, 6-0.
4A/3A/2A/1A state
Weston-McEwen’s Jacqlyn Albert reached the consolation finals before falling to Adele Beckstead of Philomatch 6-2, 6-0.
Albert defeated Laken Herrera of Ontario 8-5 in the consolation semifinals. Herrera defeated Albert in the Special District 4 championship match last week.
In boys doubles, Riverside’s Ulises Armenta and Lynkin McLeod dropped their consolation semifinal match to Henry Gonyea and Alexander Charbonneau of Marist Catholic 8-1 to end their run at state.
Marta Barajas and Italia Rodriguez of Riverside also bowed out in the consolation semifinals, dropping their match to Mia Rumsfeld and Elsa McDermott of Catlin Gabel 8-2.
District 8
After having their match stopped because of lightning on Friday, Hermiston’s Grace Lind and Addie Caplinger picked up where they left off on Saturday morning.
Holding a 6-1 lead after the first set, they beat Mt. Spokane’s Miya Gibbs and Wizzit Grieshaber 6-1 in the second set to advance to the consolation semifinals, where they lost 6-4, 7-5 to University’s Alex Woolley and Emma Reincke.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 8, ROOSEVELT 7 (2OT) — Andrew Guerrero scored the game-winning goal with 2:30 remaining in double overtime as the Bulldogs beat the Rough Riders in the 3A state quarterfinals in Seattle.
“It was nerve wracking, but I had every bit of confidence they could pull it out,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “We knew it would be tough, and the boys showed up. There is no quit in them.”
The Bulldogs (15-1) will play at Mercer Island (15-4) on Wednesday, May 25 in the semifinals.
Carson Bradshaw led the Bulldogs with three goals, while Vinny Trevino and Kellen Young each had two.
Goalkeeper Jasper Hardy finished with 12 saves.
Softball
KENNEWICK 5, HERMISTON 3 (6) — The Bulldogs could not overcome an early deficit, falling to the Lions in a 3A District 8 loser out game in Spokane.
In the midst of a couple of weather delays, the Lions took a 2-0 lead after two innings, and led 5-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Hermiston’s Hailey South drove in one run, Kenna Christensen scored on a wild pitch, and South scored on an error.
Hailey Puckett hit a home run for the Lions in the top of the fourth as they took a 3-0 lead.
The Bulldogs finished their season 15-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.