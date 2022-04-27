PENDLETON — Reilly Lovercheck did her usual hurdle events, and ran on the 4x100 relay team. She then stepped out of her comfort zone to win the 800 meters and help the Pendleton girls to the team title on Wednesday, April 27, at the Pendleton Small Meet Invite.
It was the first time Lovercheck had run the 800, and she did it in a time of 2 minutes, 37.48 seconds. She also won the 100 hurdles (16.72), the 300 hurdles (47.29), and ran the anchor leg on the relay team that finished first in a time of 53.61.
The Bucks won the team title with 253.5 points, followed by Riverside (110.5), Pilot Rock (53), La Grande (43), Sherman (37) and Griswold (17).
Kelsey Lovercheck led off the relay that also included Julia Naughton and Jamie Gau.
Kelsey Lovercheck also won the 200 with a PR of 27.29, the pole vault at 9-6, and was fifth in the javelin (93-11).
Gau won the high jump at 4-7, was second in the 100 hurdles (18.39), and was third in the 300 hurdles (1:00.04).
Julia Naughton also placed third in the pole vault (8-0).
Julie Magana of Riverside won the 100 (14.13), was second in the 400 (1:06.99), finished second in the 300 hurdles (51.95), and ran the anchor leg on the Pirates’ 4x100 relay team that finished second (55.27).
Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert won the discus with a PR throw of 110-11 1/2, and took top honors in the shot put with a mark of 35-10 1/2.
Pendleton’s Muriel Hoisington won the 400 (1:04.35), and was second in the 100 (14.23) and 200 (28.62).
The Pendleton boys ran away with the team title with 273 points, followed by La Grande (81), Riverside (62), Pilot Rock (58), Sherman (40) and Griswold (23).
Nathan Neveau was a double winner for the Bucks, winning the discus with a PR throw of 144-10, and the shot put with a toss of 45-11 1/2.
Sam Jennings put his javelin away for the day, but the wins still came. He led a quartet of Pendleton runners in the 100 with a time of 11.77, then anchored the 4x100 relay team that won with a time of 44.33.
Also on the relay team were Gabe Browning, Brock Mackey and Andy Oja. Oja also finished second in the 100 (11.78), and won the 110 hurdles (15.62), while Mackey won the triple jump (37-0 1/4) and the 200 (24.01). Browning was third in the 100 (11.94).
Nolan Mead picked up a pair of wins in the high jump (5-9) and the long jump (19-7 1/2) for the Bucks.
Pilot Rock’s Bryson Baleztena won the javelin with a toss of 120-9, while Riverside’s Diego Magana was third in the 400 with a PR of 55.29, and was part of the 4x100 relay team that finished second (47.63).
Riverside freshman Pedro Chavez ran the anchor leg on the relay team, and he also finished second in the 200 (24.03).
BIG CATS SENIOR NIGHT — Weston-McEwen’s Theo White had a big day, winning the 100 (12.31), 200 (24.37), and running legs on the winning 4x100 (47.98) and 4x400 (3:46.65) relay teams as the TigerScots ran away with the boys team title Tuesday in Stanfield.
The TigerScots piled up 72.5 points, followed by Heppner (48.5) and Stanfield/Echo (14).
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols won the 800 in 2:07.83, while teammate Joe Sherman won the 1,500 (4:40.14), and Ed Ellsworth the 300 hurdles (45.25).
Stanfield/Echo’s Carter Burnette won the discus with a mark of 111-11, while teammate Anthony Keeney was third (98-11).
In the girls' meet, Weston-McEwen won the team title with 71.5 points, followed by Stanfield/Echo (55.5) and Heppner (33).
Lily Lindsey led the way for the TigerScots, winning the 100 (13.72), 200 (27.67), running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team (53.74), and placing second in the high jump (4-6).
Heppner won every event from the 400 to the 3,000. Haley Hisler won the 400 (1:08.53), Irelynn Kollman won the 800 (2:46.62), and Hannah Finch won the 1,500 (5:30.73) and 3,000 (12:51.59) — both times were personal bests.
The Tigers’ Taylor-Jo Hoffman won the 300 hurdles with a PR time of 55.77, while teammate Lauren Putnam won the discus (79-8), Jacque Kerns cleared 4-8 to win the high jump, and Emily Hancock won the long jump with a mark of 14-7 1/4.
Prep tennis
PENDLETON 5, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 3 — Olivia Corbett won the No. 1 singles match, and the Bucks won three of four doubles matches to beat the visiting Eagles in Intermountain Conference play.
Corbett beat Lara Clute 6-4, 6-1, and Lucy Oyama added a win at No. 3 singles with a 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 win over Tally Godkin.
Ashtyn Larsen and Rachel Walker won the No. 2 doubles match with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Hayden Faaborg and Poppy Mooney. Keri Kunz and Tatum Paullus followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Dolce Najara and Karol Najara.
Adelaide Tesch and Josie Nelson finish things off with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Esme Price andSylvia Moores at No. 4 doubles.
WESTON-MCEWEN GIRLS 3, CONDON 2, ARLINGTON 0 — The TigerScots got singles wins from Jacqlyn Albert and Makaela Smith, while Ace Jensen and Halle Parker teamed to win the No. 2 doubles match 8-5 over Arlington’s Abbigail Osman and Brynne Hallowell.
Albert beat Kyrsten Smith of Condon 8-2, and Smith eked out an 8-6 win over Condon’s Theresa Campbell.
WESTON-MCEWEN BOYS 3, CONDON 1, ARLINGTON 1 — Mason Langford, Dylan Newbold and AJ Thacker won singles matches for the TigerScots, while Condon’s Gage Holm and Jackson Helms teamed to beat W-M’s Hunter Hamby and Seth Muilenburg 8-6 in the lone doubles match.
Arlington’s Ariel Borghese beat W-M’s Wyatt Smith 9-8 in the No. 2 singles match.
College baseball
WALLA WALLA 4-6, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-2 — The Warriors got strong performances from pitchers Raidyn Steele and Zachary Hangas, who combined for four hits and 10 strikeouts in an NWAC East win over the Timberwolves in the first game of their doubleheader in Pendleton.
Payton Cooper had two of BMCC’s hits, while Ben Barber and Dawson McGraw had the other two.
BMCC starter Levi Nicodemus had an impressive outing, scattering three hits and striking out nine in eight innings of work.
In the second game, WWCC led 4-1 after six innings, and 6-2 after seven.
Matthew Carlson and Diego Robison each hit doubles for the Wolves.
Walla Walla starter Evan Williams pitched seven solid innings, allowing four hits and striking out six.
