IRRIGON — Angel Castillo scored four goals, and Giovanni Sandoval had three, as McLoughlin beat Irrigon 8-0 and captured the Eastern Oregon League title on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

“I think Irrigon played us a bit more aggressively compared to the last game,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “They also tried attacking us and made the game more interesting. With this win we are league champions, and that was one of our goals.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.