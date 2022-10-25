IRRIGON — Angel Castillo scored four goals, and Giovanni Sandoval had three, as McLoughlin beat Irrigon 8-0 and captured the Eastern Oregon League title on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
“I think Irrigon played us a bit more aggressively compared to the last game,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “They also tried attacking us and made the game more interesting. With this win we are league champions, and that was one of our goals.”
Almikar Garcia scored the remaining goal for the Pioneers (13-2, 9-1 EOL). Castillo has 34 goals on the season.
Mac-Hi earned a berth to the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs, and will play Nov. 1.
“Not sure who we are playing, or how far we may have to travel,” Garcia said. “At the end, it’s just a game, 11 vs. 11 and it can go either way. We have to keep playing hard and smart.”
LA GRANDE 3, PENDLETON 1 — Freshman Colin Harrington scored for the Bucks, but his one goal would not be enough in a Greater Oregon League loss to the Tigers.
“We were the better team tonight,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “Dominated possession and created a lot of chances, but couldn’t capitalize. Credit to La Grande for making the most of their limited opportunities.”
Pendleton finished the regular season 1-11-1 overall and 1-4-1 in GOL play.
Prep volleyball
PENDLETON 3, ESTACADA 1 — The Bucks advanced to the 4A state volleyball tournament after beating the host Rangers 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19 in a state play-in game.
“It was great to go on the road and get a win to head to the playoffs,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “I’m proud of this entire team, all 13 girls for consistently making progress in the right direction.
The Bucks will travel to play No. 2 Cascade on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Against Estacada, Keirsen Spencer had 15 kills and five aces, while Josie Jenness had 30 assists and nine digs, Avery Krigbaum five books, Josie Nelson seven aces, and Cali Alanis 17 digs.
Prep girls soccer
RIDGELINE 8, HERMISTON 0 — The Falcons scored seven goals in the first half en route to a victory over the Bulldogs in a District 8 loser-out game in Liberty Lake.
“Tonight didn’t go our way, and it’s hard to end such a great season that way,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “We had three of our regular starters out with injuries and not having their playoff experience definitely hurt.”
After giving up seven goals in the first half, the Bulldogs made adjustments at the half and held the Falcons to just one goal in the second half.
“The girls showed some incredible heart and passion for the game, and we are excited for the coming season,” Medina said. “Our graduating seniors will leave some big holes in our family and I am incredibly thankful for their sacrifices, but we also see some incredible young players that are ready to fill in.”
LA GRANDE 3, PENDLETON 0 — Playing without starters Stella Rabb and Alison Sprawling, the Bucks got off to a slow start in a Greater Oregon League loss Monday to the Tigers at Eastern Oregon University.
“I’m absolutely happy and proud of the team,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “The first 20 minutes was a catch-up adjustment to the turf field combined with a strong opponent.”
At the 22nd minute, a mistake by the Bucks allowed the Tigers to score an easy goal.
“The mistake deflated our team motivation and inflated the opposing team’s ego,” Varela said. “The second half was more of the same until another mistake on our part gave them a 2-0 advantage. The final 3-0 came when the team was really tired and could not hold the pressure.”
The Bucks (5-7-2 overall, 3-3 GOL) now wait to see if they will earn a 4A state playoff berth.
