MILTON-FREEWATER — Angel Castillo scored four goals, and Almikar Garcia added three, as McLoughlin beat Umpqua Valley Christian 8-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the second round of the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs on a rainy afternoon.
“They were nervous about today’s game,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said of his team. “I told them I knew what I had. I have a good team. You have to believe that. I told them they need to be confident.”
The Pioneers (14-2) will play at Catlin Gabel on Saturday in the state quarterfinals. The Eagles beat Central Linn 8-0.
“Anything can happen right now,” Garcia said. “We got killed last year (5-0 in a nonleague game). They had guys with crazy skills and great technique.”
The Pioneers’ eight goals were scored by halftime, which ended the game via the mercy rule.
“We missed some wide open shots to start the game,” Garcia said. “Gio (Giovanni Sandoval) had three goals wide open. Others did too. We have to finish those. In a tough game, we need those.”
Romario Garcia scored the remaining goal, and added three assists. Castillo also had three assists. Danny Gonzalez had the shutout in goal.
RIVERSIDE 6, COQUILLE/MYRTLE POINT 1 — Hugo Ceron and Jordan Castillo each scored two goals as the Pirates beat the Red Devils in the pouring rain during a 3A/2A/1A second-round state playoff game.
“We got poured on,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “The condition of the field was not the greatest.”
The Pirates (11-3-1) advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will play at Oregon Episcopal on Saturday. The Aardvarks beat Sisters 3-0.
“We feel confident,” Duenas said. “It can be anybody’s game. We have to keep moving the ball our way and play as one.”
Jesus Pena and Luis Pacheco each added a goal for Riverside, which led 3-1 at the half. Juan Medina and Will Killion shared time in goal.
“Our speed and our chemistry were key,” Duenas said. “We worked really well together.”
Prep volleyball
MEAD 3, HERMISTON 0 — The host Panthers knocked the Bulldogs out of the 3A District 8 playoffs with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 victory in Spokane.
“We put up a good fight against a great team,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “Some things just weren’t clicking offensively with communication and placement of our balls, but the girls tried mixing up their shots, which is what we asked of them.”
Kaylee Elliott led the Bulldogs with six kills and two blocks, while Izzy Simmons had four kills and seven digs, Camryn Hagel four kills, Piper Roberts three kills, Ayden Hagel eight digs, Desany Ortega seven digs, and Avonlea Edwards two aces.
“We are very proud of the improvement that this team showed over the season,” Bunn said. “We graduate four great girls who have been in our program for four years, and they left a mark on the leadership we hope imprints on our returners next year.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.