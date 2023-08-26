MILTON-FREEWATER — A mistake and a missed opportunity by McLoughlin cost the Pioneers as they played to a 1-1 tie on Saturday, Aug. 26, against Catlin Gabel.
“Overall, I’m OK with it,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “This was our first game, and they are a good team. They are very organized, and their defenders are big, smart and good players.”
Michael Wolden scored the opening goal of the game for Mac-Hi, off an assist by Angel Castillo, just 8 minutes into the action.
The Eagles kept Castillo, who led the Pioneers in goals last year, in check during the game.
“They know who to watch,” Garcia said. “Angel had the ball, and there were three or four guys on him. Their coach (Peter Shulman) told me they worked on that.”
Catlin Gabel scored late in the first half on a mistake on the part of the Pioneers.
“The game is about mistakes, and we made a big one passing back to the goalie,” Garcia said. “That’s how they scored. Our defender didn’t realize there were players around him. Danny (Gonzalez) tried to stop it, but their striker was just a little ahead of him. I told them in practice yesterday not to make passes like that.”
The Pioneers had a chance to score in the second half as Almikar Garcia had a one-on-one, but he put the ball right into the keeper.
“The keeper blocked it,” Garcia said. “He (Almikar Garcia) could have done something different.”
Gonzalez finished with five saves for the Pioneers, who will play Tuesday at Pendleton.
Volleyball
PENDLETON AT JUDY FONG TOURNAMENT — The Bucks opened their season at a 12-team tournament at Lewiston High School against some of the toughest teams in Idaho.
Pendleton went 1-2 in pool play and found itself in the silver bracket, where the Bucks beat Lapwai 25-12, 25-14.
The Bucks closed out the tournament with a 25-20, 25-22 loss to Moscow.
Over the two bracket matches, Avery Brown had seven kills and nine digs, while Josie Jenness had 17 assists, seven digs and four aces, and Lexie Willman had six kills, five digs and seven aces.
HEPPNER AT GRANT UNION TOURNAMENT — The Mustangs went 2-2 on the day to open its season in John Day.
“We had a great day,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They worked hard and improved each game. We learned what we need to focus on next week and will come back stronger.
The Mustangs began the day with a 25-9, 25-2 victory over Dayville in pool play. Morgan Cutsforth, Katie Spivey and Hallee Hisler led the way with three kills each, while Ava Gerry had 10 aces and five assists, and Cutsforth six aces.
Crane handed the Mustangs a 25-19, 25-14 loss to finish pool play. Cutsforth had three kills, Gerry had two kills and three assists, Hisler added three aces, and Maya Payne handed out four assists.
In bracket play, Gerry had seven assists and five aces as the Mustangs beat Enterprise 25-13, 25-20. Cutsforth added four digs and three aces, Payne had three kills, three digs and two aces, and Hisler had three kills and a block.
Heppner finished the day with a 25-20, 25-22 loss to Crane in bracket play. Spivey led the way with two kills and eight digs, while Delaney Stefani had four digs, Cutsforth four digs, Kadie Henrichs three digs, and Hisler three digs and one block.
WESTON-MCEWEN DROPS TWO — The TigerScots hit the road for the first time this season, but did not have the success they were looking for.
W-M dropped a 25-19, 25-11, 25-18 match to host Lowell High School, then rebounded to take the North Douglas Warriors to five sets before falling 25-27, 24-26, 28-26, 26-24, 17-15.
“We struggled in transition during the Lowell game,” W-M coach Marie Cain said. “(North Douglas) was a tough loss. The girls played well, we just had too many unforced errors on our side of the net.”
Against the Warriors, Addie Perkins handed out 23 assists and had five aces, while Delaynee Angell had 12 kills, 14 digs and three aces, Jayden Sparks 11 kills, 10 digs and three aces, Kylie Thornton 17 digs, and Bri Ward seven blocks.
“They stayed positive and kept playing together as a team through it all,” Cain said. “Really proud of them for that. It’s easy to start blaming when things aren’t going well, but they didn’t do any of that. They stuck together. We got better as a whole today.”
ECHO DROPS TWO — The Cougars opened their season on the road with losses to host North Clackamas Christian and Crosshill Christian.
North Clackamas handed Echo a 25-10, 25-17, 25-17 loss. The Cougars then dropped a 25-11, 27-25, 25-16 match to Crosshill Christian.
“I saw some good things from the girls today,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “We just couldn’t string the good plays together. There are a lot of girls playing in new positions, so they just need to figure out how to play together. Once they settle in together, they will find success.”
On the day, Nevaeh Thew led the Cougars with seven kills, 10 assists, 13 digs and three aces, while Jaki Bartoschek had six kills, seven aces and 13 digs, Kenzie Hendrix had three kills and three assists, and Athina Siedman had 21 digs.
