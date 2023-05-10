MILTON-FREEWATER — Francisco De la Rosa and Ethan Jones combined for 11 strikeouts to lead McLoughlin to a 13-8 Eastern Oregon League victory over Riverside on Wednesday, May 10.
“That was an important win for us,” Mac-Hi coach Carlos Ruvalcaba said. “They pitched well enough for us to win tonight. Francisco has been hurt, but he has a promising future. Ethan, we plug him in when we need someone to come in and throw strikes for us and finish the game.”
The Pioneers (13-6 overall, 5-3 EOL) opened the game with two runs in the first, then added seven runs in the second — all with two outs — to take a 9-0 lead.
The first four runs in the second came off three bases-loaded walks and a hit batter. A single by Marco Hernandez put one run across the plate, and two more came across on errors.
Trailing 11-1 after three innings, the Pirates rallied back with four runs in the fourth inning, and added three more in the fifth to pull within 12-8.
In the fourth, Colby Crowell had an RBI single for the Pirates (1-17, 0-10), followed by an RBI double by Riley Lantis. Other runs came off a bases-loaded walk and a hit batter.
In the fifth, one run scored off a balk, one off a bases-loaded walk, and another off a fly out by Lantis.
Cooper Waltermire went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs for Mac-Hi, while Javier Esparza went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
“Cooper has been one of our key guys, playing shortstop and has pitched the most innings for us,” Ruvalcaba said. “He has been one of our main guys this year. Javier has been our most consistent hitter for us this year. He’s hitting over .400 and he runs the bases really well.”
Lantis went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Riverside, while Crowell was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
“They have a younger group, but their coach keeps them pretty positive and that’s neat to see,” Ruvalcaba said of the Pirates. “They still battled and wanted to give it their best shot.”
Mac-Hi will host Burns at noon on Thursday in an EOL doubleheader.
Prep softball
MCLOUGHLIN 14, RIVERSIDE 3 — Aisling Giguiere hit a two-run home run, a double and drove in six runs to lead the Pioneers to a home win over the Pirates in Eastern Oregon League play.
“This was a good win for us,” Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. “Anytime you win a league game, it’s always a positive note. Riverside is a young team but they never gave up. They are a very classy team.”
Mac-Hi (10-8 overall, 3-5 EOL) took a 4-2 lead after the first inning, then added five runs in the second to take control of the game.
Abby Perkins had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for the Pioneers, while Avah Carper and Ally Sasser each had two hits, and Caity Barnhart had a double.
Giguiere also picked up the win in the circle, striking out five and walking one.
“I have always preached to my players over the years, I don’t care how many hits you get as long as you get on base and score runs,” Vera said. “Runs win games. We had multiple players with two runs scored or more.”
Nataly Martir had two hits, including a triple for the Pirates.
Mac-Hi will host top-ranked Burns on Thursday.
“Burns is the defending state champs and my girls are up to the challenge,” Vera said. “You can't get better unless you play better teams. It will be a tough task, but we will give 100% every inning.”
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 1-0, SPOKANE 0-5 — Otho Savage pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and two walks to lead the Timberwolves to a road win over the Sasquatch in the first game of their NWAC East double header.
BMCC scored its lone run in the top of the sixth inning as Davis Mauzy drove in Brody Rasmussen with a single. Rasmussen went 2-for-4 with a double.
In the second game, Spokane took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and held on for the win.
Spokane added three runs in the seventh, keyed by a solo home run by Chance Conahan.
