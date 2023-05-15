MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin finished its Eastern Oregon League season with a sweep of Vale on Monday, May 15, and now the Pioneers wait to see who they will play in the 3A state playoffs.
“It’s been a long time since Mac-Hi has made the playoffs in back-to-back years,” Pioneers coach Carlos Ruvalcaba said. “Before last year, the last time we made the playoffs was 2007. I’m really happy for our seniors, it means a lot to them.”
Cooper Yensen pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and zero walks as Mac-Hi (16-7 overall, 8-4 EOL) won the opener 13-2 in five innings.
Cooper Waltermire pitched the second game, striking out seven as the Pioneers topped the Viking 6-2.
“The Coopers have done really well for us this year,” Ruvalcaba said. “That’s why we are here.”
In the opener, the Pioneers took a 3-0 lead after the first inning, then added another run in the second. Vale got one run back in the top of the fourth, while Mac-Hi hung nine runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning for a 13-1 lead.
Waltermire drove in one run with a single, followed by Yensen, whose single to left field put two runs across the plate. Joel Contreras drove in two runs with a single to center field, and the next run scored on a bases-loaded walk for a 10-1 lead.
A bases-loaded walk, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly by Adrian Camarena finished the scoring.
Yensen went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Waltermire, Ethan Jones and Contreras each drove in two runs.
In the second game, Mac-Hi jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, and added another in the third before the Vikings scored twice in the top of the fourth.
The Pioneers put one run on the board in the fifth and two in the sixth to secure the win.
Mac-Hi took advantage of 12 walks and four errors on the part of the Vikings, and scored twice on passed balls and once on a wild pitch.
Contreras hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, while Javier Esparza went 2-for-3 with a double.
Prep softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 4, ENTERPRISE/JOSEPH/WALLOWA 1 — Hailey Stallings threw a no-hitter as the TigerScots picked up a nonleague road win over the Outlaws.
After a scoreless first inning, W-M scored three runs in the top of the second, and added one more in the top of the seventh for good measure.
Ava Sams and Kylie Thornton each went 2-for-4, and Lily Langford had a double and an RBI.
W-M (18-6) will play Thursday at La Grande.
VALE 16-14, MCLOUGHLIN 4-0 — Payton Perry threw a three-hit shutout in the second game as the Vikings completed a sweep of the Pioneers on the road in Eastern Oregon League play.
Ritza Ruvalcaba, Ally Sasser and Kayla Cheney all hit singles for Mac-Hi (10-12 overall, 3-9 EOL), while Aisling Giguiere took the loss in the circle.
Perry struck out seven and walked three, while Elli Jacobs hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning and finished with five RBIs.
In the first game, Peyton Bates went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Vikings (14-10, 8-4). Perry picked up the win, and also went 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
Giguiere hit two doubles and had an RBI for Mac-Hi, while Caity Barnhart drove in two runs.
Girls District 8 Tournament golf
Hermiston’s Nadalie Connell shot a 79 and is tied for third after the first round at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Jillian Hui of Southridge leads with a 75, while Mia Bontrager of Mount Spokane is second with a 76.
Also for Hermiston, Kyra Tolan shot a 95, while Mariela Eliason shot a 103.
The top three teams, and top six individuals not on one of the three teams, will advance to the 3A state tournament.
Boys District 8 Tournament golf
Cody Adams shot an 83, and Colby Lerten had an 84 to lead Hermiston after the first day of play at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Freshman Teigen Brill of North Central carded a 69 to lead the pack, while Cameron Cantillana of Mead is second with a 72, and three players are tied for third with a 73.
Also for Hermiston, Brycen Jones shot an 88.
The top three teams, and top six individuals not on one of the three teams, will advance to the 3A state tournament.
Boys 4A state golf
Pendleton’s Mason Morioka shot an 86 and is tied for 27th after the first round at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
Zach McLeod added a 90 for the Bucks and is tied for 32nd. Also for Pendleton, Casey VanDorn shot a 94, while Carson Oyama had a 100, and Dakota Malin had a 106.
Owen Bascom, a sophomore from North Bend, has the lead after the first round with a 70. Massimo Cereghino of Molalla is second with a 71, and Ontario’s Tyce Helmich is third with a 73.
In the teams standings, Baker/Powder Valley leads with a 309, with Molalla second (324) and Crook County third (325). Pendleton is sitting ninth out of 10 teams with a 370.
Boys 3A/2A/1A state golf
Riverside’s Wyatt Browne turned in a first-round score of 88 to sit tied for 32nd at Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River.
Brown shot par on six holes, but did not have any birdies
Casey Carver leads Echo/Stanfield with a 102, followed by Dax Davis (116), Kayden Smith (118), Mack Murdoch (127) and Reece Ganvoa (131).
Siuslaw sophomore Ryan Klampe took the first-round lead with a 71, with three players tied for second with a 74.
Joseph Beyer, a sophomore from Blanchet Catholic, shot a hole-in-one on the 170-yard hole No. 11. He is tied for seventh with a 76.
Oregon Episcopal leads the team scoring with a 304, followed by St. Mary’s (309) and Valley Catholic (319). Echo/Stanfield is last among the 12 teams with a 463.
