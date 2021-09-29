MILTON-FREEWATER — Angel Castillo scored three goals, and Sean Molina added a goal and two assists as McLoughlin shut out La Grande 5-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Greater Oregon League play.
“Angel played an amazing game,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “He and Sean, Romario (Garcia) and Almakar (Garcia) played really well. It’s a huge win for us. We’ve been talking about these games with the boys for a while. They performed well today.”
Giovanni Sandoval added a goal, while Alex Zavala handed out three assists as the Pioneers moved to 2-0 in the GOL and 5-2 overall.
“We started a little bit slow, making a few mistakes,” Garcia said. “After a while, we got a rhythm going and we led 4-0 at the half. We slowed down a little in the second half and played some of our bench toward the end to let them have a little play time.”
Freshman goalkeeper Danny Gonzalez finished with 3 saves.
“Things are coming together now, and they are starting to get to know each other better,” Garcia said. “We tend to hold the ball a little too long, which is something we need to work on. Once they learn that, things will be more smooth.”
Prep volleyball
NIXYAAWII 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Golden Eagles swept the host Vikings 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 in a nonleague match.
“We played a very relaxed game, but we managed to be aggressive and swing more,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “I’m happy with the low amount of free balls we gave them. Sistine (Moses) and Mersayus (Hart) did very well at the service line. Ella (Stewart), Sistine and Izabelle (Sigo) got a couple of kills at the net.”
SHERMAN 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 2 — The Huskies eked out a 25-20, 24-26, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11 Big Sky League win over the visiting Cardinals.
"We struggled at the service line tonight," I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. "It was rough."
Madison Orem led the Cardinals with 13 assists, while Isabella Mastriona had five kills.
College volleyball
BIG BEND 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN — The host Vikings rallied from a 2-1 deficit to hand the Timberwolves a 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-7 NWAC East loss.
No statistics from the match were available.
