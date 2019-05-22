Mac-Hi’s softball team, which took second in the Greater Oregon League standings, proved that round one of the 4A state playoffs was not much of a problem, either.
On Wednesday, the Pioneers breezed through a five-inning, 14-3 home victory against Stayton.
The Pioneers put up four runs in their first offensive showing, but they would outdo themselves one inning later, scoring six in the bottom of the second.
Courtney Cain, Graci Bullock, Ashlyn Marly, and Bella Perkins all drove in runs.
Meanwhile, Stayton was still without a run.
The Eagles finally opened scoring in the top of the third when Sarah VanHyning and Kelsie Walker both singled on fly balls to left field, driving in runs.
The Pioneers tallied 16 runs for the day — 10 more than Stayton. Cain hit a perfect 2-for-2, scoring two runs and four RBIs. Bullock’s 3-for-4 showing in the batter’s box scored three runs and put three more runs on the board, and Perkins added four more RBIs.
Eagles right-hander Sydney Maurer let slip 10 runs on 10 hits, and couldn’t manage a strikeout over just one inning in the circle.
On Friday, Mac-Hi travels to Banks for the 4A quarterfinals. Westside Mobile Media will broadcast the game over the radio. First pitch is at 3 p.m.
2A/1A softball
LAKEVIEW 5, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — Lakeview pitcher Alyson Yates fanned nine and held Weston-McEwen without a run to knock the TigerScots out of the running for the state title on Wednesday.
Weston-McEwen pitcher McKenna Stallings threw nine strikeouts of her own, but gave up 12 hits and five runs as the Honkers kept the game in their favor.
Stallings also went 3-for-4 at the plate, but never made it home.
The round two loss ended the TigerScots’ playoff run.
