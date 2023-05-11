MILTON-FREEWATER — Cooper Yensen pitched five innings with six strikeouts as McLoughlin Beat Burns 10-0 in five innings on Thursday, May 11, in the first game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader.
The Pioneers (14-7 overall, 6-4 EOL) scored early, putting five runs on the board in the first, then adding three in the second and two in the fourth for a 10-0 lead.
Joel Contreras hit a two-run triple in the first inning, while Ethan Jones and Marco Hernandez hit RBI singles, and Cooper Waltermire scored on a passed ball.
In the second, the Pioneers scored two of their runs with two outs. One came off a bases-loaded walk, while another came off an error. The first run of the inning came off an RBI double by Yensen.
The Hilanders (9-11, 8-3) salvaged the split with a 4-1 win in the second game.
Joseph Wright pitched a no-hitter through six innings, striking out 11.
The Pioneers scored their lone run in the fourth inning off a passed ball to tie the score at 1-1. Burns scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to pull out the win.
Prep softball
BURNS 14-10, MCLOUGHLIN 0-4 — The top-ranked Hilanders remained perfect on the season with a road sweep of the Pioneers in Eastern Oregon League play.
“We had talked to the players that this would be a tough task playing Burns, but that they needed to give their all every inning,” Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. “I must commend the Burns staff and players, they were very supportive of their opponents and made the games fun for us. They were all very classy.”
Burns (21-0 overall, 12-0 EOL) starter Ayla Davies pitched a no-hitter in the opener, while Lacie Tiller and Melissa Medley each had two hits, and Mattie Woodbury had two.
“The Burns pitcher was really good, we just couldn’t put the bat on the ball,” Vera said. “We haven’t seen a pitcher with this velocity all year, so it was pretty hard to catch up to her pitches.”
In the second game, Mac-Hi (10-10, 3-7) held a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but the Hilanders came back with eight runs in the second to take the lead for good.
The Pioneers added three runs in the seventh, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Aisling Giguiere pitched a complete game for Mac-Hi, keeping the Hilanders off the board during the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Giguiere, Avah Carper and Abi Perkins had hits for the Pioneers.
College softball
Former Hermiston standout Bailee Noland was one of five Portland State players to earn Big Sky Conference honors from the conference coaches.
Noland, a junior, was named a second-team utility player in her first year with the Vikings, playing a significant role as a designated hitter and catcher.
Noland ranked in the top 10 of eight offensive categories in the Big Sky. Her team-high seven home runs placed third in the conference, while her .577 slugging percentage ranked fourth.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Utah Tech freshman Sauren Garton (Pendleton), was selected to the WAC second team as a pitcher.
Garton was 12-5 this season for the Trailblazers, with a 2.73 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings of work.
She recorded complete game shutouts in two of her first seven games, starting with her college debut against Saint Mary’s (8-0 win), and following with a 1-0 victory over Oregon State.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.