MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin came away with a resounding victory, defeating Irrigon 8-0. The victory improves the Pioneers’ record to 4-1 on the season.
McLoughlin held a steady lead throughout the first half, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime. In the final half, the Pioneers scored with ease and added five more goals before the officials called the game with 18 minutes remaining.
“They played very well and they were very motivated,” head coach Martin Martinez said. “They stepped it up today.”
The Pioneers came into the game off a narrow 1-0 win at Stanfield/Echo in which an own-goal decided the match. In the matchup with Irrigon, McLoughlin’s offensive attack caught fire.
Leslie Sanches led the way with two goals, bringing her season total to six. Gisselle Ruiz, Johana Martinez, Adalyn Banks, Alicia Carranza, Caitlin Barnhart and Sinai Martinez all found the back of the net in the victory.
Up next for McLoughlin is a road matchup at College Place on Sept. 15.
Riverside at Portland Christian cancelled
PORTLAND — The match between Riverside and Portland Christian that was originally scheduled for Sept. 14 was cancelled. Head coach Yvonne Torres was notified last week of the cancellation, but she said that a specific reason was not given.
The Pirates are 1-1-1 on the season and will host Stanfield/Echo on Sept. 16.
Southridge High holds Hermiston scoreless
HERMISTON — The Bulldogs lost a tough fight Sept. 9, falling 2-0 at the hands of Southridge High School. The season has been back and forth for Hermiston, whose record now stands at 2-2 on the year.
Hermiston will now take a day off after the league loss before heading to Kamiakin High School on Sept. 16.
Prep boys soccer
Riverside routes Portland Christian
PORTLAND — The Pirates traveled to Portland Christian and came away with a resounding victory on Sept. 14. Riverside scored six goals in the first half to create an insurmountable deficit and added two more goals to finish the game ahead 8-0.
Senior midfielder Jose Napoles found the back of the net twice, leading the way for the Pirates. Riverside spread the love, with seven different players scoring goals. Luis Rosales, Diego Magana, Darek Castaneda, Arturo Murguia, Adair Rodriguez and Diego Murguia all scored for Riverside.
“Great game from beginning to end,” head coach Jose Duenas said. “Had possession the whole match, even players coming off the bench stepped in with a great mindset.”
The win improves Riverside’s record to 4-0 on the year through four non-league matchups this season. Up next, the Pirates head to Catlin Gabel High School on Sept. 18.
Tigers overwhelm Knights, winning 8-1
The Irrigon Knights (0-4) were unable to return back from the road with the victory, losing to the Prescott Tigers out in Washington, 8-1 on Sept. 14.
The Knights lone goal was from senior Brandon Valdes, co-captain and defenseman.
Though in defeat, Knights varsity head coach Richard Shranz was proud of their efforts on the soccer field.
“The boys played hard,” Schranz said.
The Knights are next set to take on the Umatilla Vikings (0-1) on Sept. 15 at home.
Up next, the Tigers will compete at the Sisters Tournament on Sept. 18, while McLoughlin will play against College Place High School on Sept. 14.
Prep volleyball
La Grande defeats McLoughlin in straight sets
LA GRANDE — The Tigers captured a resounding win, defeating McLoughlin in three straight sets on Sept. 14. La Grande snapped a two-game losing streak to get back up over .500 on the year. The Tigers now stand at 3-2 on the season and are 1-0 in Greater Oregon League play. The Pioneers dropped to 1-2 on the season.
La Grande set the tone early, dominating in the first set and winning 25-9. According to McLoughlin head coach Lucy Deal, her players were enthusiastic to hit the floor against a difficult opponent in La Grande.
“The girls were so excited that I think the overall excitement level led them to losing focus a bit early on,” Deal said.
McLoughlin battled in the next two sets, but La Grande ultimately pulled away to win 25-15 and 25-14. In the second set, the Pioneers held an early lead that ultimately withered away to the Tigers.
“I’m super proud of the way they played,” Deal said. “They never hung their heads.”
Darby Rhoads led McLoughlin with nine digs, while Emma Leber and Rylee Herndon both recorded eight digs. Kadey Brown tallied two aces and Addy Brown totaled seven assists.
The Tigers have either swept their opponents or been swept by their opponents in every game this year. Coming off two straight three-set losses at the hands of Fruitland and Vale, La Grande secured a much-needed victory at home against McLoughlin.
Tigers sweep the Rockets
The Pilot Rock Rockets were no match for the Stanfield Tigers on Tuesday evening, Sept. 14, as the Tigers swept the Rockets 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-3).
Strong performances for the Tigers came from junior Zuri Reeser (6 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs, 8 assists and 8 assists), senior Katelyn Griffin (5 kills, 6 digs, 12 assists and 2 aces), senior Jennifer Flores (12 digs) and Alexis Shelby (6 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs and 2 aces.).
Tigers varsity head coach Blaine Ganova was proud of the collective effort throughout the match.
“The ladies came out tonight to work on not starting slow,” Genova said, “and I thought we did a better job of doing just that, but still room to grow for sure.”
This was the first of two games for both teams, as they challenged each other and the Umatilla Vikings throughout the night.
Rockets take the Vikings, 3-0
The Pilot Rock Rockets were able to secure their first victory of the season, defeating the Umatilla Vikings (0-7) in three sets Sept. 14 on the road.
They won the first set 25-23, the second set 25-21 and the final set 25-19.
Senior Jade Atkins managed to get 30 assists, nine tips and five digs, also going 22 for 22 in serves with five aces. Junior Aiva Ellis went 13 for 15 with serves, serving five aces, with five digs and one kill. Senior MacKenzie Bennett was 12 for 19 in hit, with four kills and six digs. Senior Madyson Moffit went five for ten in hits with 3 kills, two digs and landing 16 out of 19 of her serves. Senior Madison Lunzmann managed to have 12 digs and two kills.
Head coach Danielle Baleztena was proud of the team's efforts, as they were playing without a complete team.
“Tired and sore from the previous game, we stayed strong and completed the job at hand,” Baleztena said. “Very proud of this team and how they continue to fight for every point and grow and improve with each game.”
Though on the losing side of things, Vikings head coach Tammy Wagner is proud of her athletes efforts.
“My team is doing awesome … we were having a really hard time with passing in the back row, so each game we improved we do a little bit more,” Wagner said. “As a young team they are figuring out and hoping next year build on what we have and get some stuff figured out for the next season.”
The Rockets will next be set to take on the Weston-McEwen Tigerscots (6-3) back on the road this Sept. 16, tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Stanfield secures second win of the night, defeating Umatilla
The Stanfield Tigers were able to defeat their second opponent of the night, taking a victory from the Umatilla Tigers in three sets Sept. 14.
The Tigers defeated the Vikings 25-14, 25-12 and 25-13.
Stanfield was led by junior Zuri Reeser (15 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 9 assists and 2 aces), senior Katelyn Griffin (5 kills, 7 digs, 14 assists and 6 aces), freshman Mazie Reeser (4 kills, 3 digs, 3 assists and 3 aces) and senior Alexis Shelby (6 kills, 2 blocks and 8 digs).
Leading the way for Umatilla was senior Kyleigh Wheeler (30 kills, 10 aces, 2 assists and 23 digs), sophomore Maddisyn Rico (16 kills), Leslie Rivera (10 kills) and junior Piper Dilley alongside sophomore Avarie McCloud had six kills.
“We are doing our best with how young we are, and we are doing our best every single game,” Vikings head coach Tammy Wagner said.
Not only was Tigers varsity head coach Blaine Ganova proud of his regulars, but the younger players that were new to the varsity level.
“I am pleased with seeing the improved play of our lesser experienced players and their growing confidence,” Genova said.
The Stanfield Tigers (9-2) are set to take on the Union Bobcats (5-5) at home, tip-off is set at 5 p.m.
The Umatilla Vikings (0-7) are set to travel to La Grande Tigers (4-2) to take on their junior varsity team; tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Cardinals win 3-0 over Huskies
The Ione/Arlington Cardinals (4-4) were able to secure their fourth win of the season, as they were able to defeat the Sherman Huskies (2-2), 3-0.
The Cardinals won the first set, 25-21, the second set, 25-15 and the third set 29-27.
Cardinals varsity head coach Dawn Eynetich was proud of seeing the team come together and develop better camaraderie on the court.
“We have been working really hard on communication and working together as a team and the girls really showed up to play today,” Eynetich said.
College volleyball
Eastern wins third straight
CALDWELL, Idaho — After a 4-3 start to the season, the Mountaineers have won five out of their last six games to improve to 9-4 on the year. Eastern defeated the College of Idaho in three straight sets to secure the team’s third win in a row. The Mountaineers have won their last nine sets.
The College of Idaho gave the most resistance in the first set, losing to Eastern 25-22. The Mountaineers stepped up their game in the following sets, winning 25-14 and 25-11 to secure the sweep.
Sade Williams had another solid outing, recording nine kills and two aces. Madison Morgan led the way with five blocks, while Alexis McMurtrey tallied a game-high 25 assists. Breanna Shaffer led the way with 17 digs.
The Mountaineers have won their last seven matchups against the Yotes, dating back to the 2018 season. The victory brings Eastern’s record up to 9-4 on the year and 4-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. The Mountaineers are slated to play four more road games in a row, with a matchup against Multnomah awaiting in Portland on Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.