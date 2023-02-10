HEPPNER — Landon Mitchell scored 21 of his career-high 31 points in the second half as Heppner rallied for a 60-52 Blue Mountain Conference victory Friday, Feb.10, over Weston-McEwen.

“We were lucky enough to be on the winning end of this one tonight,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “It was 32 minutes of intense basketball, but that’s what we expected. Weston-McEwen is very athletic and they have a lot of great basketball players.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.