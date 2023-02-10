HEPPNER — Landon Mitchell scored 21 of his career-high 31 points in the second half as Heppner rallied for a 60-52 Blue Mountain Conference victory Friday, Feb.10, over Weston-McEwen.
“We were lucky enough to be on the winning end of this one tonight,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “It was 32 minutes of intense basketball, but that’s what we expected. Weston-McEwen is very athletic and they have a lot of great basketball players.”
Weston-McEwen (13-10 overall, 5-5 BMC) had the hot hand in the first half, leading 15-10 after the first quarter, and 27-23 at the half.
“We got down by eight or so in the first half, but credit to the guys for hanging around until we could get back and execute like we can,” Rosenbalm said. “These are the games you want to be part of this time of the season.”
The Mustangs (18-4, 8-2) came in the third quarter and went on a 20-12 scoring spree for a 43-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Heppner outscored the TigerScots 17-13 in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Tucker Ashbeck added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Mustangs, while Trevor Nichols had three assists and three steals, and Caden George six assists.
“Landon hit some key buckets for us in the second half, and Tucker continues to battle inside,” Rosenbalm said. “Caden did a great job on Cameron Reich defensively.”
Caleb Sprenger led the TigerScots with 14 points, while Anthony Nix added nine, and Ben Hubbard eight points and 12 rebounds.
STANFIELD 71, IRRIGON 18 — The Tigers finished the Blue Mountain Conference with a 9-1 record after beating the Knights on the road.
Stanfield raced out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter, then went on a 25-0 run in the second for a comfortable 42-5 lead at the half.
Gator Goodrich led the way for Stanfield (20-5) with 15 points, while Landon Bailey and Michael Odell each added 14.
Pedro Lopez led the Knights (4-19, 0-10) with seven points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 56, SHERMAN 48 — Marcus Radcliffe had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead the Cardinals to a Big Sky League road win over the Huskies, and the No. 2 seed from the BSL East for the district playoffs.
“We make things way too much work,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “It’s a lot of work for me when I use all my timeouts.”
Ione/Arlington will host Dufur at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in a district loser-out game.
The score was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, and the Huskies used a 20-13 run in the second to take a 30-23 lead at the half.
The Cardinals (10-11 overall, 7-5 BSL) came out in the third quarter and went on an 18-6 scoring spree to take a 41-36 lead with one quarter to play.
Carson Eynetich, who missed a handful of games with an ankle injury, returned for I/A, scoring 14 points with five steals and six assists. Bryce Rollins added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
“Carson is our general and floor leader,” Safari said. “He has been a starter since halfway through his freshman year until now.”
Gabe Fritts led the Huskies (13-9, 5-7) with 15 points.
NIXYAAWII 88, PILOT ROCK 37 — Symon Picard scored 15 of his 19 points in the first quarter to lead the Golden Eagles to an Old Oregon League road win over the Rockets.
Nixyaawii (23-2 overall, 10-0 OOL) got out to a 34-6 lead after the first quarter and was never challenged.
The Golden Eagles led 73-28 after three quarters and sat their starters in the fourth.
Baron Moses added 16 points, six assists and five steals, while Aaron Barkley had 13 points, six rebounds and six steals. Rylen Bronson and Saint Schimmel had 11 points each. John John Withers hauled down 12 rebounds, while Dylan Abrahamson had six assists and six steals.
James Lunzmann led the Rockets with 12 points.
ECHO 69, ELGIN 37 — Dax Davis scored 14 points to lead the Cougars to an Old Oregon League road win over the Huskies.
Echo (10-12 overall, 6-4 OOL) will host Joseph at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in a district playoff game.
Davis scored all 14 of his points in the first half as the Cougars cruised to a 46-16 lead at the half. Echo sat its starters in the fourth quarter.
Bryson Barnes added 10 points for Echo, while Dom Curiel and Mason Murdock each had eight.
Parker Caldwell led Elgin (2-20, 2-8) with 14 points.
UNION 79, GRISWOLD 42 — Bo Ledbetter had a game-high 40 points, and Kaeson Pence added 30, as the Bobcats beat the visiting Grizzlies in Old Oregon League action.
UMATILLA 52, RIVERSIDE 27 — Micheal Montez had a game-high 15 points and three steals to lead the Vikings to a home win over the Pirates.
Riverside jumped out to a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, but Umatilla went on an 18-5 run in the second for a 26-18 lead at the half, and the rout was on.
RJ Estrada and David Garcia each added eight points for the Vikings (10-15 overall, 4-6 EOL), while Marcos Cooper added seven points and hauled down 12 rebounds.
Izaak Mendoza led Riverside (2-21, 0-10) with 12 points, while Jesus Pena added six.
Girls basketball
NIXYAAWII 61, PILOT ROCK 26 — Ella Stewart had 20 points, and the Golden Eagles wrapped up the Old Oregon League Meacham title with a road win over the Rockets.
Nixyaawii is off until Friday, Feb. 17, when it will play at the OOL tournament in Baker City.
Stewart had 16 of her points in the first half as the Golden Eagles cruised to a 35-8 lead. Sistine Moses scored all eight of her points in the third quarter as Nixyaawii extended its lead to 55-16.
Sophie Bronson added 11 points for the Golden Eagles (19-4 overall, 9-1 OOL).
Pilot Rock (9-14, 3-7), which will play at Wallowa on Tuesday in a district play-in game, was led by Aiva Ellis with eight points, and Paedyn Bennett with seven.
STANFIELD 55, IRRIGON 23 — Zuri Reeser had 16 points to lead the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Knights.
Stanfield (23-1 overall, 10-0 BMC), which won the BMC regular-season title, has won 19 games in a row.
The Tigers took control of the game early, leading 18-4 after the first quarter and 32-14 at the half.
Mazie Reeser added eight points for the Tigers, while Destiny O’Neill and Kahleigha Haney each had six.
Melissa Leon led Irrigon (13-9, 5-5) with 10 points, while Kaydence Emery added six.
WESTON-MCEWEN 48, HEPPNER 37 — Genna Robinson scored eight of her 12 points in the second half to lead the TigerScots to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Mustangs.
The win launched W-M (12-11 overall, 6-4 BMC) into third place for the district tournament Feb. 17 at the Pendleton Convention Center. The TigerScots will play Enterprise at 1 p.m.
W-M had a slim 12-10 lead after the first quarter, then went on a 13-5 run in the second for a 25-15 lead at the half.
Kelsey Graham added 12 points for the TigerScots, while Dalana Pickard, Jayden Sparks and Taylor Quaempts each had seven. Sparks also had 10 rebounds.
Zandra Masterson led the Mustangs (7-15, 2-8) with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Hallee Hisler added nine points, nine rebounds and six steals. Hailey Wenberg hauled down 11 rebounds, and Hadlee Nation had six steals.
Heppner, with No. 5 seed, will play Irrigon at 6 p.m. at the district tournament.
PENDLETON 43, HILLSBORO 36 — The Bucks closed out their regular season with a nonleague road win over the 5A Spartans.
“The girls played really hard again tonight,” said Pendleton coach Tim Foster, who is a 2000 Hillsboro graduate. “Hailey (Schmidt) and Avery (Krigbaum) played big for the second night in a row, and everyone’s defensive pressure was really good. It’s great to get a nice win on the road. The girls earned it.”
Hillsboro (6-13) led 12-9 after the first quarter, and 18-16 at the half. Pendleton went on a 15-7 run in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Schmidt led the Bucks (17-4) with 17 points and five steals, while Krigbaum added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals. Melanie Boatman added six rebounds and three assists and three steals, while Alison Spratling hauled own six rebounds and had four steals.
The Bucks had 22 steals and scored 26 points off 29 Hillsboro turnovers.
Kiara Green led the Spartans with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, while Braxton Ellsworth added 13 points and nine rebounds.
The Bucks will host Ontario at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Greater Oregon League district playoff game.
UNION 40, GRISWOLD 10 — Paisley Miller had 13 points, and Kaelyn Shoemaker added 11 as the Bobcats beat the visiting Grizzlies in Old Oregon League play.
Delaney Klebaum scored five points in the first quarter as Union jumped out to an 11-2 lead. The Bobcats (16-9 overall, 7-3 OOL) led 17-6 at the half, then went on a 23-4 run in the second half to pull away for good.
Vicky Morris scored all four of her points for the Grizzlies (4-15, 0-10) in the fourth quarter. Ellery Flerchinger and MayaBella Texidor each had three points.
SHERMAN 54, IONE/ARLINGTON 36 — Caitlyn Jauken had a game-high 14 points, and the Huskies took advantage of the short-handed Cardinals in Big Sky League play In Moro.
The Cardinals played without leading scorers Najiah Knight (bull riding event) and Delaney Stefani (hand injury).
“The girls put in a valiant effort,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said. “We were only down by one at halftime. I was proud of them for staying in there. They switched to a man-to-man defense in the second half and we couldn’t handle it. We ran out of gas in the fourth quarter.”
The Cardinals (14-8 overall, 11-3 BSL), who won the BSL East title, led the Huskies 8-6 after the first quarter, and trailed just 20-19 at the half. Sherman used a 20-9 run in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Calli Troutman led I/A with 13 points, with Keira Kreitzer adding 11.
Natalie Martin added 10 points for the Huskies (15-8, 10-4).
The Cardinals will host the winner of the Spray-Trout Lake game at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Ione.
RIVERSIDE 39, UMATILLA 10 — Aleydis Torres had a game-high 11 points to lead the Pirates to an Eastern Oregon League road win over the Vikings.
Riverside (8-16 overall, 3-7 EOL) took a 12-2 lead after the first quarter, and stretched it to 19-4 at the half. The Pirates outscored the Vikings 20-6 in the second half.
Justien Tido added eight points for Riverside.
Lily Zuniga led the Vikings (1-23, 0-10) with six points, while Evelyne Avita added four.
