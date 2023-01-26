BOARDMAN — Michael Montez scored eight of his 10 points in the third quarter to lead Umatilla to a 43-21 Eastern Oregon League win over Riverside on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Tied 12-12 at the half, the Vikings picked up the pace with a 16-4 run in the third quarter. In the fourth, Umatilla went on a 15-5 run, keyed by six points from Davis Raymond.
Emilio Jaimez added nine points, five rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (8-12 overall, 2-3 EOL), while Montez had five rebounds and four assists.
The Pirates (2-16, 0-5) got 10 points from Luke Szasz, and seven from Riley Lantis.
VALE 51, MCLOUGHLIN 37 — The Vikings used a big first half to hand the host Pioneers an Eastern Oregon League loss.
While the second half was an even game, Vale took a 23-11 lead at the half and Mac-Hi was unable to make up the difference.
Raj Singh led the Pioneers (4-14, 1-5) with 19 points, while Cooper Waltermire added nine.
Diesel Johnson led the Vikings (10-9, 5-1) with 21 points, while Luke McGourty added 14.
HEPPNER 63, GRANT UNION 30 — Tucker Ashbeck and Landon Mitchell each had 19 points as the Mustangs toppled the visiting Prospectors in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Heppner (14-4 overall, 4-2 BMC) led 32-17 at the half, then put together a 23-2 run in the third quarter to seal the win.
Ashbeck also had 14 rebounds, while Caden George added 12 points and four assists.
Baryn Huerta led Grant Union (8-11, 4-2) with seven points, while Sheldon Lenz had seven rebounds.
Girls basketball
HEPPNER 45, GRANT UNION 14 — Hallee Hisler had 12 points, and Zandra Masterson added 11, as the Mustangs cruised to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Prospectors.
Hisler scored 10 of her points in the first half as Heppner (7-11 overall, 2-4 BMC) took a 24-5 lead.
Hailey Wenberg chipped in five points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs.
Raney Anderson led Grant Union (1-17, 0-6) with eight points and five rebounds.
RIVERSIDE 38, UMATILLA 13 — The Pirates held the Vikings to one point in the first and third quarters en route to an Eastern Oregon League home win.
Aleydis Torres led Riverside (7-12 overall, 2-3 EOL) with 11 points and five rebounds, while Leslie Lopez added six points and four assists, and Julie Magana had four points and nine rebounds.
“Leslie played her best game this year,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said.
Braelyn Cragun led Umatilla (1-17, 0-4) with five points.
Girls wrestling
KENNEWICK 42, HERMISTON 39 — The Lions handed the visiting Bulldogs their first Mid-Columbia Conference loss of the season as Jamie Hoffman pinned Evelyn Pacheco Alvarado in the final match at 110 pounds.
Hermiston had a 39-36 lead heading into the final match, but Hoffman spoiled the Bulldogs’ perfect conference season.
Kennewick won four of the first five matches before Hermiston’s Elena Flores pinned Melanie Alvarez in the second round at 140.
The Bulldogs (7-1 MCC) also got pins from Laura Meyers (155), Hadley White (190), Ayden Foreman (100) and Lily Foreman (105).
Boys wrestling
RIVERSIDE 58, VALE 21 — Mateo Rockwell recorded his 32nd pin of the season, and the Pirates picked up four forfeits in beating the Vikings on the road in an Eastern Oregon League match.
Rockwell pinned Wyatt Cox in 2:40 at 126 pounds. Also recording pins for the Pirates were Mayte Pacheco (106), Axel Paredes (120), Andrew Calderon (132) and William Harris (152).
PAYETTE (ID) 49, RIVERSIDE 30 — Payette won the first six matches before Riverside’s Mateo Rockwell pinned Brayden Pirrie in the first round at 126 pounds.
Riverside also got a pin from Evan Calderon (145), and picked up three forfeits.
