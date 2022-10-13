BOARDMAN — Heppner accounted for every yard of offense on the ground, with Hayden McMahon leading the way with 131 yards and three touchdowns, in a 58-12 Blue Mountain Conference win over Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 13.
“I thought, as a whole, their hard work is starting to show,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said of his team. “They are making some of their own decisions and working together better and better every day.”
The Mustangs moved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in league play.
The game was a runaway from the start, as the Mustangs led 24-0 with 9:26 left in the first quarter, and 44-0 at the end of the first. Heppner’s lead ballooned to 58-6 at the half.
Also for Heppner, Caden George ran for 37 yards and a touchdown, Saul Lopez had 70 yards and a touchdown, Ty Boor 32 yards and a touchdown, and Cameron Proudfoot 60 yards and a touchdown.
Heppner also converted five of eight 2-point conversions.
Defensively, Zach Brown intercepted Riverside quarterback Riley Lantis in the second quarter and returned the ball 72 yards for a touchdown to give the Mustangs a 58-0 lead. Brown also had four tackles.
Landon McMahan had six tackles to lead the Mustangs, while Boor had five, and Jaime Cavan, Cade Cunningham and Owen Guerra each had four. Cunningham also had a quarterback sack.
The Pirates (1-5, 1-4 BMC) scored their first touchdown late in the second quarter on a 50-yard run by Eloy Ramos.
Riverside scored again in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard pass play from Lantis to Osmin Barrera.
For the Pirates, Ramos ran for 82 yards, while Lantis ran for 55 and threw for 29.
Girls prep soccer
ONTARIO 3, PENDLETON 2 — The Bucks got two goals from Hadley Brown in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to erase the 3-0 lead the host Tigers had at the half in their Greater Oregon League matchup.
“The game started very well with both teams playing hard and very even, which showed the prospects of a possible tie,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “After a sequence of several mistakes, the confidence was a bit low and gave Ontario a strong chance. They took advantage and scored three goals before the end of the first half. They outplayed Ontario on many occasions, and scored two goals in the second half.”
Prep volleyball
BAKER 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Bulldogs quickly took care of business with a 25-8, 25-21, 25-14 Great Oregon League win over the visiting Bucks.
“It was frustrating,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “We had some moments of good volleyball. We are still just struggling to be consistent.”
Josie Jenness led the Bucks with 21 assists, while Avery Krigbaum had eight kills.
WALLA WALLA 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Blue Devils defended home court with a 25-18, 26-24, 25-10 Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bulldogs.
“Tonight, we played pretty flat throughout the match, and even though we had good moments, we weren’t taking them to our advantage,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “We have some work to do. Even though tonight’s game may not have reflected all we can do, we’ve made huge strides.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, ENTERPRISE 1 — Genna Robinson had 11 kills and four blocks as the TigerScots handed the host Outlaws a 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-4 Blue Mountain Conference loss.
“I’m proud of the communication on the floor today,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “Lots of scramble plays and good effort.”
Kylie Thornton and Addie Perkins each had 13 assists for W-M (4-3 BMC), while Lirian Holden and Lily Lindsey each had 15 digs, and Delaynee Angell seven aces.
Lindsey also had seven kills and three aces, while Luna Dennett had five blocks.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, CONDON 0 — The Cardinals improved to 10-2 in Big Sky League play with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-15 home win over the Blue Devils.
Madison Orem was 27 of 27 from the service line with eight aces for I/A. She also handed out 15 assists. Calli Troutman added nine kills and four aces.
STANFIELD 3, HEPPNER 1 — The Tigers (6-1) kept their spot at the top of the Blue Mountain Conference with a 25-23, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 road win over the Mustangs (3-4).
“Even though we lost, we actually played well tonight,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They worked hard and together. Proud of their efforts.”
Hallee Hisler led the Mustangs with 11 kills, while Dara Teeman had 17 assists and 14 digs, Katie Wilson 14 digs and three aces, Hailey Wenberg 19 digs, and Morgan Cutsforth 13 digs, six kills and two aces.
For Stanfield, Zuri Reeser led the way with 15 kills, 26 digs and 11 assists. Mykael Graham added 22 assists and nine digs, while Mazie Reeser had 12 kids and 27 digs, Kylee Jackson 14 digs and five kills, and Lauren Putnam six kills and five blocks.
ECHO 3, UNION 0 — The Cougars are a perfect 10-0 in Old Oregon League play after beating the Bobcats 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 on the road.
Echo has not dropped a set in league play.
“Union gave us a great game,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “Our girls really came together and played like a team. They supported each other well tonight. They are incredibly resilient.”
Lily Wallis and Jaki Bartoschek each had 10 kills for the Cougars, while Nevaeh Thew had 16 assists and seven kills. Halee Holman had 29 digs, while Morgan Hendrix had 17 and two aces.
Cross-country
Heppner scored its top five runners in the top 24, led by senior Trevor Nichols, who placed second with a personal best time of 16:01.10 at the Vernonia Invitational at Anderson Park.
Nichols and winner Adam Williams of Hudson’s Bay were locked into a photo finish, with the times whittled down the one thousandth of a second. They were both credited with the same time.
“It was a good race,” Heppner coach Russ Nichols said. “The boys were only five seconds off the course record. It was perfect race conditions today.”
Heppner’s Grady Greenwood was third with a personal best time of 16:10.10, while Carson Greenwood was 17th (PR 19:14.20), Cooper Wight 21st (PR 19:30.70) and Kristian Takagi 24th (PR 19:51.10).
The Heppner boys won the team title with 56 points, with St. Stephen’s Academy second (62) and Hudson’s Bay third (76).
In the girls race, Heppner’s Lily Nichols finished third with a personal best time of 20:21 — 13 seconds better than her previous best.
The Mustangs placed their top three runners in the top seven en route to the team title with 48 points. Kennedy was second (63) and Hudson’s Bay was third (77).
Sophie Schoolmeester of Banks won the race with a time of 19:45.
Riley Archer was the second Heppner runner across the finish line, placing sixth with a personal best time of 21:19.80. Teammate Arianna Worden was seventh with a PR of 21:25.40.
Also scoring for the Mustangs were Saige Jensen (21st, 23:31.70) and Irelynn Kollman (24th, 24:03.90).
“We had several PRs today,” Nichols said. “Arianna PRed by almost 3 minutes.”
