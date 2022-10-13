BOARDMAN — Heppner accounted for every yard of offense on the ground, with Hayden McMahon leading the way with 131 yards and three touchdowns, in a 58-12 Blue Mountain Conference win over Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 13.

“I thought, as a whole, their hard work is starting to show,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said of his team. “They are making some of their own decisions and working together better and better every day.”

