PENDLETON — Chad Napoleon scored a game-high 24 points to lead Blue Mountain to a 93-84 NWAC East victory Wednesday, Feb. 15, over Treasure Valley.
BMCC jumped out to a 48-31 lead in the first half, only to have the Chukars go on a 53-45 scoring spurt in the second half to close the gap.
Kyan Thompson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves (4-8 East), while Kash Lang chipped in 13 points and four assists, and Tyler Newsom 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Gavin Gordon led TVCC (2-10) with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Trey Jones came off the bench to add 17 points.
College women’s basketball
TREASURE VALLEY 65, BLUE MOUNTAIN 54 — The Chukars turned a close game into an NWAC East win with a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter, beating the Timberwolves on the road.
Haven Brown scored five of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead the charge for TVCC.
Jaelyn Brainard had a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds for BMCC, while Nane Lokotui had 11 points, and Ellie Acord 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Both Huddleston led the Chukars with 16 points and three assists.
Prep girls basketball
TROUT LAKE 63, IONE/ARLINGTON 49 — The Mustangs got off to a hot start and never let up in beating the Cardinals on the road in the Big Sky League district playoffs.
Ione/Arlington (14-9) will play South Wasco County in the third-place game on Saturday at The Dalles High School.
Najiah Knight led the Cardinals with 13 points — all coming in the fourth quarter. Victoria De La Torre added 12 points, while Calli Troutman had eight.
Violette Anderson scored 15 of her 25 points in the second half for the Mustangs (19-5), who also got 17 points from Willa McLaughlin.
