PENDLETON — Chad Napoleon scored 31 points — 24 in the first half — as Blue Mountain Community College held off Walla Walla Community College 96-92 in NWAC East action.
Napoleon, who leads the NWAC in scoring, shot 14 of 19 from the floor and had 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 4-9 in East play.
The Warriors trailed 94-85 with 17 seconds left on the clock, but cut the deficit to two points with 3 seconds remaining.
Jake Poulton made a layup, Covy Kelly hit a 3-pointer, and Jake Wells made a layup to make it 94-92.
WWCC fouled to get the ball back, but Kash Lang made both of his free throws to seal the victory.
Jacob Holling added 18 points and five rebounds for BMCC, while Lang and Byron Pratt each had 15 points.
Poulton led the Warriors with 30 points and seven assists, while Jander Cline had 27 points and six assists.
College women’s basketball
WALLA WALLA 71, BLUE MOUNTAIN 57 — Brie Holececk scored 18 of her 30 points in the third quarter to lead the Warriors to an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
BMCC jumped out to an 18-14 lead after the first quarter, but WWCC reeled off a 48-29 run over the next two quarters to take control of the game.
Jaelyn Brainard and Sydney Younger each had 13 points for BMCC, while Nane Lokotui chipped in 11.
Girls basketball
IONE/ARLINGTON 45, NORTH CLACKAMAS CHRISTIAN 24 — The Cardinals moved into the Round of 16 with a home victory over the Saints in the first round of the 1A state basketball tournament.
“This big,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said. “It has been a long time since we have been to this point. The last time I coached a playoff game, we lost. That was eight years ago.”
Ione/Arlington (16-5) will play Saturday at Nixyaawii. The time has not been determined.
The Cardinals came out pressing the Saints, and it didn’t take long for them to take control of the game.
I/A led 22-3 at the end of the first quarter, and 27-8 at the half. Heideman pulled off the press, but the Saints still had no answer for the Cardinals.
“They had some younger, inexperienced guards from what I could tell,” Heideman said. “They ran a 2-3 zone and my 3-point shooters, Hailey (Peterson) and Bella (Mastriona), combined for five 3-pointers in the first half. We balanced the zone against their defense. They went man-to-man in the fourth quarter, but we were still able to move the ball.”
Mastriona led the Cardinals with 13 points, while Grace Claughton added 10, and Peterson and Hailey Heideman each had six.
“Grace had a heck of a game,” Heideman said.
Makayla Ferguson led the Saints (13-10) with 10 points.
