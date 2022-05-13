PRINEVILLE — Sophomore Nathan Neveau and senior Kelsey Lovercheck led Pendleton on the opening day of the 5A Intermountain Conference Championships on Friday, May 13 at Ward Rhoden Stadium.
Neveau won the discus and punched his ticket to state with a personal best mark of 152 feet, 1 1/2 inches. He won the event by 22 feet over the next man.
Neveau’s best throw before Friday was 144-10.
Also securing a trip to state was Andrew Williams, who finished third in the pole vault with a PR height of 11-3 to earn a wild-card spot.
Heading into Saturday’s finals are Andy Oja in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Drew Reyburn in the 110 hurdles, James Thatcher and Ethan Harrison in the 800, Trey Boston and Easton Gomez in the 400, and Brock Mackey and Gabe Browning in the 100 and 200.
Lovercheck won the girls pole vault with a PR height of 10-1. She also will advance to state. She also had the fastest time in the 200 prelims with a PR of 26.79.
Shaelynn Silva also will head to head state after placing second in the pole vault with a PR of 8-7.
Also advancing to state is Reilly Lovercheck, who placed second in the long jump (16-4). Lovercheck also is in Saturday’s finals of the 100 and 300 hurdle events.
Muriel Hoisington is in the finals of the 400, while Jamie Gau is in the 100 hurdle finals.
Nessa Neveau finished fifth in the discus with a mark of 87-1 1/2.
The top two finishers automatically advance to the 5A State Track and Field Championships on May 20-21 at Hayward Field. At-large berths also will be available, but won't be known until Saturday night.
2A Special District 5
The Weston-McEwen girls’ 4x00 relay team turned in the best 2A time in the state Friday, clocking a 52.31 to win district gold in Athena and earn a ticket to state.
Charli King led off the race followed by Kelsey Graham, Rose White and Lily Lindsey.
Lindsey punched her tick to state in the 200, winning with a time of 27.89. She also won the high jump (5-1) and finished second in the 100 with a time of 13.44.
King won the pole vault with a PR height of 8 feet, while Graham won the 400 meters (1:03.24).
For Pilot Rock, Emily Lambert (37-4 1/4) and Kyella Picard (31-2 1/5) finished 1-2 in the shot put, Lambert won the discus (108-8), Picard won the javelin (113-3) and McKenna Bray was second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.67 seconds.
Heppner’s Hannah Finch won the triple jump (32-6) and the 800 (2:25.64), Irelynn Kollman (5:27.48) and Arianna Worden (5:29.58) went 1-2 in the 1,500, Saige Jensen was second (12:49.22) in the 3,000, and Halee Hisler was second in the 200 (27.96).
The Mustangs’ 4x400 relay team was first across the finish line with a time of 4:24.14. On the team are Worden, Kollman, Hisler and Finch. The team is ranked No. 1 in the 2A ranks.
Jacque Kerns led Stanfield/Echo with second-place finishes in the 800 (2:27.42), high jump (4-10) and triple jump (31-5 1/2).
Emily Hancock won the long jump for the Tigers at 14-9 1/2.
The TigerScots shared the team title with Stanfield/Echo with 112 points, while Pilot Rock was fourth (87) and Heppner fifth (86).
The top two in each event qualify for state. At-large bid will be awarded after all 2A district meets are complete.
In the boys meet, W-M and Grant Union shared the team title with 122 points. Heppner was fifth (78), while Stanfield/Echo was sixth (66) and Pilot Rock eighth (28).
For the TigerScots, Alex McIntyre finished second in the 800 (2:02.98) and 3,000 (9:52.72), Caleb Springer won the high jump (5-8) and was second in the javelin (142-5), Cameron Reich won the long jump (20-9 1/2), Anthony Not was second in the triple jump (37-4 1/2), and both relay teams finished second.
“We have a pretty good group going to state right now,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We hope to have a few more.”
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols won the 800 (2:02.50) and was second in the 1,500 (4:15.76), and Joe Sherman was second in the high jump (5-8).
Pilot Rock’s Skylar Jeffers was second in the 100 hurdles (17.92) and 300 hurdles (44.26).
Stanfield/Echo’s Anthony Keeney won the shot put (42-5 1/4) and discus (135-6), while teammate Carter Brunette was second in the discus (135-3).
Softball
ECHO/STANFIELD 9-9, WESTON-MCEWEN 2-16 — The Cougars and TigerScots split their Special District 6 doubleheader in Athena, giving W-M a berth into the 2A state playoffs, while Echo/Stanfild must wait until the state rankings shake out over the weekend.
“That was big for us,” Cougars coach Saul Castro said. “Our league is tough. We have Grant Union, Union, Weston-McEwen and us. We are all pretty good.”
In the opener, it was a 1-1 game through four innings. In the fifth, the Cougars (14-9 overall, 6-6 SD6) scored three in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh to pick up the win.
Katelyn Griffin hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning for the Cougars, while Faith McCarty and Taylor Longhorn hit doubles.
Genna Robinson hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for the TigerScots (13-8, 8-4), while Luna Dennett, Ava Sams and Hailey Stallings hit doubles.
Zuri Reeser threw a complete game for the Cougars, striking out five and walking three. Stallings threw a complete game for W-M, striking out seven and walking three.
In the second game, Madison Shell went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Sams went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBIs, Bailey Moore hit two doubles and Stallings hit a double and had three RBIs.
McCarty and Taylor Gaines hit doubles for the Cougars.
UMATILLA 14, RIVERSIDE 4 — Piper Dilley hit a home run, and pitched six innings with nine strikeouts, to help the host Vikings to an Eastern Oregon League victory over the Pirates.
Libby Hartley went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI, while Thalia Trujillo hit three doubles.
Dilley hit a two-run homer in the Vikings’ nine-run second inning.
Baseball
UMATLLA 10, RIVERSIDE 9 — The Vikings finished Eastern Oregon League play with a home victory over the Pirates.
Kaden Salamanca hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs as the Vikings (2-10) picked up their second EOL win.
RJ Estrada, Kaden Jacobs and Salamanca all hit doubles for Umatilla.
The Riverside (3-9) pitching staff recorded 11 strikeouts, but they issued eight walks and hit five batters.
VALE 11-9, IRRIGON 1-2 — The Knighted dropped their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader to the host Vikings, but with two losses by Nyssa, Irrigon picked up a district playoff berth.
The Knights will play at Enterprise on Tuesday.
In the opener, Vale’s Kade Kurata threw a one-hitter, striking out 12, as the Vikings invoked the mercy rule after five innings. Kurata also hit a triple and drove in three runs.
Zane Acock had the lone hit for the Knights.
In the second game, Vale took advantage of six Irrigon errors and six hit batters.
Kurata hit a home run and drove in two runs, while Eli Alfred had a double and two RBIs.
Brayden Locey hit a double and drove in a run for the Knights. Spence Stewart had two of Irrigon’s five hits.
HEPPNER 19-24, LYLE 0-1 — Toby Nation and Zander Fisher combined on a no-hitter as the Mustangs shut out the host Cougars in the first game of their Special District 7 doubleheader.
Karver Wilkins went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Nation went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Cameron Proudfoot was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
In the second game, Caden George went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while Proudfoot went 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs. Tucker Ashbeck hit a double and drove in four runs, and also pitched the first four innings, allowing one run on one hit while striking out five.
MCLOUGHLIN 7-10, ONTARIO 4-0 — The Pioneers wrapped up Greater Oregon League play with a sweep of the visiting Tigers.
Javi Esparza pitched the second game, allowing one hit while striking out 11.
Esparza and Cooper Waltermire each hit doubles for Mac-Hi, while Waltermire, Cooper Yensen and Owen Bishop all drove in two runs.
In the opener, the Pioneers took an early lead and held on for the win.
Yensen and Ethan Jones hit doubles for the Pioneers (8-12 overall, 3-9 GOL).
