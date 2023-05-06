GLADSTONE — Nathan Neveau and Nolan Mead each won two events to lead the Pendleton boys to second place in the team standings at the Dick Baker Invitational on Saturday, May 6, at Gladstone High School.
Scappoose won the team title with 134.33 points, while the Bucks (119.83) were second, and Molalla (85) third.
Neveau has dominated in the shot put and discus this spring, winning each event at every meet except one.
Neveau had a throw of 48 feet, 2 1/2 inches to win the shot put by three feet over Colby Campbell of Scappoose.
In the discus, he threw a PR of 155-3 1/2. He holds the top throw in the state at the 4A level with the mark. He also is second on the Pendleton record board, less than 1 foot behind Ian Jamieson’s mark of 156-1 set in 2002.
Mead won the long jump with a PR of 21-0 3/4, and the triple jump with a leap of 42-11. He also was second in the high jump at 6-2.
Pendleton’s Trey Boston won the 400 in a time 51.73, while Skylar Jeffers won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.41. Jeffers also was second in the 300 hurdles (43.36).
Brody Holtz placed second in the pole vault with a height of 12-4, and Brock Mackey finished second in the 200 (23.14) and third in the 100 with a PR of 11.34. Freshman Jack Reynolds added a third-place finish in the 1,500 with a PR of 4:29.23.
In the girls’ meet, Pendleton was second in the teams standings with 127 points. Astoria won the team title with 148.5 points.
The Bucks won two titles on the day — Nessa Neveau in the javelin, and Genevieve Christiansen in the long jump.
Neveau won the javelin with a PR of 113-8, with teammate Nicole Somnis second at 98 feet. Neveau was also third in the discus with a PR of 94-4.
Christiansen had a leap of 15-2 1/2 to win the event by 1 1/2 inches over Ella Bulkley of Catlin Gabel.
Addison Kennedy (31-8 1/2) and Kaitlyn Edmonds (30-8) finished second and third in the shot put, while Chloe Gray was sixth (28-4). Gray also was second in the discus at 98-4 1/2.
Alison Spratling ran to a second-place finish in the 400 with a PR of 1:04.88. She also was fourth in the 100 (13.58) and sixth in the 200 (29.22).
Christiansen, Spratling, Shakiya Mulalley and Keeghan Jackson turned in a time of 53.42 to place third in the 4x100 relay.
Melissa Tune doubled up in the distance races, placing third in the 800 (2:37.29) and fifth in the 3,000 (12:42.90). Teammate Aubrey Harrison was sixth in the 3,000 (12:44.01) and seventh in the 1,500 (5:36.17).
SAINT ALPHONSUS INVITATIONAL — Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd threw a PR of 177-8 to win the javelin at Earl Blackaby Track in Ontario.
Boyd, who won the event by 25 feet, is tied for first for the top 3A throw in the state with Benjamin Lammers of Westside Christian.
Also picking up a win for the Pirates was Pedro Chavez, who topped the field in the 400 with a time of 51.29.
Mac-Hi’s Johnny Koklich finished second in the 100 (11.74) and seventh in the 200 (24.01). He also ran a leg on the Pioneers’ 4x100 relay team of Joe Gomez, David Hernandez and Giovanny Sandoval that placed third (46.23).
In the javelin, Mac-Hi’s Gomez was fifth (126-3), while Raj Singh was seventh (123-8). Singh also was seventh in the triple jump (35-7 1/2).
In the girls’ meet, Mac-Hi’s Madi Perkins won the javelin with a PR of 114-7. Daisy Koklich was fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.11) and the 300 hurdles (55.66), while Star Badillo was fifth in the discus (85-4) and eighth in the shot put (27-7).
Addy Brown was fourth in the javelin (101-3) for the Pioneers, and added a sixth-place finish in the pole vault (7-6).
Riverside’s Alexis Partlow was fourth in the shot put (28-11) and eighth in the discus (83-1), and Crystal Sanchez was sixth in the long jump (14-7).
Prep baseball
HEPPNER/IONE 20-7, SHERMAN 1-3 — The Mustangs picked up the top seed from Special District 7 West after sweeping the Huskies on the road.
“We had to get at least one today,” Heppner coach Tim Wilkins said. “The second one was a good game. They (Sherman) came out and played hard after losing the first one.”
After a runaway victory in the first game, the Mustangs (18-4 overall, 13-2 SD7) found themselves going extra innings with the Huskies as the teams were tied at 3-3 after seven innings.
Jaime Cavan led off the eighth with a double and later scored on an error, while Mason Orem and Caden George scored on wild pitches. Carson Eynetich drove in a run with a single for a 7-3 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Sherman’s Caiden Waker grounded out to Eynetich at first base, and Cade von Borstel and Blake Carnine struck out to end the game.
The Mustangs had eight hits on the day, with George and Cameron Proudfoot each having two, and Cavan and Shad Greenup hitting doubles.
Starter Ryan Haugen pitched 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Eynetich finished the game striking out three.
In the opener, the Mustangs led 10-1 after six innings, then scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to leave no doubt.
Of their 10 runs in the seventh, three came off hit batters, two off errors and another off a bases-loaded walk.
For the game, four Sherman pitches hit 11 Heppner batters.
Tucker Ashbeck picked up the win for the Mustangs, throwing 5 2/3 innings and striking out six.
Greenup went 2-for-4 with a double, while Proudfoot and Ashbeck each had two hits.
“They have been solid in the field and everyone hit the ball hard today,” Wilkins said of his team. “They are coming together at the right time. Tucker has thrown well. He’s throwing as hard as he has all year.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 17-14, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 7-0 — The TigerScots wrapped up their Special District 7 season with a sweep of the visiting Rockets and a 10-2 record.
Sean Roggiero pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and zero walks in the second game.
Ben Hubbard went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, a double and five RBIs for W-M, while Jace Dunlap went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Kyren Miller had a double and two RBIs.
In the opener, the Rockets led 6-1 after three innings, scoring five runs in the third inning.
W-M tied the score in the fourth with five runs, then took a 10-7 lead after five innings. The TigerScots put an exclamation point on the win with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth. W-M scored all seven runs with two outs.
Hubbard and Roggiero each drove in three runs, while Hubbard and Clark Hodgson each hit a double.
Hubbard pitched five innings for the win. He struck out 11 and walked two.
Chase Corwin went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Rockets (3-9 SD7), while Seth Umpleby was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
NYSSA 20-13, RIVERSIDE 4-1 — The Pirates fell to 0-10 in Eastern Oregon League play with a pair of home losses to the Bulldogs.
In the opener, Nyssa pounded out 10 hits, and took advantage of 15 walks and four errors.
Ramon Iniguez hit a double and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs, while Ruperto Hernandez had a double and two RBIs.
Joe Zuniga and Andrew Farrell combined on a five-hitter for Nyssa, striking out 12.
Riley Lantis went 2-for-3 with a double for the Pirates.
In the second game, Riverside fell behind early and could never catch up to the Bulldogs.
Colton Fales pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Nyssa. He helped his cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Colby Crowell had the lone hit for the Pirates, a double in the third inning.
Prep softball
GRANT UNION 6-5, WESTON-MCEWEN 0-2 — Drewsey Williams pitched a four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in the first game to lead the Prospectors to a home sweep of the TigerScots in Special District 6 play.
“We stranded too many runners and committed a few too many errors to win this time, but we were competing every play and each at-bat,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Our girls are tough and smart and want to get better, so this could be to our advantage in the long run.”
Williams also pitched the second game, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine as Grant Union improved to 15-0 in league play.
In the opener, Kylie Thornton had two of the TigerScots’ four hits, while Ava Sams and Hailey Stallings accounted for the other two.
Stalling threw a complete game for W-M, striking out six.
GU had four of its five hits in the third inning, where it scored five runs, including two off a double by Lilly Rockhill.
In the second game, W-M (10-3 SD6) scored one run in the first inning as Bailey Moore scored in the midst of a double play.
GU came back with five runs in the second, with two coming off a single by Savannah Watterson, and two more off a double by Halle Parsons.
Moore and Luna Dennett hit doubles for the TigerScots, while Brielle Ward took the loss. She struck out six and walked two.
NYSSA 15-17, RIVERSIDE 10-13 — The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in beating the host Pirates in the first game of an Eastern Oregon League doubleheader.
Natalie Lomeli went 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Pirates, while Shelby Elliott was 3-for-4 with a double, Elaina Salgado hit a double and had two RBIs, and Clarissa Sanchez drove in three runs.
Taylor Cassity threw a complete game for Nyssa, striking out five and walking two. Lauren Sapp went 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs.
In the second game, the Pirates had a seemingly comfortable 9-4 lead after four innings, but the Bulldogs roared back with eight runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh to rally for the win.
Elliott went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Pirates, while Jessica Amaya was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored.
Boys soccer
SOUTHRIDGE 3, HERMISTON 2 — Muhammed Kolakovic scored two goals to lead the Suns to a home win over the Bulldogs in the 3A District 8 tournament.
“We could have played better,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “We weren’t at our finest and Southridge took advantage.”
The Bulldogs will play a loser-out game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Walla Walla.
“We have to go up there and play on their grass,” Harshberger said. “We have to get the boys’ heads right and make it happen on Tuesday.”
Southridge will host Mead in the championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Nick Guzman opened the scoring for the Suns, and Hermiston’s Faber Ortiz scored with 23 minutes left in the first half to tie the score at 1-1.
Kolakovic also scored in the first half for the Suns as they took a 2-1 lead at the half.
Kolakovic scored early in the second half to give Southridge a 3-1 lead. Ortiz scored for the Bulldogs to pull within 3-2, but that would be as close as they would get.
Goalkeeper Gabriel Lara had four saves on the day for the Bulldogs.
College track and field
Former Pendleton standout Kelsey Lovercheck cleared 11 feet, 7 inches to place sixth for Michigan Tech at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships on Friday in Caledonia, Michigan.
Lovercheck, an exercise science major, cleared 11-7 on her third attempt at the height, then missed three times at 12-0 3/4.
Lovercheck also was 12th in the 100 meters with a time of 12.71 seconds.
The Michigan Tech women finished seventh in the team standings with 37.5 points. Grand Valley State won the team title with 258 points.
College baseball
COLUMBIA BASIN 8-5, BLUE MOUNTAIN 7-1 — The Hawks broke open a tie ballgame with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to eke out a win over the Timberwolves in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader in Pasco.
CBC’s final run came as a single by Makai Miyamoto put Harper Huang across the plate.
Zachary Walsh went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases for BMCC, while Matthew Carlson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Brody Rasmussen hit a double.
In the nightcap, CBC scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 4-1 lead, then added one more run in the eight to secure the win.
Davis Mauzy had a double, an RBI and a stolen base for the Timberwolves, who had just four hits.
Gaven Mattson hit a double for CBC, while Wyatt Lizama hit a triple.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.