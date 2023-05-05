STANFIELD — Weston-McEwen’s Anthony Nix won the 300 hurdles and the triple jump to help the TigerScots capture the boys’ team title Friday, May 5, at the Big Cats Invitational.
Nix ran a personal best 42.62 to win the 300 hurdles, with teammate Sebastian Roggiero third in a time of 43.09. Nix also was third in the 110 hurdles with a PR of 16.68
In the triple jump, Nix had a leap of 42-9 1/4, winning the event by 4 feet over Stanfield/Echo’s Jack Spear (38-10 1/2).
Weston-McEwen rolled up 100.5 points, with Imbler second at 89.5. Umatilla was seventh (31), while Stanfield/Echo was eighth (29) and Heppner 10th (25).
Cameron Reich picked up a handful of points for the TigerScots, finishing second in the long jump with a mark 20-4 1/2, fourth in the 200 (23.88), and he ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team of Roggiero, Easton Berry and Alex McIntyre that finished third in a time of 3:45.18.
In the throwing events, W-M’s Caleb Sprenger was second in the javelin with a toss of 145-9, while Easton Berry was sixth (131-0). Berry was third in the discus (113-8), while Sprenger (39-3 1/2) and Finn Irvine (39-0) finished seventh and eighth in the shot put. Sprenger also was fourth in the high jump (5-8).
For Irrigon, Jozen Byers won the pole vault with a PR of 12 feet.
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols ran just one race on the day, winning the 3,000 with a PR of 9:14.77 — 4 seconds better than his previous best time.
Also for the Mustangs, Hayden McMahon was second in the 400 with a PR of 55.66, and fifth in the 200 (24.37).
Hobs Hurty picked up a second-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:10.53, then ran to a third-place finish in the 1,500 (4:25.05).
Ione’s Bryce Rollins took second in the discus with a toss of 125-4, while Henry Giefing was fourth in the 100 (11.97).
In the girls’ meet, Joseph edged Weston-McEwen for the team title. The Eagle had 98.5 points, while the TigerScots had 87. Heppner was third with 78.5.
In the sprints, W-M’s Lily Lindsey won the 100 (13.41), while Heppner’s Hallee Hisler was second (13.48). In the 200 meters, the roles were reversed, with Hisler winning with a time of 27.50, and Lindsey second at 27.92.
Lindsey also won the high jump (5-1), and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team (52.92) with Brynn Brownie, Kelsey Graham and Rose White.
Hisler was part of Heppner’s 4x400 relay team of Arianna Worden, Irelynn Kollman and Lily Nichols that finished third (4:31.65).
Nichols posted big wins in the distance races. She had a PR of 5:05.83 in the 1,500 to win by 15 seconds, and turned in a PR of 1:22.69 in the 3,000 to win by 29 seconds.
Griswold’s Ellery Flerchinger won the discus with a mark of 96-1, while teammate Maya Texidor was fourth in the shot put (28-1 1/2).
Nixyaawii’s Kyella Picard won the javelin with a toss of 112-10, and was second in the shot put (29-2), while teammate Mersayus Hart was second in the 400 (1:07.23) and third in the 200 (28.27).
Stanfield/Echo got a win by Emily Hancock in the long jump at 15-2, while Emirsyn Marcum was fourth in the triple jump (29-7 1/4), and Lauren Putnam was fourth in the discus (85-2).
Prep baseball
PENDLETON 10-5, BAKER 0-0 — The Bucks improved to 10-0 in Greater Oregon League play with a sweep of the Bulldogs at Bob White Field.
“We are in a good spot,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “Every time out, the boys are eager to get the league title.”
Payton Lambert and Dylan Gomez hit home runs in the second game for Pendleton (17-7 overall), while Evan Lehnert, Jack Lieuallen and Gavin Clark combined on a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
For Gomez, it was his first high school home run. It was the fourth home run of the season for Lambert.
“Dylan crushed his,” Haguewood said. “He has been smoking the ball lately. It’s good to see both of those guys get home runs.”
Lambert also hit a triple — his 11th of the season — while Andrew Demianew belted his 10th double of the season, and drove in a run.
In the opener, Lambert hit a three-run double in the fifth inning with one out to invoke the mercy rule. Demianew and Clayson Cooley also hit doubles.
Luke Bensching pitched a complete game, allowing zero runs on three hits while striking out three.
“Our pitchers threw well in both games,” Haguewood said. “Defensively, we let our defense work, and we got timely hits.”
IRRIGON 17-15, STANFIELD/ECHO 7-5 — The Knights finished their Special District 7 season with a sweep of the visiting Tigers.
Irrigon (14-8 overall, 10-5 SD7) scored early and often in the first game, taking a 10-0 lead after two innings.
The Tigers mounted a comeback in the fifth with seven runs, but couldn’t catch the Knights, who took advantage of seven errors and six hit batters.
Colton Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Knights. Brayden Locey also hit a double and had three RBIs.
Boyd Davis threw the first four innings, allowing three runs on one hit while striking out nine.
Noah Morton went 2-for-3 for the Tigers (9-12, 5-10).
In the second game, the Knights led 10-4 after three innings, then put five runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Spencer Stewart and Thompson each drove in three runs for Irrigon.
Dom Curiel had two of the Tigers’ seven hits, while Joe Crawford drove in two runs.
Prep softball
PENDLETON 15-15, BAKER 0-0 — Kendall Murphy threw a no-hitter with four strikeouts to help the Bucks shut out the Bulldogs in the first game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader at Steve Cary Field.
Pendleton won the second game for the sweep, improving to 9-1 in GOL play and 19-4 overall.
Murphy helped her cause with a solo home run in the third inning, while Avery Krigbaum hit a three-run shot, also in the third.
Avery Quaempts hit an RBI triple in the first inning, and drove in two runs, while Sammantha Wilks hit a two-run double in the fourth inning with no outs to invoke the mercy rule.
In the second game, Reese Furstenberg threw a one-hitter and hit a two-run homer in the second inning as the Bucks led 12-0 after two innings.
Wilks also hit a solo home run, while Madeline Schumacher, Ella Sams, Olivia Elrod and Krigbaum hit doubles. Madelyn Lieuallen went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
UNION/COVE 8-14 ECHO/STANFIELD 7-1 — The Cougars fell behind early in both games, and the Bobcats took advantage, picking up a pair of Special District 6 wins on the road.
In the first game, Union scored seven runs over the first two innings, leaving Echo/Stanfield to play catchup.
The Cougars scored twice in the first, fifth and seventh innings, but fell short.
Zoe Ramos took the loss in the circle, striking out six. At the plate, she went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Kylee Jackson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Nevaeh Thew was 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Hannah Weyand 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the second game, the Bobcats scored eight runs in the second inning and six in the fourth to take a commanding lead.
Thew accounted for the Cougars’ lone run with a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Mazie Reeser took the loss, allowing 14 runs on 10 hits. She walked five, struck out three and the Cougars had five errors.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 19-22, LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT 0-1 — The Rockets are sitting pretty with a 12-3 record in the league standings after sweeping the Cougars on the road in Special District 6 action.
In the opener, Coley Gibbs and Aiva Ellis combined for a no-hitter and 10 strikeouts. Ellis went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Paedyn Bennett was 4-for-4, Ali Smith 3-for-4, and Hailey Thieme and Teagen Thornton each went 2-for-3.
The second game, which lasted just three innings, saw Ellis go 4-for-4 with a three-run home run, and Thieme 2-for-3 with a three-run homer. Smith and Moffit were each 2-for-4.
Ellis and Gibbs combined for a one-hitter with four strikeouts.
ENTERPRISE/JOSEPH/WALLOWA 19-18, UMATILLA 5-7 — The Outlaws ran their win streak to 10 games with a road sweep of the Vikings in Eastern Oregon League play.
“Enterprise is one of the best offensive teams I've seen this spring,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “We did a ton of things really well today. Played with a lot of energy and created a lot of rallies. We got a couple more sophomores varsity letters and we stayed together well considering we were without our No. 1 pitcher Piper Dilley, who has unfortunately missed a week of her senior year with the flu.”
On the day, Jaily Rodriguez was 3-for-6 and reached base each time in her six at-bats for the Vikings (4-16 overall, 3-8 EOL). Kaylonni Schafer was 5-for-7 with three runs and three stolen bases, and Braelyn Cragun was 3-for-6 with two runs scored.
Senior Evelyne Avitia turned an error in right field into four bases and run, and robbed an Outlaw of a home run in left field.
HERMISTON 1-9, SOUTHRIDGE 5-7 — The Bulldogs finished the Mid-Columbia Conference regular season with a split with the host Suns.
In the second game, Hermiston (4-12 MCC) built a 6-1 lead after three innings, then had to hold off Southridge, which scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull within two runs in the end.
Karsyn Botefuhr and Mika Cherry each hit two doubles, while Sydney Stocker, Hailey South and Shayla Stewart each had one. The Bulldogs had 16 hits in the game.
Ainsley Phillipi and Macy Tovar combined for the win.
In the opener, the Bulldogs trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth, where the Suns hung three runs on the board for a little breathing room.
In the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs got a two-out double from Cherry, but a fly out by Allison Serna ended the game.
Brook Hendrickson hit two home runs for the Suns (9-7), while Taylor Scully and Brie Ruelas each had one. Avery Garvy pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
Golf
Mack Murdock shot a 96 to lead the Stanfield/Echo boys to a second-place finish at the Nixyaawii Invite at Birch Creek.
Baker won the team title with a 364, while the Tigers shot a 415. Nixyaawii (459) finished third, while Riverside was fourth with a 485.
Also scoring for the Tigers were Dax Davis (97), Casey Carver (104) and Kayden Smith (118).
Broc Erickson led the Golden Eagles with a 93, followed by James Lunzmann (120), and Wesley Stillman and Weptas Brockie, who each shot a 123.
Wyatt Browne led the Pirates with a 98, while Konner Pratt shot a 108, Devon Wilberger a 113, and Willian Harris a 166.
Umatilla, which shot a 496 as a team, was led by Miles Franks with a 97, followed by Alexis Armenta (120), Ayden Bounxaysana (132) and Bryan Garcilazo.
In the girls match, La Grande won the team title with a 370, while Umatilla was second with a 573.
Alyssa Bow led the Vikings with a 121, while Lilly Gutierrez shot a 144, followed by Mischa Hill (152) and Jada Longoria (156).
La Grande’s Emma Ball earned medalist honors with an 89, with teammate Marissa Lane second with a 92.
McKenzie Rose shot a 114 for Stanfield/Echo to finish fifth overall. Host Nixyaawii was led by Emma Williams with a 133, while Taylor Quaempts shot a 139.
College softball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 12-9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 9-7 — The Timberwolves fell to 6-21 in NWAC East play as the Knights won a pair of road games.
In the second game, BMCC jumped out to a 5-2 lead after three innings only to see the Knights score five in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good.
Avyree Miethe went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for BMCC, while Army Glaser went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
In the opener, Wenatchee Valley outhit BMCC 15-8, and got a home run from Ashlyn Alexander.
The Knights took an early 8-6 lead after three innings and never trailed again.
Harley See hit a grand slam for BMCC in the second inning, while Miethe hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the first.
