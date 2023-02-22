PENDLETON — The problem with playing against Nixyaawii, is the Golden Eagles have so many weapons and you never know who is going to have the hot hand.
That distinction went to Aaron Barkley on Wednesday, Feb. 22, as he had a game-high 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Golden Eagles to a 95-65 win over Sherman in the first round of the 1A state tournament.
“I like that we play a really good team game,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barkley said. “Anyone can be the guy on any night. What I like as a coach is seeing all five starters in double digits.”
Nixyaawii (26-2), which has won 15 games in a row, will host the winner of the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler and Country Christian game on Saturday in the second round. The Rattlers and Cougars will play Thursday after their Wednesday was postponed because of weather-related travel issues.
The Golden Eagles wasted no time in taking control of the game.
Barkley and Symon Picard combined for seven 3-pointers in the first half as Nixyaawii opened up a 53-30 lead at the half.
Baron Moses scored 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter as the Golden Eagles took a 75-53 lead. In the fourth, Dylan Abrahamson scored nine of his 15 points as Nixyaawii slammed the door on the Huskies.
“We shot the ball really well,” Barkley said. “It starts with Dylan being our floor general. He’s a really smart player. It’s nice to have a point guard who sees the floor so well.”
Picard added 20 points and five steals for Nixyaawii, while Rylen Bronson 14 points. Abrahamson handed out five assists.
Eduardo Rubio led Sherman (14-13) with 17 points, while James Phelps added 15, and Kole Martin 14.
UMATILLA 48, DOUGLAS 46 — Nothing like a dramatic finish to open the 3A state playoffs.
Emilio Jaimez launched a 3-pointer in the waning seconds, and when the ball came off the rim, freshman David Garcia was all alone on the weak side. He grabbed the rebound and put the ball in the basket as time expired, and the Vikings upset the Trojans in Winston in the first round.
It was the only basket of the same for Garcia.
“They enjoy challenging me,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said. “That’s why I coach.”
Umatilla (13-15) moves on to play at Dayton on Saturday in the second round. The winner moves on to the final eight.
“We are still alive,” Bow said. “We played Dayton earlier (66-26 loss) when Emilio was hurt. We missed 19 layups in that game. They are a good team. We will have to play some good basketball.”
The game with the Trojans was close throughout. The score was tied at 12-12 after the first quarter, and the Vikings led 28-22 at the half.
Douglas (17-8) pulled within 35-34 after three quarters, and the fourth quarter came down to the final second.
Jaimez led the Vikings with 16 points, while Micheal Montez added 12 points and four rebounds, and Kaden Salamanca had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Dylan Manuel led the Trojans with 15 points, while Kahiki Nielsen added 13 points, all in the first half.
NORTH DOUGLAS 64, IONE/ARLINGTON 28 — The season came to a close for the Cardinals with a road loss to the Warriors in the first round of the 1A state tournament.
“We were right with them for a quarter and a half,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Then the turnovers started happening, the wheels came off and it went south real quick. That’s a good basketball team. They have played together since AAU in the second grade. They know each other very well.”
The Cardinals (12-13) led 9-8 after the first quarter, but the Warriors went on a 22-7 run in the second quarter for a 30-16 lead at the half.
North Douglas extended its lead to 49-22 with one quarter to play.
Marcus Radcliffe led I/A with 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots, while Kellen Gronquist added five points and six rebounds, and Bryce Rollins four points, five rebounds and three blocks. Carson Eynetich handed out five assists.
“Carson hit an opening 3 and never scored again,” Stefani said. “He could not get them to fall. He had a lot of good looks.”
Ray Gerrard had a game-high 25 points for the Warriors (21-5), who move on to play Lost River on Saturday.
“He’s their post,” Stefani said. “He’s one of the better 1A players in the state. He’s 6-5, he jumps out of the gym, he’s left-handed and he’s so agile.”
State wrestling
Because of inclement weather and city/county-wide state of emergencies, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter informed the Oregon School Activities Association on Wednesday night that its campus will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 23.
This will affect the opening day of the 4A, 3A, 2A/1A boys state wrestling tournaments, as well as the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls tournament.
The OSAA is working to develop a revised schedule and will provide updates as soon as possible.
