PENDLETON — Gas up the bus and pack the basketballs, the Nixyaawii boys basketball team is headed to Baker City.
Baron Moses had a game-high 23 point and eight rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles to a 69-51 victory over Country Christian on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the second round of the 1A state tournament.
“We are still rolling along,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barely said. “Actually, Country played us really well. They cut it down to seven in the third at one point. Bear (Moses) had a really nice third quarter and helped us fight through that.”
Nixyaawii (27-2), which has won 16 games in a row, will play Crosshill Christian (21-6) in the state quarterfinals at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Baker High School.
“We have not seen them,” Barkley said of Crosshill. “I will watch some tape and get a game plan. We are excited to go back to Baker. We have some seasoned kids and they are excited to step up to the challenge and see what they can do. It’s the best of the best, you have to come and play.”
The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter as Aaron Barkley scored seven of his 16 points.
Nixyaawii led 31-21 at the half, but the Cougars came back with 16 points in the third to make a run. Moses had 10 of his points in the third to keep the Golden Eagles out front.
Symon Picard added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Dylan Abrahamson had seven points and nine assists, and Rylen Bronson six points and seven rebounds.
“Dylan does a great job of feeling the game,” Barkley said. “His shot was’t falling like it usually does, so he made sure to give the ball to others. He’s the leader on the floor out there.”
Matt Weissenbrunner led the Cougars (20-8) with 17 points, while Rhett Johnson added 14.
2A boys
HEPPNER 52, OAKLAND 43 — The Mustangs will be making a return trip to Pendleton after beating the Oakers on the road in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
“It was worth the trip,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “They were a good team. I’m extremely proud of our guys. They executed the game plan very well today. Whenever you play against a Jeff Clark-coach team, you know it will be a dog fight the entire game. Going into their gym is no easy feat. They call it the Nut House for a reason. Not many gave us a chance to come down here and win. The atmosphere was awesome. It was packed and loud.”
The Mustangs (20-5) will play top-ranked Mannahouse Academy (25-2) in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Heppner raced out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter, and held a 24-22 lead at the half.
The Mustangs used a 16-9 run in the third quarter for a little breathing room. Each team scored 12 points in the fourth.
“Down the stretch, we were able to take care of the basketball, defend and knock down the free throws,” Rosenbalm said. “I’m proud of Cameron (Proudfoot), Mason (Orem) and Thomas (Bales), they played huge minutes off the bench when we were in foul trouble.”
Trevor Nichols led the Mustangs with 15 points, while David Cribbs added 12 points and eight rebounds, Tucker Ashbeck had eight points before fouling out, and Landon Mitchell chipped in five points and nine rebounds.
Caden George added six points for Heppner, but his biggest contribution was his defense on Oakland’s Joseph Fusco.
“Caden did a great job defending their point guard, who is really quick and good,” Rosenbalm said.
Fusco led Oakland (22-6) with 23 points, with Gabe Williamson adding eight.
3A boys
DAYTON 58, UMATILLA 35 — Michael Freeborn had a game-high 21 points, and Trae Wall added 18 points, as the third-ranked Pirates cruised to 3A state second-round win over the visiting Vikings.
The Pirates (25-1), who have won 24 games in a row, sailed out to a 29-14 lead at the half and never looked back.
Freeborn scored 10 of his points in the first quarter, while Wall had 14 points over the second and third quarters.
Tanner Prindle led the Vikings (13-16) with eight points and eight rebounds, while Micheal Montez added seven points, four rebounds and three assists. Emilio Jaimez chipped in six points, and Kaden Salamanca had seven rebounds.
1A girls
ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST ACADEMY 41, ECHO 33 — The Red Tail Hawks are headed to Baker City for the first time since 2016 after beating the Cougars on the road in the second round of the 1A state tournament.
“Tough loss. Wish we could redo the first quarter,” Echo coach Brandi Russell said. “We had watched film and knew what they would do with their offense, we just didn’t make the adjustments we practiced until the second quarter.”
RVAA (22-3), which has won 11 games in a row, will play North Douglas at 6:30 p.m. on March 1, at Baker High School.
Echo finished its season with an 18-9 record.
The Red Tail Hawks got off to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter, getting nine points from Emma Bischoff. They extended their lead to 24-9 at the half.
In the third, the Cougars came to life, going on a 15-5 run, keyed by eight points from Cid Estes, to pull within 29-24.
RVAA outscored Echo 12-9 in the fourth to hold on for the win.
“I am proud of the girls for battling until the end,” Russell said. “They executed what we’ve practiced in the second half, stayed together on the different defenses, communicated the changes better, and started playing as the team I know.”
Mayela De La Fuente led the Cougars with 15 points, while Estes had 14.
Bischoff led RVAA with 27 points, while Isabelle Zamora added seven.
“I will miss our three seniors (Lili Wallis, Estes, JoLee Palmateer), who have added so much on and off the court,” Russell said. “We have eight returning varsity players next year, along with some talented JV players and eighth graders coming up. Echo should be making a mark for several years to come. This is a great group of girls who have battled with valor.”
2A girls
CENTRAL LINN 50, WESTON-MCEWEN 29 — The Cobras advanced to the Elite 8 with a home win over the TigerScots in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
No. 2 Central Linn (26-1) will play Colton (22-5) at 8:15 p.m. on March 2, at Pendleton High School.
Weston-McEwen finished its season with a 13-13 record.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 78, BIG BEND 63 — Kash Lang poured in 25 points and hauled down 10 rebounds to help the Timberwolves to an NWAC East home win over the Vikings.
Tied 32-32 at the half, BMCC went on a 46-31 run in the second half, keyed by 11 points from Lang and 10 from Kyan Thompson, to secure the win.
Tyler Newsom added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Chad Napoleon had 12 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Garin Macfarlane led Big Bend with 20 points and seven rebounds, while DJ Frye had 10 points and nine rebounds.
College women’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 71, BIG BEND 68 — Jaelyn Brainard had 28 points, and Nane Lokotui added 24 points and nine rebounds, as the Timberwolves beat the visiting Knights in NWAC East action.
BMCC took a 42-28 lead at the half, then had to hold off Big Bend down the stretch as the Knights outscored the Timberwolves 40-29.
The Knights tied the score at 65-65 with 1:53 left in the game, and were within 69-68 with 4 seconds remaining. Brainard hit two free throws with no time left on the clock to seal the win.
Callie Tolman led Big Bend with 21 points, while Macy Hellstern had nine points and 12 rebounds.
