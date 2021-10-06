HELIX — Griswold had the match in the palm of its hand, but Nixyaawii upset the apple cart.
Leading 2-1, the Grizzlies had a lead most of the fourth set, but the Golden Eagles came back to win 25-23 en route to a 25-14, 8-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9 Old Oregon League victory on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
“We should have won,” Griswold coach Chelsa Pahl said. “I don’t know what happened. After the first set, it was discouraging. Then we won the second and we were talking. I thought we’d cleared it up and we could keep with it. We were up in the fourth and we let them get it back in the last few points. It was a rough night.”
Ellery Flerchinger had six kills and was 24 of 26 from the service line for the Grizzlies (4-8 overall, 1-6 OOL), while Mayabella Texidor had eight kills, Vicky Morris six kills and Sydney Moore had five kills and was 15 of 15 from the service line.
Nixyaawii improved to 3-4 in OOL play and 6-4 overall.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, WENATCHEE VALLEY 2 — Emma Barclay had 15 kills and 12 digs to help the Timberwolves to a 22-25, 28-26, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11 NWAC East home victory over the visiting Knights.
“Matches come down to who makes the least amount of errors in the end,” BMCC coach Ceanna Larson said. “We upped our serve receive. Every little piece the players bring to the table is what helps us win. It’s nice to see them have their best night.”
Jaycee Weathermon added 11 kills and 16 digs for BMCC, while Autumn Daggett added 22 digs and Mia Halcomb handed out 43 assists. Madeline McClain added a career-high 12 kills.
“Jaycee and Emma have always been consistent players for us,” Larson said. “They have stepped up really well for us.”
Kelsey Giese led Wenatchee Valley with 10 kills and 11 digs, while Paris Pfiefle chipped in 25 assists and 12 digs.
College women’s soccer
NORTH IDAHO 1, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Grace Parke scored the game’s only goal in the 35th minute to lead the Cardinals past the host Timberwolves in NWAC East play.
Kylie Baker had eight saves in goal for BMCC (1-7-0 East).
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, NORTH IDAHO 1 — Steven Rubio scored the game-winning goal in the 69th minute as the Timberwolves held off the visiting Cardinals in NWAC East play.
Oscar Arguello also scored for BMCC (4-3-1 East), while Levi Pedaggi had four saves in goal.
