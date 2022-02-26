MISSION — Two of the top boys 1A basketball teams in Oregon squared off Saturday, Feb. 26 for one spot in the final eight at Baker City.
Baron Moses scored 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as Nixyaawii held on for a 68-54 win over Ione/Arlington.
“We were down 17 or 18 in the first half,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We got within five early in the fourth, but we just ran out of gas. They are a good team. You have to play well or they will tear you apart.”
The Golden Eagles (23-6) will play Old Oregon League foe Powder Valley in the state quarterfinals at 8:15 p.m. on March 2 at Baker High School.
“That’s why I was glad we played in the Baker Tournament,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barkley said. “We played Crane there, which was a heck of a game and the district tournament there. We are fine to go back to Baker. Our defense was key against Powder and Ione. It makes a difference. We are a good scoring team, but we have to shut people down.”
Nixyaawii led 17-14 after the first period, then went on a 22-11run in the second to take a 39-25 lead at the half.
“That first half we got down because we allowed penetration,” Stefani said. “At halftime, we talked about it and came back out and played more aggressive defensively.”
I/A had the upper hand in the third, outscoring Nixyaawii 17-10 to pull within 49-42 with one quarter to play.
“We didn’t adjust that well in the third quarter when they threw a little more pressure on us,” Barkley said. “It took us time to adjust. Our kids are so fast, they just needed to slow down.”
The Golden Eagles finished off theCardinals with a 19-13 run in the fourth quarter.
Abrahamson added 17 points for Nixyaawii, while Aaron Barkley added 11.
“Everyone pitched in,” Barkley said. “Baron is a great player, and Dylan (Abrahamson) and Aaron (Barkley) had a good game. Symon (Picard) had nine points off the bench and multiple rebounds that were clutch.”
Carson Eynetich led the Cardinals with 25 points, four assists and four steals, while Oliver Giefing added 16 points, three steals and three assists, and Gary Walls had 10 rebounds and six points.
“We lose two seniors, but we have a very good team coming back,” Stefani said. “It starts tomorrow. We need to learn the game.”
Girls basketball
NIXYAAWII 53, IONE/ARLINGTON 28 — The Golden Eagles used a stifling defense, and 21 points from Sophie Bronson, to hand the Cardinals a loss in the second round of the 1A state tournament in Mission.
“One of our goals was to be a really good defensive team,” Nixyaawii coach Michael BadWarrior said. “We only had four or five fouls in the first half. We stuck to our game plan and pushed the tempo pretty good. Going into the half, they were done. They were spent.”
Nixyaawii will play Country Christian at 3:15 p.m. in the state quarterfinals on March 3 at Baker High School.
The Cardinals led 15-14 after the first quarter, then went scoreless in the second, and had just two points in the third, as Nixyaawii rolled to a 41-17 lead after three quarters.
Kyella Picard added eight points for the Golden Eagles.
Hailey Heideman led the Cardinals with 11 points, while Bella Mastriona added six points.
STANFIELD 34, VERNONIA 31 — Freshman Mazie Reeser scored four of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Tigers to a first-round 2A state victory over the host Loggers (20-4).
“This is huge,” Tigers coach Daniel Sharp said. “Stanfield hasn’t been to state in a long time. This is exciting.”
The Tigers (22-5) are making their first state appearance since 1987. They will face Salem Academy at 1:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Stanfield led 10-6 after the first quarter, but the score was tied at 20-20 at the half, and 26-26 after three quarters.
The Tigers outscored the Loggers 8-5 in the fourth quarter to escape with the win.
“It was a close game the whole way through,” Sharp said. “The girls have been together for awhile — they have been solid all year. It’s fun to have them go and experience this next part.”
Reeser led the Tigers (22-5) with 12 points, while Zuri Reeser added six.
Brooklynn Walters and Kortnie Adams each had nine points for the Loggers.
ECHO 73, YONCALLA 47 — Faith McCarty poured in 28 points to lead the host Cougars to a convincing victory over the Eagles in the second round of the 1A state tournament.
Echo (18-4) will pay North Douglas (25-3) at 8:15 p.m. on March 3 at Baker High School.
The Cougars pounced on the Eagles from the get-go, taking a 20-12 lead after the first quarter. The lead grew to 38-23 by the half.
Neveah Thew added 16 points for Echo, which has won nine games in a row.
Yoncalla (19-5), playing with a roster of just five players, got 29 points from junior Nichole Noffsinger, while Alison Van Loon added 10 points.
