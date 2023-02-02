PENDLETON — Dylan Abrahamson, Aaron Barkley and Kaiwin Clements all scored 17 points, and Nixyaawii remained undefeated in Old Oregon League play with a 94-31 victory over Elgin on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Golden Eagles (19-2 overall, 8-0 OOL) raced out to a 33-12 lead in the first quarter, and led 58-16 at the half. The starters took a seat in the fourth quarter.
Saint Schimmel added 13 points for the Golden Eagles, while Barkley had 13 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals. Abrahamson added 15 assists and six steals, and Clements had six rebounds.
Parker Caldwell led Elgin (2-17, 2-6) with 14 points.
Nixyaawii will play at Union on Friday in a battle of two of the top teams in the OOL.
Girls basketball
NIXYAAWII 85, ELGIN 19 — Mersayus Hart poured in 24 points, and the Golden Eagles improved to 7-1 in the Old Oregon League standings with a home win over the Huskies.
Nixyaawii (17-3) jumped out to a 26-6 lead in the first quarter and was never challenged. Coach Aaron Noisey sat his starters in the fourth quarter.
Hart added five steals and four rebounds, while Kyella Picard added 18 points, Sistine Moses 12 points, Sophie Bronson eight points, eight assists and four rebounds, and Ella Stewart eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Lydia Haskell led Elgin (7-12, 3-5) with nine points.
