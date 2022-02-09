Nixyaawii v Helix
Nixyaawii’s Sophie Bronson (24) drives the ball up the court during the second half. The Nixyaawii Golden Eagles defeated the Griswold Grizzlies 63-12 Wednesday, Feb, 9, 2022, in Helix.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

HELIX — Sophie Bronson scored 15 of her game-high 26 points in the first half as Nixyaawii beat Griswold 63-12 in an Old Oregon League game on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter, then pushed that lead to 34-5 at the half.

Kyella Picard added 13 points for Nixyaawii, while Sistine Moses added 12.

The Grizzlies, who had just two players score, were led by Victoria Keene’s eight points.

UNION 61, WESTON-MCEWEN 33 — Callie Glenn poured in 26 points to lead the Bobcats past the TigerScots in a Blue Mountain Conference game on Tuesday.

Union jumped out to a 32-16 lead at the half, then put 22 points on the board in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Kelsey Graham led W-M with 11 points, while Dalana Picard added seven.

Audrey Wells added 15 points for Union, while Paisley Miller had 10 — all in the fourth quarter.

Boys basketball

NIXYAAWII 93, GRISWOLD 39 — The Golden Eagles gave the scoreboard a workout in handing the host Grizzlies an Old Oregon League loss.

Baron Moses scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter as the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 29-9 lead. They increased their lead to 51-22 at the half.

A 32-8 run by Nixyaawii in the third quarter put the game away.

All 10 Nixyaawii players scored, with Symon Picard chipping in 13 points, Dylan Abrahamson 12, and Coyote Jackson and Landen Picard each had 10 points.

Corbin Roberts led the Grizzlies with nine points, and Blake Harper added eight.

Men’s college basketball

SPOKANE 84, BLUE MOUNTAIN 75 — The Sasquatch rallied in the second half to hand the Timberwolves an NWAC East loss in Spokane.

BMCC led 37-32 at the half, only to see Spokane come out and go on a 52-38 run in the second half.

AJ Floyd led the Timberwolves with 14 points and five rebounds, while Byron Patt and Kash Lang each had 13 points. Lang also had 11 rebounds.

Kaeleb Johnson and Kobe Reese each had 22 points for Spokane, while Jaron Williams had 20 points and five assists.

Women’s college basketball

SPOKANE 67, BLUE MOUNTAIN 37 — Jaelyn Brainard had 21 points, but she was the only BMCC player in double figures as the Timberwolves dropped an NWAC East road game to the Sasquatch.

BMCC fell behind early, trailing 33-13 at the half, and had no answer for Spokane in the second half.

Spokane played 15 players and all but two scored. Lizzy Perry led the way with 10 points and four assists. Sydnee Hunt added seven points and nine rebounds.

