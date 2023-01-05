HELIX — Kyella Picard had 13 points, and Nixyaawii opened Old Oregon League play Thursday, Jan. 5, with a 60-25 win over Griswold.
The third-ranked Golden Eagles (10-1, 1-0 OOL) jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter, and led 41-7 at the half. Nixyaawii sat its starters in the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies (4-5, 0-1), who played with just five players, outscored the Golden Eagles 14-5 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference.
Ella Stewart added 12 points for the Golden Eagles, while Sistine Moses added 11 points.
Ellery Flerchinger scored eight of her team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Grizzlies, and had 10 rebounds. Elliana Boatright added seven points, all coming in the second half.
Nixyaawii will play at top-ranked Crane (10-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Griswold is off until Tuesday when they hit the road to play the Riverside JV.
IMBLER 58, PILOT ROCK 28 — Rachel Stirewalt and Jayda Cant each poured in 16 points, and the Panthers cruised to a nonleague home win over the Rockets.
Cant had six of her points in the first quarter as Imbler raced out to a 20-7 lead. Stirewalt scored six of her points in the second quarter as the Panthers extended their lead to 36-19 at the half.
Ali Smith led the Rockets (5-6) with 10 points, while Aiva Ellis added eight, all in the first half.
The Rockets will open Old Oregon League play Friday at Echo.
UMATILLA 37, RIVER VIEW (WA) 32 (OT) — The Vikings picked up their first win of the season with a nonleague home win over the Panthers.
Tied at 29-29 at the end of regulation, Umatilla (1-11) outscored River View 8-3 in overtime to secure the win.
Linsey Mendoza hit a key 3-pointer in overtime for the Vikings, and finished with 12 points. Evelyne Avita added 11 points.
Karly Lozier led River View with 12 points, while Abcde Rogers added 11. The Panthers hurt themselves, going 5-for-17 from the free-throw line.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 88, GRISWOLD 20 — Dylan Abrahamson posted a triple-double in the first half of the game as the Golden Eagles opened Old Oregon League play with a road win over the Grizzlies.
Abrahamson finished with 11 points, 11 assists and 11 steals as the The fifth-ranked Golden Eagles raced out to a 36-2 lead after the first quarter, and 52-10 at the half.
Baron Moses led Nixyaawii with 20 points, seven rebounds and eight steals, while John John Withers added 15 points, and Weptas Brockie eight rebounds.
Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barkley played his starters sparingly in the third quarter, and sat them in the fourth.
Caiden Boatright led the Grizzlies (1-10) with 12 points.
Nixyaawii (11-1) will play Friday at top-ranked Crane.
UMATILLA 50, RIVER VIEW (WA) 39 — Emilio Jaimez scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Vikings to a nonleague home win over the Panthers.
Umatilla (6-7) had a 21-20 lead at the half, then used a 22-12 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Davis Raymond added 13 points for the Vikings, while Tanner Prindle had eight points and seven rebounds.
Nate Friese led the Panthers with 11 points, while Nathaniel Clinton added 10 points.
