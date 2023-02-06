BAKER CITY — In a battle of two of the top 1A teams in the state, Nixyaawii got 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Dylan Abrahamson in a 90-74 victory over Adrian on Monday, Feb. 6, at Baker High School.
The No. 4 Antelopes (15-5), who lead the High Desert League with a 7-0 record, led 27-25 after the first quarter, but the No. 2 Golden Eagles turned up the pressure the next two quarters.
Abrahamson scored 14 of his points in the second quarter as Nixyaawii went on a 29-14 run to take a 54-41 lead at the half.
The Golden Eagles (21-2) outscored the Antelopes 18-12 in the third, while Adrian went on a 21-18 scoring spree in the fourth, but would fall short in the end.
Baron Moses added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the GoldenEagles, while Rylen Bronson had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Aaron Barkley 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. John John Withers hauled down seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
Carter Bayes led the Antelopes with 22 points, while Ashton Jephson added 15 — with nine points coming from the free-throw line.
Nixyaawii will play Wednesday at Stanfield in a nonleague game.
Girls wrestling
Irrigon’s Stephanie Romero and Chloe Wilson-Claassen earned a trip to the state tournament after placing in the top four Saturday, Feb. 4, at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament at Scappoose High School.
Romero won the 235-pound title, pinning Wilson-Claassen in 24 seconds. Romero, a junior, pinned all three of her opponents.
It will be the second trip to state for Romero, who finished second at 235 last year.
The state tournament will be held Feb. 23-24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Also for the Knights, Brittanie Ely finished fifth at 145.
Irrigon finished eighth in the team scoring with 66 points. La Grande ran away with the team title with 254 points, while Baker/Powder Valley (168) a distant second. Riverside (25.5) was 23rd, while Heppner (19) was 26th.
The Pirates had three wrestlers place eighth — Mayte Pacheco (100), Adalia Chavez (115) and Katelyn Wiseman (120).
For Heppner, Journey Cavan-Harris just missed out on a trip to state, finishing fifth at 120 pounds.
