PENDLETON — Sophia Bronson scored 19 points, and Nixyaawii ran its win streak to eight games with a 77-30 nonleague win over Ione/Arlington on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Bronson scored 15 of her points in the first half as Nixyaawii led 36-3 at the end of the first quarter and 59-11 at the half. Golden Eagles coach Aaron Noisey went to his bench in the second half.
Bronson also had eight assists to her credit, while Mersayus Hart added 18 points, seven assists and five steals for the Golden Eagles (9-1). Ella Stewart chipped in 16 points, while Kyella Picard had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Delaney Stefani led the Cardinals with 16 points, while Analisa Valdez added eight points.
Nixyaawii opens Old Oregon League play Thursday at Griswold. Ione/Arlington hosts Weston-McEwen on Friday.
HERMISTON 86, WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE 43 — The Bulldogs came back from Christmas break with a dominating nonleague home win over the Eagles.
Hermiston, which got balanced scoring from its lineup, led 31-8 after the first quarter and 47-27 at the half. A 39-16 run by the Bulldogs in the first half put the game out of reach.
Izzy Simmons led Hermiston (3-6) with 18 points, while Avi Edwards and Ellie Heideman added 13 each, and Alexah Moreno 11.
Junior point guard Chloe DeHaro scored 35 of the Eagles’ points, 22 of which came in the first half.
IRRIGON 52, TOUCHET (WA) 23 — Melissa Leon scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Knights to a road win over the Redhawks.
Touchet took an 8-6 lead in the first quarter, but the nights went on a 17-9 run in the second quarter for a 23-17 lead at the half.
The Knights held the Redhawks to just one point in the third as they ran out to a 41-18 lead.
Jolyne Harrison added 13 points for the Knights (8-2).
UNION 41, WESTON-MCEWEN 25 — The Bobcats took a small lead in the first quarter, then built a comfortable lead over the next three quarters for a nonleague road win over the TigerScots.
Lily Langford led W-M (6-6) with eight points, while Kelsey Graham added seven.
Delaney Klebaum hit three 3-pointers and led the Bobcats (8-5) with a game-high 15 points. Kailyn Shoemaker added 13 points.
RIVERSIDE 41, RIVER VIEW (WA) 22 — Crystal Sanchez returned from the injured list to score 10 points and lead the Pirates to a nonleague road win over the Panthers.
Riverside (5-9) jumped out to a 10-3 lead after the first quarter, and led 22-13 at the half. A 10-2 run by the Pirates in the third helped seal the win.
Leslie Lopez added seven points for Riverside, while Clarissa Sanchez and Chloe Gomez each had five.
Abcde Rogers led the Panthers with 10 points.
Boys basketball
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE 61, HERMISTON 55 (OT) — The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 12-6 in overtime to escape with a win at the Dawg House.
Tied at 49-49 after regulation, Ben Fried scored four of his 18 points in overtime for WV. Grant Olsen scored all six of Hermiston’s points in overtime.
The Bulldogs led 37-30 at the end of three quarters, but Grady Walker scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to pull the Eagles into a tie.
Olsen led Hermiston with 19 points, while Isaac Corey added 16.
LA GRANDE 64, MCLOUGHLIN 47 — Alejandro Sandoval scored 14 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Tigers beat the visiting Pioneers.
La Grande got out to a 25-11 lead in the first quarter, and though the game was pretty even the rest of the way, the Pioneers could not erase the deficit.
Giovanni Sandoval added nine points for the Pioneers, while Raj Singh added five points, five rebounds and three assists.
Sam Tsiatos and Jace Schow each had 12 points for the Tigers, who shot 58.7% from the floor.
NIXYAAWII 80, IONE/ARLINGTON 41 — Rylen Bronson and Baron Moses each had 18 points in leading the Golden Eagles to a nonleague home win over the Cardinals.
Nixyaawii led 33-23 at the half, then used a 35-8 run in the third to put the game out of reach. The Golden Eagles sat their starters in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Abrahamson added 16 points, eight assists and five steals for Nixyaawii (10-1), which also got nine steals from Aaron Barkley, and six rebounds from Weptas Brockie.
Bryce Rollins led the Cardinals (3-4) with 14 points, while Marcus Radcliffe added 11.
UNION 53, WESTON-MCEWEN 45 — The TigerScots trailed 40-38 after three quarters, then saw the Bobcats go on a 13-7 run in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.
Cameron Reich led W-M (7-5) with 12 points and four assists, while Bryson Choin had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Anthony Nix 10 points.
Tee Ledbetter led Union with 23 points.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.