Nixyaawii volleyball players take a moment of silence before playing Weston-McEwen on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Mission. The team wore orange as part of "Every Child Matters" day which remembers Indigenous children who died or vanished after being forced to attend Indian Residential Schools.
Nixyaawii volleyball players listen as Fred Hill and seven other drummers perform an honor song before the Weston-McEwen game on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Mission. The team wore orange as part of "Every Child Matters" day which remembers Indigenous children who died or vanished after being forced to attend Indian Residential Schools.
MISSION — Nixyaawii honored its ancestors on Wednesday, Sept. 28 with an Every Child Matters ceremony before its volleyball match against the Weston-McEwen junior varsity.
“It turned out beautifully,” Golden Eagles coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “They had a couple of songs, it was good. I got a little choked up. It was nice to see it come full circle and honor and give space to the movement. I think the girls understood. I told them to play for their ancestors and have fun, and they did.”
The Golden Eagles came away with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-13 victory.
Sistine Moses led the way with nine ace serves and three kills, while Kyella Picard had three kills and three aces. Mersayus Hart added four aces, and Ella Stewart had two blocks.
“It was good for us to play,” Stanley said. “We took a whole week off for Round-Up and that throws you off. They were down after we lost to Echo, but they were playing when we weren’t. It makes a difference.”
Prep boys soccer
PENDLETON 3, BAKER 1 — The Bucks picked up their first Greater Oregon League victory — and first win of the season — with a home win over the Bulldogs.
“It was a big win,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We had a really challenging preseason where we played a lot of big schools and they were challenging. Hopefully this launches a positive turn for the rest of the season.”
Kenny Cook and Andre Lopez scored first-half goals for the Bucks (1-8 overall, 1-1 GOL), while Rene Ortega scored in the second half. Baker scored last in the second half when the game was out of reach.
Pendleton goalkeeper Manny Lopez had three saves on the day.
The Bucks return to the pitch Oct. 5 at La Grande.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, WENATCHEE VALLEY 1 — Moises Lopez Carrillo scored a goal in each half to lead the Timberwolves to an NWAC East road win over the Knights.
“We have won two in a row, and have not lost in our last four games,” BMCC coach Oscar Alegria said. “If we win Saturday (against Columbia Basin), we have a chance to be first in the division.”
BMCC (3-1-1 East) also got four saves on the day from Anthony Lemus.
“He’s been our No. 1 all season,” Alegria said.
Timberwolves forward Cristian Rea, from nearby Riverside High School, was named last week’s NWAC Offensive Player of the Week.
“He had an amazing week,” Alegria said. “Game winners after game winners.”
College women’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 1, WENATCHEE VALLEY 0 — Kirsten Jonas, in her first game back from injury, scored the only goal the Timberwolves needed for an NWAC East road win over the Knights.
“We finally broke out losing streak,” BMCC coach Jordan Hillmick said. “We have been in quite a few games. It was good to see the team I know they are. They pushed it and they were energized.”
Seanee Still had the shutout in goal, finishing with three saves, while Isabella Osterman assisted on Jonas’ goal.
College volleyball
YAKIMA VALLEY 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Yaks made quick work of the Timberwolves, sweeping BMCC 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 to pick up the NWAC East road win.
Alli Alger led BMCC with nine kills and 11 digs, while Hallie Bagley had 10 digs.
Jessica Mariscal led the Yaks with 10 kills and two blocks, while Brynn Winner and Courtney Standley each had six kills.
