MISSION — Nixyaawii honored its ancestors on Wednesday, Sept. 28 with an Every Child Matters ceremony before its volleyball match against the Weston-McEwen junior varsity.

“It turned out beautifully,” Golden Eagles coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “They had a couple of songs, it was good. I got a little choked up. It was nice to see it come full circle and honor and give space to the movement. I think the girls understood. I told them to play for their ancestors and have fun, and they did.”

