PENDLETON — Andy Oja scored 30 points, and Pendleton won its first game of the season, beating Baker 84-66 in nonleague action.
“I have been waiting for it all season,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said of Oja’s scoring outburst. “He has been getting good looks, but the shots haven’t been falling. The bucket was huge for him. Everything he threw up was going in.”
Baker led 27-22 after the first quarter, but Pendleton used a 21-13 run in the second quarter to take a 43-40 lead at the half. Oja and Ben Jennings each had seven points for the Bucks in the second quarter.
“It was a battle,” Dong said. “They (Baker) came out guns blazing. They hit six 3s in the first quarter, and their transition game was as advertised.”
In the third, Oja had 12 of his points as the Bucks (1-7) extended their lead to 67-60.
Greyson Sams scored six of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Pendleton, which outscored the Bulldogs 17-6.
“Tonight, we had balanced scoring, and that’s what we need to be successful,” Dong said. “All of these games, win or lose, are preparing us for league. Sometimes for 15 and 16-year-old kids, that’s a tough pill to swallow.”
Gauge Rueber added 12 points for the Bucks, while Ben Jennings had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Jacob Parker eight points. Sams, Parker and Noah Preston all had seven rebounds.
Hudson Spike led Baker with 21 points, while Isaiah Jones added 16 points. The Bulldogs (6-3) had their four-game win streak snapped.
IONE/ARLINGTON 67, PILOT ROCK 53 — Bryce Rollins had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Cardinals improved to 8-0 on the season with a nonleague road win over the Rockets.
It’s the Cardinals’ best start to a season since the 2013-14 season when they started the season 15-2 and finished fourth at state.
Ione/Arlington jumped out to a 40-15 lead over Pilot Rock at the half.
“I thought we played a really solid first half,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “In the second, we came out and weren’t as sharp as we should have been and let them back in.”
Oliver Giefing added 15 points, five assists and three steals for the Cardinals, while Carson Eynetich had 14 points and nine assists.
“We were running our offense well,” Stefanie said. “We just need to find that consistency for 32 minutes and we will be in good shape.”
Rylen Bronson had 13 points to lead the Rockets (2-7).
NIXYAAWII 58, UMATILLA 53 — Dylan Abrahamson scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Golden Eagles to a home win over the Vikings.
Nixyaawii had a 15-point lead at the half, but Umatilla got hot in the third and had a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Baron Moses scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth, and he, Abrahamson and Coyote Jackson all hit two free throws each toward the end of the game.
“Those were clutch shots,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barkley said. “I’m proud of the boys for winning another hard-fought game. It was very chippy in the second half, and they responded well in the fourth.”
Jackson added 12 points for the Golden Eagles (5-2), who have won five games in a row.
Edwin Ortiz had 12 points for the Vikings (4-2), who had their four-game win streak snapped.
Girls basketball
CORVALLIS 46, PENDLETON 33 — The Bucks gave the fourth-ranked Spartans a run for their money until Corvallis strung together a string of baskets to pull away in the fourth quarter for a win at the Spartan Holiday Showcase in Corvallis.
“Some of the top-ranked teams are at this tournament,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We have not had an easy preseason schedule, I can tell you that.”
The Bucks jumped out to an 11-8 lead after the first quarter, thanks to seven points from Chloe Taber.
The Spartans took a 21-19 lead at the half, and 32-24 after three quarters. Pendleton pulled within five points with 4 minutes to play in the fourth before Corvallis hit a hot streak.
“We are getting better,” Porter said. “The girls played their butts off tonight. Chloe and Brielle (Youncs) got into foul trouble and they had to sit most of the entire third quarter. It was a much closer game than the score reflects. They did better job down the stretch than we did.”
Taber led the Bucks with 12 points, while Muriel Hoisington added six points in her first game of the season. Youncs hauled down nine rebounds.
“Muriel adds a lot,” Porter said. “She is limited as to how many minutes she can play, but it was an absolute joy to see her play.”
Pendleton will play Ridgeview at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
STANFIELD 62, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 32 — Maggie Sharp scored all 16 of her points in the first three quarters to lead the Tigers to a nonleague road win over the Redsides.
Stanfield cruised to a 38-16 lead at the half and never looked back.
Zuri Reeser and Mazie Reeser added eight points for the Tigers (7-2).
Kylie Iverson led the Redsides with 25 points.
NIXYAAWII 71, UMATILLA 40 — Sistine Moses and Mersayus Hart each had 14 points as the Golden Eagles beat the visiting Vikings in nonleague play.
Nixyaawii had a slim 31-30 lead at the half, then went on a 40-10 tear in the second half to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Sophie Bronson added 12 points for the Golden Eagles, while Kyella Picard and Ella Stewart each added 11.
Taylor Durfey led the Vikings (2-5) with 13 points, while Jara Montez added 11.
IONE/ARLINGTON 40, PILOT ROCK 32 — Hailey Heideman scored eight of her 13 points in the second half to help the Cardinals to a road win over the Rockets.
Pilot Rock, which has lost seven games in a row, led 10-6 after the first quarter, but I/A battled back for a 19-16 lead at the half behind five points from Calli Troutman.
The Cardinals (6-2), who have won five in a row, outscored the Rockets 21-16 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Troutman added 11 points for I/A, while Aiva Ellis led the Rockets (3-7) with eight points.
IMBLER 29, WESTON-MCEWEN 19 — Jayda Cant and Paiten Braseth each had eight points as the host Bobcats held off the TigerScots in a nonleague game.
“Imbler had and sustained more energy than we did throughout the game,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “Our execution took a step back but we're still learning and expect us to bounce back from a rough game. “Credit Imbler's coaching and young team for their hustle and efforts in their win.”
Dalana Picard and Taylor Quaempts each had six points for the TigerScots (5-5).
