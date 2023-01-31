HERMISTON — Grant Olsen scored a career-high 42 points, and Hermiston handed Hanford a 75-60 Mid-Columbia Conference loss on a historic night of Bulldog basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Olsen became just the second Hermiston boys basketball player to reach 1,000 points. He completed the feat with 5:01 remaining in the second quarter.
“It’s pretty cool to see with a kid who's a junior,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “It was fun to watch. It’s not the wins-losses, but the memories you make. It’s a pretty cool experience.”
According to Hermiston Athletic Directory Larry Usher, Todd Spike, a 1991 graduate, is the only other Hermiston player to reach 1,000 points. He finished his career with 1,491 points.
Olsen scored 23 points in the first half as the Bulldogs took a 40-24 lead over the Falcons.
Hanford outscored Hermiston 23-16 in the fourth quarter, but it barely made a dent in the Bulldogs’ lead.
Isaac Corey added 14 points for Hermiston (6-8), which has won two in a row.
Trevor Kaiser and Jordan Querol each had nine points for the Falcons (2-11).
NIXYAAWII 78, ECHO 72 — Dylan Abrahamson scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half as the Golden Eagles held off the Cougars for an Old Oregon League road win.
Nixyaawii (18-2), which improved to 7-0 in OOL play, led 35-32 at the half, then used a 43-40 run in the second half to stay one step ahead of the pesky Cougars.
Abrahamson also had nine assists, while Aaron Barkley added 20 points and six assists, and Baron Moses 18 points and two blocks.
Mason Murdock had a game-high 24 points for the Cougars (8-10, 4-3), while Dax Davis added 17 and Mac Nasario 11.
UNION 66, IONE/ARLINGTON 44 — Tee Ledbetter had a game-high 24 points to lead the Bobcats to a nonleague road win over the Cardinals.
“We came out and played on our heels and had a rough first quarter,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We had had to play uphill from then on. I thought the kids played a much better and more aggressive second half.”
Ledbetter had nine of his points in the first quarter as Union cruised to a 23-4 lead. The Bobcats led 40-14 at the half.
Marcus Rafcliffe scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half as the Cardinals (7-10) outscored the Bobcats 30-26.
Mika Limberg added eight points, while Bryce Rollins added seven points and seven rebounds. Radcliffe had 10 rebounds.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 74, HANFORD 45 — Izzy Simmons poured in 23 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over the Falcons.
The Bulldogs (6-8), who have won two in a row, led 36-23 at the half and 56-27 after three quarters.
Ellie Heideman had three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, while Dri Coleman and Alexah Morena each added seven points.
Lynne Moran led Hanford (3-10) with 18 points, with Grace Francis adding nine.
NIXYAAWII 75, ECHO 34 — Mersayus Hart had 23 points as the Golden Eagles evened their season series with the Cougars with an Old Oregon League road win.
Kyella Picard added 18 points, and Sophie Bronson 17 for Nixyaawii, which led 35-18 at the half.
The Golden Eagles (16-3 overall, 6-1 OOL) used a 40-16 run in the second half to leave no doubt.
McKenzie Rose and Ally Brown each had six points to lead Echo (12-7, 6-1).
UNION 39, IONE/ARLINGTON 25 — Najiah Knight had 15 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Bobcats strolled away with a nonleague road win over the Cardinals.
“We spotted them too many in the first half,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said. “We held them scoreless in the fourth. We had trouble getting inside, they have a lot of length.”
Union got out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter, and 20-6 at the half. A 19-10 Bobcat run in third put the game out of reach.
Delaney Stefani added eight points for the Cardinals (12-7).
Kailyn Shoemaker led Union with 14 points, while Paisley Miller added nine.
TROUT LAKE 48, IRRIGON 31 — Willa McLaughlin and Violette Anderson combined for 30 points as the Mustangs picked up a nonleague road win over the Knights.
The Knights got off to a slow start as Trout Lake took a 17-7 lead after the first quarter, and 20-14 at the half. The Mustangs (14-4) went on a 28-17 run in the second half to secure the win.
Melissa Leon led the Knights (11-8) with 14 points, while Kaydence Emery added eight.
