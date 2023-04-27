HERMISTON — Hermiston honored its seven seniors before the game with Walla Walla at Kennison Field, then capped the night off with a 3-0 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the Blue Devils on Thursday, April 27.
“The boys were inspired tonight,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “It was reminiscent of our game against Kamiakin. Walla Walla was a bit more determined as an opponent. We knew we had a real test tonight, but the guys didn’t even flinch.”
Hermiston senior Faber Ortiz headed a ball into the net just 2 minutes into the game to get the party started, and Ortiz scored again in the 10th minute for a 2-0 lead that stood at the half.
Julian Sanchez finished off the scoring in the 67th minute with his first goal of the season as the Bulldogs improved to 5-10 on the season.
Goalkeeper Gabriel Lara finished the game with four saves for his third shutout of the season.
“He’s kind of unassuming and not looking for glory,” Harshberger said of Lara. “He has stepped up admirably and has played the hardest position. I’m really proud of him and the work he has put in.”
The Bulldogs will wrap up the MCC season against Kennewick on Monday at Lampson Stadium.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 16, SELAH 5 — Sophomore Kellen Young scored six goals, including the first one of the game, to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Vikings at Armand Larive Middle School.
“Our offense was on fire tonight,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said.
Blake Palzinski added four goals, and dominated the face-offs, winning all but two.
Nick Purswell scored two goals, while Frankie Trevino, Isaac Corey, Kaiden Dammeyer and Joe Filippi each had one goal
Kaden Hasty had 16 saves for the Bulldogs, who won their sixth game in a row to improve to 7-3.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 5, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Bucks won all five doubles matches against the host Pioneers, and also swept the singles, which were played by junior varsity players.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Pendleton’s Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg beat Avery Lewis and Jocelyne Arroyo 6-0, 7-5, followed by Rachel Walker and Taybree Walker, who posted an 8-2 win over Kaylee Bower and Coral Quist.
At No. 3 doubles, Josie Nelson and Sara Airoldi teamed up for an 8-2 win over Guadalupe Hernandez and Esmeralda Perez, while at No. 4, Ellie Monkman and Adrianne Demianew posted an 8-4 win over Daniela Alvarez and Isaira Diaz.
Adelaide Tesch and Maria Alvarez-Barroso finished off the match for the Bucks with an 8-0 victory over Bella Quist and Parent Kaur.
“It was a tough way to end the season, but we played against a real tough Pendleton team,” Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. “All we can do is get ready for sub-districts next week and hope we can play better then.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, LA GRANDE 3 — The TigerScots swept the singles matches, and the host Tigers won all three doubles matches to salvage a tie.
W-M’s Jacqlyn Albert improved to 12-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Collette Larvik at No. 1 singles.
Lirian Holden followed with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Addison Berry, and Yulissa Camargo topped Luisa Melo 8-5.
In doubles, La Grande’s Ari Myer and Rylan Mellinger won the No. 1 match with an 8-1 win over Halle Parker and Addison Carey.
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 2, LA GRANDE 2 — The TigerScots’ Mazon Langford made quick work of Blake Hildebrandt, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, as W-M played to a tie against the host Tigers.
Trysten Burns won the No. 2 singles match for W-M, beating Carson Hendrickson 6-3, 6-3. La Grande’s Jeremiah Jones won the No. 3 singles match 8-4 over Jose Barahona.
In the lone doubles match, La Grande’s Stew Siders and Brayden Sudbruck beat Dylan Newbold and Seth Muilenburg 6-4, 6-0.
PENDLETON 2, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — Matthew Stansbury won the lone singles match for the Bucks, beating Bryan Garcia 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Pendleton’s Ben Barhyte and Miller Johnson won the No. 1 match 6-1, 6-3 over Elder Fombona and Connor Batchelor, while Mac-Hi’s Bryan Martinez and Diego Ledezma won the No. 2 match 8-5 over Eli Lowe and Lucas Acevado.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.