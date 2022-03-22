HERMISTON — Pasco scored twice in the second half to hand Hermiston a 2-1 Mid-Columbia Conference soccer loss on Tuesday, March 22 at Kennison Field.
Freshman Renee Medrano opened the scoring for Hermiston 30 seconds into the game, but that’s all Pasco would allow the rest of the night.
“He has a nose for goal,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said of Medrano. “He has four goals in three games.”
Hermiston went toe-to-toe with Pasco, which Harshberger called the team to beat in the MCC.
“We jumped right out and punched them in the face,” he said. “I think we caught them off guard. I don’t think they were expecting it. They settled into their game. I knew what they would bring, but there wasn’t enough time to train for it. These are all learning experiences, but they are league matches.”
Pasco’s goals came 5 minutes apart in the second half.
Gabriel Lara was in goal for Hermiston. He finished with six saves.
Hermiston will host Southridge at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Softball
PENDLETON SHUTS OUT CLACKAMAS AND MCDANIEL — Sauren Garton and Kendall Murphy combined for 25 strikeouts as the Bucks shutout the Clackamas Cavaliers 15-0, and the McDaniel Mountain Lions 10-0 at the Hawks Invitational at the Nelson Sports Complex in Happy Valley.
Garton threw a no-hitter against Clackamas, striking out 12 and issuing one walk.
Sam Wilks finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Chloe Taber had two hits, scored twice, and stole two bases. Ella Sams and Ella Chrisman each had two RBIs for the Bucks, who led 9-0 after two innings.
Against McDaniel, Murphy threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, while Taber hit four singles and drove in two runs. Faith Broadfoot drove in three runs for Pendleton, which led 5-0 after the first inning, and 7-0 after two. The Bucks (4-0) scored three in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
HERMISTON 10, SOUTHRIDGE 9 — The Bulldogs held off a late rally by the visiting Suns to pick up a Mid-Columbia Conference win.
Hermiston led 4-0 after the first, and saw Southridge pull within 5-3 after three innings.
The Bulldogs, behind triples from Hailey South, Jocie Elwood and Rylee Richman, scored four runs in the fourth for a 9-3 lead.
The Suns stormed back with two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to even the score at 9-9.
Hermiston scored one run in the bottom of the sixth, then held the Suns scoreless in the seventh to preserve the win.
“We didn’t play very well,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said. “The last couple of innings we had some defensive mental mistakes and that was rough. The girls are doing such a good job of answering back, which is a lot to ask for from a young team.”
ECHO/STANFIELD 10-18, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 0-3 — The Cougars improved to 5-0 on the season with a sweep of visiting Sunnyside Christian.
In the opener, Zuri Reeser pitched a no-hitter, striking out eight. She got help from Alexis Shelby, who went 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Faith McCarty scored three times and drove in a run, while Taylor Longhorn hit two doubles, and Rheanna Rivera went 2-for-3 with a double.
In the second game, Zoe Ramos and Mazie Reeser combined for a one-hitter and seven strikeouts.
Zuri Reeser went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Kylee Jackson went 2-for-2 with three runs scored, McCarty went 2-for-3 with a double and runs scored, and Rivera had a double and three RBIs.
Baseball
PENDLETON BEATS REX PUTNAM, TIES MCNARY — Rex Putnam took the lead in the first inning, but once the Bucks got their bats going, they handed the Kingsmen a 5-1 loss at the Red Lion Buckaroo Baseball Classic at Bob White Field.
The Bucks will play Scappoose in the championship game at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Kingsmen led 1-0 after the first, but Pendleton got that run back in the bottom of the third, then added four runs in the bottom of the fifth to close things out.
Payton Lambert pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out seven.
“He threw really well,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “The first inning was a little shaky, but he bared down and let his defense work for him. He helped himself with a double off the top of the wall. Defensively we played a lot better. We had six errors in that first game.”
In their first game of the day, the Bucks tied McNary 7-7, with the game halted in the sixth because of a time limit.
The Celtics jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but the Bucks chipped away with one run in the first and second innings, and three in the third for a 5-4 lead.
McNary scored three in the fourth, while Pendleton got one run back to trail 7-6. The Bucks scored one run in the seventh — off a double by Easton Corey — to forge a tie before time ran out on their game.
Pendleton had the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings, but could not capitalize.
“McNary is a good school,” Haguewood said. “We had opportunities to win it.”
Corey also hit a two-run homer in the third inning, while Andrew Demianew hit a double and scored twice.
Cooper Cripe hit a double and had two RBIs for the Celtics.
HERMISTON 16, PASCO 5 — Tanner McCoy and Gavin Elwood combined for nine strikeouts, and Hermiston scored early and often in a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over Pasco.
JR Star had three hits and scored three times for Hermiston, which led 6-0 after two innings.
McCoy, who also hit a double, drove in two runs, as did Nathan Picard and Halen Kammerzell. Picard went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.