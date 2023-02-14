PENDLETON — Pendleton kept its season alive Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a 38-15 victory over Ontario in a Greater Oregon League playoff game.
“The girls played with good energy and intensity, and our defense led the way for us,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “Hailey Schmidt was out with an illness, and Lea Wilson stepped up her scoring, as did Mel (Boatman) and Ali (Spratling).”
The Bucks (8-14) will play Thursday at La Grande in a GOL playoff game.
Pendleton led 13-2 after the first quarter and 27-5 at the half.
Avery Krigbaum led the Bucks with 13 points, while Wilson had 10, and Boatman and Spratling each chipped in six.
UMATILLA 33, MCLOUGHLIN 27 — Linsey Mendoza scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Vikings to an Eastern Oregon League road playoff win over the Pioneers.
“The girls played great,” Umatilla coach Marisa Gonzalez said. “They played with confidence and under control.”
The Vikings ended a 12-game losing streak with the win. They will play Riverside at noon Friday in an EOL playoff game at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Both teams struggled at the start of the game with Umatilla leading 3-2 after the first quarter. The Vikings went on a 12-9 run in the second quarter for a 15-11 lead at the half.
In the second half, Umatilla outscored Mac-Hi 18-16 to hold on for the win.
Evelyne Avita added seven points for the Vikings (2-23), while Alyssa Bow had six.
Madi Perkins led the Pioneers (5-18) with 14 points.
WALLOWA 43, PILOT ROCK 31 — Zoe Hermens had a game-high 21 points to help the Cougars to an Old Oregon League playoff win over the Rockets.
Wallowa advances to play Echo at 6 p.m. Thursday at Baker High School. The Rockets finish their season 9-16.
The Cougars (11-10) led 14-12 at the half, then went on a 29-19 scoring spree in the second half to pull away.
Paedyn Bennett led the Rockets with 10 points, while Aiva Ellis added nine.
Boys basketball
IONE/ARLINGTON 54, DUFUR 36 — The Cardinals used a big second half to beat the visiting Rangers in a Big Sky League playoff loser-out game.
Ione/Arlington (11-11) moves on to play Friday at South Wasco County.
The Cardinals led 27-26 at the half, then held the Rangers to just 10 points in the second half to stay live.
“A lot of that was because we made some adjustments,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We gave them some easy baskets in the first half. In the second half, we made some adjustments and were able to shut them down and force a lot of stuff.”
Marcus Radcliffe led the Cardinals with 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Carson Eynetich had 17 points and seven assists, and Bryce Rollins eight points and 11 rebounds.
Cody Phillips led the Rangers (11-10) with 12 points.
ECHO 74, JOSEPH 58 — Mason Murdock scored seven of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Cougars broke open a close game for a win over the visiting Eagles in an Old Oregon League playoff game.
“It was back and forth most of the game,” Echo coach Ben Campbell said. “It was a seven-point game late in the third. We had some players get banged up, but we had others come in, step up and put it away. Mason had a huge night on the glass.”
Echo (11-12) advances to play Imbler at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Baker High School.
Echo took a 20-19 lead after the first quarter, thanks to seven points by Murdock. The Cougars led 42-31 at the half, but the Eagles pulled within 52-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dax Davis added 16 points for Echo, while Dom Curiel had 15 and Mac Nasario 12.
Blade Suto led Joseph (13-9) with 25 points, while Kane Johnson added 15.
POWDER VALLEY 51, PILOT ROCK 38 — The Badgers knocked the visiting Rockets out of the Old Oregon League playoffs.
James Lunzmann led the Rockets (8-16) with 14 points.
Powder Valley will play Union at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Baker High School.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.