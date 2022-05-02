THE DALLES — Zach McLeod shot a 96 to lead Pendleton at the Intermountain Conference match on Monday, May 2 at The Dalles Country Club.
McLeod shot matching 48s on the front and back nine for the Bucks.
Joe Codding of The Dalles won medalist honors with an 85, while Crook County’s Palmer Smith shot an 86.
The Dalles won the team title with a 350, followed by Crook County (352), Redmond (379), Hood River (397), Ridgeview (416) and Pendleton (431).
Also scoring for the Bucks were Mason Morioka (108), Michael Straughan (113) and Casey Van Dorn (119). Michael Avery shot a 119 for Pendleton, but he did not figure into the scoring.
Tennis
PENDLETON 7, THE DALLES 1 — The Bucks swept the singles and won all but the No. 1 singles match in beating the Riverhawks in Intermountain Conference play.
Olivia Corbett won the No. 1 singles match with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Addison Little. Nora Yoshioka followed with a 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 win over Lucy Booth.
Lucy Oyama took the No. 3 singles match 6-3, 6-1 over Tania Rosales, and Taybree Walker completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Josie Haun.
Ashtyn Larson and Rachel Walker beat Ximena Garcia 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, while Keri Kunz and Tatum Paullus won at No. 3, and Adelaide Tesch and Josie Nelson won at No. 4.
Rodeo
Heppner’s Blane Mahoney finished second in the average in steer wrestling, and Hermiston Alyson Terry was second in the pole bending at the Tri-County High School Rodeo on April 29-May 1 in Prineville.
Mahoney turned in a time of 7.70 seconds in the first round, and had the top time of 4.48 seconds in the second round for a combined time of 12.18 seconds. Ty Taylor won the average with an 11.97.
Terry had the top run in pole bending in the second round of 20.537. She was fourth in the first round at 20.918 for a time of 4.511 on two runs. Katie Ayres won the average at 41.233.
Also in the first round, Lauryn Riney of Milton-Freewater was second in breakaway roping (2.56), while Sydney Bracher of Pendleton was fifth (3.44). Gator Goodrich was ninth in tie-down roping (17.97).
In the second round, Cidney Estes of Hermiston was third in breakaway roping (2.71) and fourth in team roping with Crae Campbell of Pendleton (8.63).
Georgia Lieuallen was ninth in barrel racing (18.085), Degan patton was eighth in tie-down roping (18.11), and
Basketball
McLoughlin senior forward Emma Leber was named to the 4A all-state honorable mention team.
The 6-foot-1 Leber led the Pioneers in scoring this season with 12.5 points a game. She also averaged 8.5 rebounds, three blocks and 1.8 steals.
Leber and teammate Darby Rhoads, who have both signed to play at Walla Walla Community College, have been selected to play in the Oregon High School Girls Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Series June 17-18 at Corban University.
